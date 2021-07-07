Fake news MSM “Vice News” pushing farce that “health care professionals” administering covid jabs are all assessing the risk of harm based on each person’s medical history

The anti-truth media is working overtime to remove videos, news, and any vital information about the dangers of Covid vaccines. Funded by the very industry they shill for, Vice News has one job and one job only right now–lie about the safety and efficacy of the most dangerous vaccines ever made, while censoring the truth. In a recent article, they literally published this misinformation: “Health care professionals administering the vaccine typically assess the risk involved in each case based on medical history and any adverse reactions a patient might have to other medicine.” What a farce. There is next to zero assessment of health risks going on before inoculation.

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.Any schmuck who fakes his/her way through the online “training modules” can administer these toxic jabs at any and every vaccine outlet in the country, including at abandoned malls, vacant movie theaters, sports stadiums, in the parking lot at amusement parks, inside concert venues, and even at the dog track. “Step right up folks, and grab yourself some ice-cold soda, cotton candy, and get your free blood-clot-causing jab for Covid-19.” Then go for a wild ride on the “Delta Variant” Ferris wheel and experience side effects like never before. Can you say involuntary spontaneous abortion without coughing into your Covid mask?

Plus, you do NOT need to be a doctor or a nurse to administer the deadly Covid jabs. Any doctor’s assistant, veterinarian, or pharmacy “technician” who goes online to the CDC “You Call the Shots” website can take a vaccine-use training “course” (a couple hokey modules) to administer vaccines to anyone, anytime. Some people are simply “deputized” by the state to give sheeple the toxic shots.

The course is “recommended” but not required. Seriously, it’s not required. You can even score yourself, so there’s no real verification you learned anything. Just sign the CDC “Covid-19 vaccination provider agreement,” and off you go to the amusement park parking lot to stick needles in people’s arms that cause blood clots, heart inflammation and death.

Nary a “healthcare provider” is checking vaccine recipient’s medical history for extreme allergens nor advising them to read the vaccine insert warnings, side effects, and ingredients.

Fake news like Vice is flooding social media with misinformation about Covid vaccines, their dangers, and their haphazard administration

No, the CDC doesn’t care if you have a seizure or suffer blood clots from the Covid vaccine. The vaccine industry can never be sued for anything ever again. The only content being flagged online is content that could save your health and your life. For millions of Americans, the pressure is on to get jabbed or lose your job. That’s a fact. Ask around. Still, “Vice News” wants everyone to believe there are no “mandatory” Covid vaccines and never will be. Sure. That has been debunked over and over.

Now that more than 5,000 people have died from the Covid jabs, and hundreds of thousands (if not millions) have been seriously injured, fake news has ramped up their efforts to quash the truth about it all. People are going blind and deaf from these inoculations. Formerly healthy people are suffering blood clots in their lungs and brain from the Covid jabs.

Healthcare workers administering these jabs are NOT warning the recipients about any of this. They’re all trained to say “safe and effective” over and over until the sheeple comply and submit to the gene therapy shots.

According to fake news “Vice” anyone who is informed about the dangers of Covid-19 vaccines is an “anti-vaxxer” with misinformation

Wait, you don’t like vaccines that cause blood clots? You’re anti-science! Are you a healthy, young person who exercises and believes in natural immunity? You’ve been misinformed! That’s fake news for you, and don’t you dare ever ask any questions about what’s in those mRNA or protein payload injections, because that means you’re a doubter and that you are an “anti-vaxxer.”

Of course, there are human abortion cells in it. Lots of prescription drugs already contain the same, they say (as if that makes it safe). Don’t you go worrying your oxygen-deprived head about any “iatrogenic reactions.” Leave that to the healthcare professionals. Fake Vice News wants everyone to have that warm and fuzzy feeling inside when they think about getting a vaccine, knowing that “Health care professionals administering the vaccine typically assess the risk involved in each case based on medical history and any adverse reactions a patient might have to other medicine.” Yeah, right.

These people aren’t in a doctor’s office reviewing their medical history with charts. They’re standing next to their tailgate party drinking cheap beer and screaming about their BLM-supporting team while getting jabbed in the arm with the most dangerous vaccines ever created and administered on the fly in just seconds.

None of the Covid-19 vaccines have a legitimate “approval,” nor have any proven safety or efficacy enough to avoid being labeled “medical experiment” for “emergency use authorization” only. So, you were saying something about misinformation? Who’s coaching who?

Visit CovidVaccineReactions.com if you already got a toxic Covid jab or two and you are experiencing side effects, blood clots, or other adverse events. Then tune your internet frequency to Pandemic news for updates on these crimes against humanity being delivered under the guise of inoculation.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

CDC.gov

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.