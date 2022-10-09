Scientific experiments show it is nearly IMPOSSIBLE to transmit a respiratory virus to another person

Iron Fuzion™ is a plant-based iron supplement featuring a blend of organic thyme and echinacea root works to support the body’s processes of iron.Believe it or not, respiratory viruses like rhinoviridae (the common cold) and coronaviridae (coronaviruses such as covid) do not transmit from person to person as is commonly believed.

Back in March, the UK Vaccine Taskforce funded a human challenge study for SARS-CoV-2, published in the journal Nature Medicine, that exposed unvaccinated participants to a “wild-type” version of the alleged covid virus intranasally. Out of 34 participants, only 18 of them, or 53 percent, developed what researchers described as “PCR-confirmed infection” – all with mild-to-moderate symptoms.

PCR testing, just to be clear, is not a valid way to detect viruses. As we reported late last year, PCR testing for the Fauci Flu is inherently fraudulent. So even those who tested “positive” may or may not have actually had COVID.

Whatever was sprayed into the participants’ noses, assuming it was the infamous COVID, clearly did not affect all of them. And even those it did affect made out just fine in the end.

Another study conducted back in 1984 exposed a small group of 14 volunteers, five of which were dubbed “donors” since they had been infected with rhinovirus as the selected “shedding agent.” The other nine were dubbed as “recipients.”

All of the volunteers were confined to a small room with no outside ventilation. They interacted, sang together, and played cards, all activities that based on common knowledge today should have resulted in the nine recipients becoming infected, right? It turns out that not a single one of them became infected.

Other similar experiments as part of the same study were conducted as well, including a 12-day evaluation in a sealed dormitory. Only a couple of recipients in those scenarios developed cold symptoms, however, it is important to note that researchers were never able to isolate any rhinovirus from the air. (Related: The covid “virus” has never been proven to exist.)

Don’t be fearful of other people – their breath can’t make you sick

Prof. Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson conducted their own review into the transmission ability of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) based on these various studies and confirmed that it is next to impossible for someone to “catch” a respiratory illness from someone else – which means face masks and other mitigatory measures are useless.

“If you have followed these experiments and paid attention, just like the authors, you might conclude how difficult it is to transmit ILI experimentally, even in everyday work that includes close contact and touching,” the duo writes.

“These famous experiments are relevant to coronaviridae transmission. Although rhinoviridae and coronaviridae lock on cell membranes using different receptors … the only difference … seems to be the length of incubation and shedding.”

Heneghan, by the way, teaches evidence-based medicine at the University of Oxford. He is also the director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine (CEBM) and regularly appears in the media.

Jefferson is a clinical epidemiologist and senior associate tutor at the University of Oxford. He and Heneghan together write articles for the “Trust the Evidence” Substack.

Their article about respiratory virus transmission is one part in a seven-part series entitled “The SARS-CoV-2 transmission riddle,” which unpacks how poor-quality and superficial science was used to basically destroy the world with the covid scamdemic.

“Is anyone really surprised by this research?” asked a reader in response to the revelation. “The whole pandemic was a farce.”

“A cold or ‘ILIs’ have not unequivocally been proven to exist or to be the cause of cold-like symptoms,” said another. “To believe otherwise is to solely rely on germ theory, ignoring all others.”

Interesting in learning more about Chinese Virus injections? Visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

Expose-News.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

TrustTheEvidence.substack.com

Iron Fuzion™ is a plant-based iron supplement featuring a blend of organic thyme and echinacea root works to support the body’s processes of iron.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.