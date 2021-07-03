12-year-old girl bound to wheelchair with chronic illness thanks to covid vaccine

Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, held a meeting the other day at the Federal Courthouse in Milwaukee to address the wave of injuries and deaths resulting from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination.”

At this meeting, Sen. Johnson allowed people from all across the country to tell their stories about how Chinese Virus injections harmed either themselves or someone they know. One person who spoke is the mother of a 12-year-old girl who is now wheelchair-bound thanks to the jab.

Stephanie de Garay claims that her daughter Maddie was perfectly healthy before she and her brothers were enrolled in a Pfizer trial for children back in January. After receiving her second injection, young Maddie came down with a laundry list of horrific symptoms that have left her on an NG feeding tube.

“Why is she not back to normal?” Stephanie asked as her daughter sat next to her and listened quietly.

As you will notice in the above video clip, Maddie’s facial reactions do not seem to align with what her mother is saying, suggesting that the child is now suffering from some kind of brain damage.

Stephanie confirmed this, also indicating that Maddie now has irregular menstrual cycles and can no longer feel any body parts below her waist, hence why she is now bound to a wheelchair.

“For the past five months, Maddie has been to the ER nine times, and has been hospitalized three times, for a total of two months in the hospital,” Stephanie added. “She was totally fine before this. She did the right thing trying to help everybody else and they’re not helping her.”

How many need to become paralyzed or die before the covid vaccine campaign finally ends?

Another individual named Candace Hayden explained how she developed severe paresthesia and became partially paralyzed from the chest down – this is similar to what happened to Maddie – after receiving her experimental injection for the Fauci Flu.

Brianne Dressen, one of the other six people who spoke at the meeting, says she lost control of both of her legs, along with her bladder and dignity, as a result of getting injected for the Chinese Virus.

“On Jan. 14, I received the Moderna vaccine,” stated Sheryl Ruetgers, yet another vaccine-injured person who came to tell her story. “The next morning, I woke up with severely swollen lymph nodes in my neck.”

While Sen. Johnson says he still supports vaccines, including those marketed as a “cure” for Chinese Germs, he warns that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health “authorities” are not being transparent about the serious adverse reactions that could occur.

“Nobody wants to admit that there may be some problems,” he stated. “I think the American public should be able to have informed consent when deciding whether or not to take an experimental vaccine one way or the other.”

As for Maddie, her mother is desperate for answers and some kind of help. Maddie may never be the same, and yet nobody seems to be at all concerned about her and the many other children in a similar position whose lives are now forever ruined.

“That small minority that are suffering severe symptoms, they want to deny that reality,” Sen. Johnson says about those in charge who are burying their heads in the sand about all of this.

“I am not advocating anything other than to listen to these people and to take them seriously.”

You can watch the full press conference with Sen. Johnson below:

The latest news about injuries and deaths arising from Wuhan Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

