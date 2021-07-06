DEATH TO ALL: Vaccine industry now tweaking spike proteins to target minks, cats, dogs, and other pets

The vaccine industry and its gain-of-function, virus engineering infrastructure is not content with forcing spike protein experiments on every man, woman and child. The vaccine industry and its vast network of propagandists are now targeting animals – minks, cats, dogs and other pets.

In fact, Great Britain’s Labour Party is already urging health ministers to approve coronavirus vaccines for pets. Sir Mark Hendrick said, “The priority is to vaccinate humans, but a year or so down the line we have to look at animal vaccines.”

He also said the virus possibly originated in bats and believes this justifies inoculating pets (even though WHO and China have failed to identify an animal reservoir for the SARS-CoV-2 virus).

Spike protein to be “tweaked” to create new vaccines for pets

SAGE, a group of scientists who provide independent scientific advice to the UK government, are already recommending new virus engineering experiments to tweak the spike proteins for use in animals. Independent SAGE virologist Deenan Pillay said: "It may be the current vaccines would need a tweak for nonhuman species."

The British Veterinary Association is playing into the hysteria and propaganda, claiming that infectious virus is lurking on pet fur. The Association now recommends pet owners to live in a state of paranoid psychosis, to fear their animals and wash their hands every time they touch their pets.

As the charade continues, this would be the first time that humans were experimented on first. The clinical trials for covid vaccines skipped animal trials and went straight to humans, mainly because previous attempts to develop a coronavirus vaccine caused enhanced immune responses in animals (antibody dependent enhancement) that killed the animals.

New covid vaccines already being unleashed onto pets in Russia

A vaccine maker in Russia has already registered the world’s first animal coronavirus vaccine, called Carnivak-Cov. Russian veterinary clinics have already begun to use the vaccines, which are administered every six months. This seasonal submission to the “science” opens up a perpetual revenue stream on both humans and pets, all of which will be corralled like animals every year for the never-ending experiments planned out for them.

The European Union has also expressed interest in authorizing the spike protein experiment for pets throughout Europe, even though there is no evidence that animals spread SARS-CoV-2 or any other coronavirus mutation to humans. US veterinary pharmaceutical company, Zoetis, is also joining the race to vaccinate every pet, capitalizing on the hysteria. The USDA is even accepting license applications for covid vaccines for minks, but are not (currently) granting vaccine licensing approvals for common household pets.

During the covid-19 scandal, the fraudulent PCR covid test has given false positives for fruits, inanimate objects, healthy non-infected persons, and various species of animal, including dogs, cats, apes, tigers and mink. These tests do not prove transmission among humans, let alone between animals or between animals and humans. These tests cannot distinguish non-infectious viral debris from infectious virus material, cannot measure viral load, nor determine whether viral material is inactivated, due to recently acquired host immunity.

Coronaviruses are zoonotic in nature and can jump from an animal to a human host; however, various coronaviruses and their countless mutations are endemic in the population and are always changing to infect their hosts. This type of virus will never be eradicated through vaccination; this virus is more likely to mutate stronger traits because of mass vaccination campaigns that weaken hosts long term.

Covid vaccines for animals will do nothing more than harm the innate immune system of the animals and cause inflammation in their cardiovascular system, leading to more vet visits, hospitalizations and deaths – an atrocity already being witnessed in vaccinated human populations.

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

NWOReport.me

TechnologyReview.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

LiveScience.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

