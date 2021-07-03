Dr. Peter McCullough: Covid vaccines are killing babies in the first trimester at an astonishing rate… an “atrocity” to vaccinate expectant mothers

Dr. Peter McCullough, professor of medicine at Texas A&M, warns against vaccinating pregnant women for covid-19. He said the covid vaccines are completely unnecessary for pregnant women and are “directly killing babies in the first trimester.”

Dr. McCullough was recently interviewed by Mike Adams on Brighteon Conversations. He discussed effective prophylactics, nutraceuticals, treatments and antibody infusions for covid-19. He iterated that these approaches are successful for the elderly and at-risk populations. And for the majority of people under age 50, he said getting over covid-19 is a “breeze.”

Common sense: Pregnant women and babies should never get covid vaccines

Female Fuzion™ is a premier, herbal hormone balance formula for women that helps to support normal energy levels, increase vitality and regulate mood.Most importantly, pregnant women and their developing fetuses should not be subjected to repeated medical experimentation all because they might get a potential infection that they can readily overcome.

“Pregnant women can breeze right through covid-19,” said Dr. McCullough. “No woman should ever take the risk with the covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy, period.” He said treatments like hydroxychloroquine, zinc and prednisone are safe for pregnant women, but the covid-19 vaccines were never tested on pregnant women in the clinical studies because it is unethical to put pregnant women through such abuse. Therefore, the study designs did not test for mutagenic or reproductive defects.

A new study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, corroborates Dr. McCullough’s common sense claims. The study, “Preliminary Findings of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Safety in Pregnant Persons” finds that covid vaccines cause spontaneous abortions in 104 out of 127 pregnant women! This means that the vaccine is disrupting critical stages of early prenatal development, and is killing four out of five babies in the first 20 weeks of gestation.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists continue to recommend that pregnant women have access to COVID-19 vaccines. These authoritative, vaccine-worshiping organizations refuse to rescind their recommendations, even though preliminary evidence shows that these experimental vaccines cause an 82 percent spontaneous abortion rate.

Once upon a time, there was a certain level of common sense in the medical community on the issue of protecting pregnant women from potentially harmful substances. Fetal development is a critical and delicate process, especially in the first trimester, when vital organs and physiological functions are taking form.

Infertility from covid-19 vaccines is not a conspiracy theory; it’s a plausible outcome

With the number of spontaneous abortions climbing, it has become apparent that the lab engineered spike protein was designed to depopulate the human race. Infertility caused by covid-19 vaccines is not a conspiracy theory. It’s a macabre experiment initiating a scientific process that exploits human physiology. The covid-19 vaccines are translating spike proteins in human cells, and delivering this foreign lab-made toxin into the bloodstream, where they can accumulate in reproductive organs. These spike proteins are attacking blood vessels and causing severe inflammation in the heart. Dr. McCullough says these systemic vaccine injuries are atrocities that we now know a great deal about.

Furthermore, as the immune system detects the presence of spike proteins in the blood, immune responsive cells will attack them (a process that was anticipated in accordance with traditional vaccine science). These spike proteins contain a homologous form of syncytin-1, which resembles a natural protein in humans. If the immune cells are trained to attack the syncytin-1 spike proteins, they could attack the natural form as well, a protein that is created from human endogenous retroviruses and is responsible for the placenta development in humans. If the human body begins to attack its own placenta cells, then females will have another serious obstacle to overcome when attempting to conceive.

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

Bitchute.com

PubMed.gov

CDC.gov

ACOG.org

2020News.de [PDF]

VeganSafe™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.