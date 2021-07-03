Dr. Peter McCullough: Covid vaccines are killing babies in the first trimester at an astonishing rate… an “atrocity” to vaccinate expectant mothers

Dr. Peter McCullough, professor of medicine at Texas A&M, warns against vaccinating pregnant women for covid-19. He said the covid vaccines are completely unnecessary for pregnant women and are “directly killing babies in the first trimester.”

Dr. McCullough was recently interviewed by Mike Adams on Brighteon Conversations. He discussed effective prophylactics, nutraceuticals, treatments and antibody infusions for covid-19. He iterated that these approaches are successful for the elderly and at-risk populations. And for the majority of people under age 50, he said getting over covid-19 is a “breeze.”

Common sense: Pregnant women and babies should never get covid vaccines

Most importantly, pregnant women and their developing fetuses should not be subjected to repeated medical experimentation all because they might get a potential infection that they can readily overcome.

“Pregnant women can breeze right through covid-19,” said Dr. McCullough. “No woman should ever take the risk with the covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy, period.” He said treatments like hydroxychloroquine, zinc and prednisone are safe for pregnant women, but the covid-19 vaccines were never tested on pregnant women in the clinical studies because it is unethical to put pregnant women through such abuse. Therefore, the study designs did not test for mutagenic or reproductive defects.

A new study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, corroborates Dr. McCullough’s common sense claims. The study, “Preliminary Findings of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Safety in Pregnant Persons” finds that covid vaccines cause spontaneous abortions in 104 out of 127 pregnant women! This means that the vaccine is disrupting critical stages of early prenatal development, and is killing four out of five babies in the first 20 weeks of gestation.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists continue to recommend that pregnant women have access to COVID-19 vaccines. These authoritative, vaccine-worshiping organizations refuse to rescind their recommendations, even though preliminary evidence shows that these experimental vaccines cause an 82 percent spontaneous abortion rate.

Once upon a time, there was a certain level of common sense in the medical community on the issue of protecting pregnant women from potentially harmful substances. Fetal development is a critical and delicate process, especially in the first trimester, when vital organs and physiological functions are taking form.

Infertility from covid-19 vaccines is not a conspiracy theory; it’s a plausible outcome

With the number of spontaneous abortions climbing, it has become apparent that the lab engineered spike protein was designed to depopulate the human race. Infertility caused by covid-19 vaccines is not a conspiracy theory. It’s a macabre experiment initiating a scientific process that exploits human physiology. The covid-19 vaccines are translating spike proteins in human cells, and delivering this foreign lab-made toxin into the bloodstream, where they can accumulate in reproductive organs. These spike proteins are attacking blood vessels and causing severe inflammation in the heart. Dr. McCullough says these systemic vaccine injuries are atrocities that we now know a great deal about.

Furthermore, as the immune system detects the presence of spike proteins in the blood, immune responsive cells will attack them (a process that was anticipated in accordance with traditional vaccine science). These spike proteins contain a homologous form of syncytin-1, which resembles a natural protein in humans. If the immune cells are trained to attack the syncytin-1 spike proteins, they could attack the natural form as well, a protein that is created from human endogenous retroviruses and is responsible for the placenta development in humans. If the human body begins to attack its own placenta cells, then females will have another serious obstacle to overcome when attempting to conceive.

