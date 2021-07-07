Fake news MSM “Vice News” pushing farce that “health care professionals” administering covid jabs are all assessing the risk of harm based on each person’s medical history

The anti-truth media is working overtime to remove videos, news, and any vital information about the dangers of Covid vaccines. Funded by the very industry they shill for, Vice News has one job and one job only right now–lie about the safety and efficacy of the most dangerous vaccines ever made, while censoring the truth. In a recent article, they literally published this misinformation: “Health care professionals administering the vaccine typically assess the risk involved in each case based on medical history and any adverse reactions a patient might have to other medicine.” What a farce. There is next to zero assessment of health risks going on before inoculation.

Any schmuck who fakes his/her way through the online “training modules” can administer these toxic jabs at any and every vaccine outlet in the country, including at abandoned malls, vacant movie theaters, sports stadiums, in the parking lot at amusement parks, inside concert venues, and even at the dog track. “Step right up folks, and grab yourself some ice-cold soda, cotton candy, and get your free blood-clot-causing jab for Covid-19.” Then go for a wild ride on the “Delta Variant” Ferris wheel and experience side effects like never before. Can you say involuntary spontaneous abortion without coughing into your Covid mask?

Plus, you do NOT need to be a doctor or a nurse to administer the deadly Covid jabs. Any doctor’s assistant, veterinarian, or pharmacy “technician” who goes online to the CDC “You Call the Shots” website can take a vaccine-use training “course” (a couple hokey modules) to administer vaccines to anyone, anytime. Some people are simply “deputized” by the state to give sheeple the toxic shots.

The course is “recommended” but not required. Seriously, it’s not required. You can even score yourself, so there’s no real verification you learned anything. Just sign the CDC “Covid-19 vaccination provider agreement,” and off you go to the amusement park parking lot to stick needles in people’s arms that cause blood clots, heart inflammation and death.

Nary a “healthcare provider” is checking vaccine recipient’s medical history for extreme allergens nor advising them to read the vaccine insert warnings, side effects, and ingredients.

Fake news like Vice is flooding social media with misinformation about Covid vaccines, their dangers, and their haphazard administration

No, the CDC doesn’t care if you have a seizure or suffer blood clots from the Covid vaccine. The vaccine industry can never be sued for anything ever again. The only content being flagged online is content that could save your health and your life. For millions of Americans, the pressure is on to get jabbed or lose your job. That’s a fact. Ask around. Still, “Vice News” wants everyone to believe there are no “mandatory” Covid vaccines and never will be. Sure. That has been debunked over and over.

Now that more than 5,000 people have died from the Covid jabs, and hundreds of thousands (if not millions) have been seriously injured, fake news has ramped up their efforts to quash the truth about it all. People are going blind and deaf from these inoculations. Formerly healthy people are suffering blood clots in their lungs and brain from the Covid jabs.

Healthcare workers administering these jabs are NOT warning the recipients about any of this. They’re all trained to say “safe and effective” over and over until the sheeple comply and submit to the gene therapy shots.

According to fake news “Vice” anyone who is informed about the dangers of Covid-19 vaccines is an “anti-vaxxer” with misinformation

Wait, you don’t like vaccines that cause blood clots? You’re anti-science! Are you a healthy, young person who exercises and believes in natural immunity? You’ve been misinformed! That’s fake news for you, and don’t you dare ever ask any questions about what’s in those mRNA or protein payload injections, because that means you’re a doubter and that you are an “anti-vaxxer.”

Of course, there are human abortion cells in it. Lots of prescription drugs already contain the same, they say (as if that makes it safe). Don’t you go worrying your oxygen-deprived head about any “iatrogenic reactions.” Leave that to the healthcare professionals. Fake Vice News wants everyone to have that warm and fuzzy feeling inside when they think about getting a vaccine, knowing that “Health care professionals administering the vaccine typically assess the risk involved in each case based on medical history and any adverse reactions a patient might have to other medicine.” Yeah, right.

These people aren’t in a doctor’s office reviewing their medical history with charts. They’re standing next to their tailgate party drinking cheap beer and screaming about their BLM-supporting team while getting jabbed in the arm with the most dangerous vaccines ever created and administered on the fly in just seconds.

None of the Covid-19 vaccines have a legitimate “approval,” nor have any proven safety or efficacy enough to avoid being labeled “medical experiment” for “emergency use authorization” only. So, you were saying something about misinformation? Who’s coaching who?

Visit CovidVaccineReactions.com if you already got a toxic Covid jab or two and you are experiencing side effects, blood clots, or other adverse events. Then tune your internet frequency to Pandemic news for updates on these crimes against humanity being delivered under the guise of inoculation.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

CDC.gov

Related Posts