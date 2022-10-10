Babies are DYING after drinking breast milk from “fully vaccinated” moms

The government-run Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is currently showing some 648 cases of adverse events in breastfed babies whose mothers got "vaccinated" for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Despite zero evidence that the shots are safe or effective for pregnant or lactating women, this demographic was added to the authorization list for their use. And now, babies everywhere are suffering because of the spike proteins and other jab chemicals that transfer through breast milk.

Real-Time Magazine conducted an analysis of VAERS, identifying at least 648 cases of infants and babies suffering health damage, including life-threatening incidents and even death.

“The most common serious events were life-threatening bleeding; anticholinergic syndrome; liver problems; anaphylactic shock, neuroleptic syndrome; neurological side-effects such as convulsions or encephalitis; and hypoglycemia,” writes Joel S. Hirschhorn for All News Pipeline.

“In most of the reported cases, several life-threatening side effects were recorded in the same baby.” (Related: Covid injections are also linked to liver inflammation [hepatitis] in children.)

VAERS doesn’t capture all cases of covid jab injury and death

One woman who spoke to the investigation team explained that she had been breastfeeding her son at the time when she got jabbed for the Chinese Virus. Within days, her son died.

“I pumped within an hour of receiving the shot,” the woman said. “My five-month-old son nursed the night following the shot and later ate the pumped milk that I acquired the same day of the shot.”

“Eleven days later, he was found unresponsive during his nap at daycare. It is not clear how long he was unresponsive for until found by babysitter. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and doctors were able to get his heart beating again with excessive effort. Organ damage was extensive and he had no brain function, he did not recover. He passed away 13 days after I received the shot.”

In VAERS, the child’s death was not even counted as a death, though it was indicated that he did not recover. This is a common occurrence in VAERS, which only captures a tiny fraction of jab injuries and deaths.

We can see from this particular VAERS report that the child’s death was clearly linked to the Pfizer mRNA (messenger RNA) injection, which the boy’s mother received on January 28. Not long after this, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially authorized the shot for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Another similar case occurred in March when a breastfeeding baby, also five months old, died just one day after his mother was injected for Chinese Germs. The baby fell ill, developing both a fever and rash, and refused to eat. He also cried nonstop before his tragic death.

“Patient brought baby to local ER where assessments were performed, blood analysis revealed elevated liver enzymes,” the VAERS report for that incident reads.

“Infant was hospitalized but continued to decline and passed away. Diagnosis of TTP. No known allergies. No new exposures aside from the mother’s vaccination the previous day.”

Keep in mind that when the FDA authorized covid shots for pregnant and breastfeeding women, not a single study had been conducted on this demographic. In fact, there has still not been a single study conducted, presumably because those pushing the shots know what the outcome would be.

In the comment section, someone pointed to an article, which alleges that cows are now being given covid injections. Many worry that the milk from these “fully vaccinated” cows will pass the same deadly spike proteins on to anyone who drinks their milk.

The latest news coverage about the fallout from Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

AllNewsPipeline.com

DrEddyMD.com

Truth11.com



Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

