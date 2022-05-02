Covid “vaccines” are causing severe autoimmune hepatitis in children

Energy at the Cellular LevelThe Journal of Hepatologyhas published a new study confirming that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are, in fact, triggering severe autoimmune hepatitis in children.

Fauci Flu shots elicit a distinct T cell-dominant immune-mediated hepatitis, also known as liver inflammation, through a unique pathomechanism associated with jab-induced, antigen-specific, tissue-resident immunity requiring systemic immunosuppression.

Entitled, “SARS-CoV-2 vaccination can elicit a CD8 T-cell dominant hepatitis,” the study was released just days after the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a “global alert” about hepatitis outbreaks in children.

The government of the United Kingdom also announced that it is launching an urgent investigation into a hepatitis outbreak in British children. Officials say that the disease is not linked to any of the common viruses that normally cause liver inflammation, which really only leaves one other explanation: covid injections.

“On April 15 2022, the World Health Organization issued a global alert about a new form of severe acute Hepatitis with an unknown aetiology (cause) affecting previously healthy children in the UK over the last month,” reported the Daily Exposé.

“Cases have also been notified in Spain and Ireland. Tests have excluded all previously known Hepatitis viruses.”

As of April 25, the same type of hepatitis infections in children have now been identified in at least 12 different countries, with the majority of cases occurring in the UK.

“At least 169 cases had been reported by this date, and 17 children had required a liver transplant,” the Exposé revealed. “Sadly, as of 25th April, 1 child had unfortunately lost their life.”

Injecting your children for covid is a form of child abuse

Again, there are many reasons why hepatitis forms, including several viral infections common in children. But all of these other reasons have been ruled out, which only leaves the “vaccine” as the culprit.

An earlier study also confirmed that the Pfizer-BioNTech injection is, in fact, causing hepatitis. This further shows that the outbreaks are a product of the shots and not something else.

Had these children never gotten injected or “boosted,” they would not now have hepatitis, in other words. Their poor health outcomes are a direct result of getting jabbed, which their parents were told would keep them “safe” against disease.

Contrary to what the “experts” long claimed, the contents of the injections do not remain localized at the injection site. They spread to all parts of the body for at least 48 hours, and likely much longer, causing untold damage to systems of the body.

The largest concentration of Pfizer’s covid injection was observed in the liver, with 16 percent of the administered dose remaining there after two complete days.

“In animals that received the BNT162b2 injection, reversible hepatic effects were observed, including enlarged liver, vacuolation, increased gamma-glutamyl transferase (?GT) levels, and increased levels of aspartate transaminase (AST) and alkaline phosphatase,” the Exposé further reveals about Pfizer’s mRNA (messenger RNA) shot.

“According to the researchers’ transient hepatic effects induced by LNP delivery systems have been reported previously.”

In the new study, a 52-year-old male who was injected with Pfizer presented bimodal episodes of acute hepatitis, each occurring 2-3 weeks after injection. Imaging mass cytometry for special immune profiling was performed on liver biopsy tissue, and flow cytometry was performed to dissect CD8 T cell phenotypes in order to identify covid-specific and EBV-specific T cells longitudinally.

“In Layman’s terms, what the scientists discovered is that liver inflammation (hepatitis) can occur in some individuals after vaccination and shares some typical features with autoimmune liver disease,” the Exposé explains.

“This is caused by highly activated T cells (also called T lymphocyte, a type of leukocyte [white blood cell] that is an essential part of the immune system) accumulating in the different areas of the liver.”

The latest news about covid injections can be found at Vaccines.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

DailyExpose.uk

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

