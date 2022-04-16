Pfizer’s COVID “vaccine” responsible for hepatitis outbreak in children

Hematrex® is an herbal circulatory system support formula that promotes blood vessel strength and elasticity for healthy blood flow throughout the body.Liver inflammation (hepatitis) in children is on the rise in the United Kingdom, prompting an urgent investigation by the U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Authorities say they have no idea why the disease is spreading among young people, but the elephant in the room that they are ignoring is Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines,” and particularly those made using mRNA (messenger RNA) technology.

Children as young as five are now being injected with these chemical poisons, which accumulate in the liver and cause, you guessed it: hepatitis. Keep in mind that hepatitis vaccines also cause diseases.

In Scotland, where people five years of age and older are also getting jabbed with mRNA, hepatitis is also on the rise. According to reports, none of the cases currently under investigation involve any of the common viruses that cause hepatitis, further suggesting that COVID jabs are the culprit.

Hepatitis symptoms include dark urine; pale, grey-colored feces; itchy eyes; yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice); muscle and joint pain; a high temperature; feeling and being sick; chronic fatigue; loss of appetite; and stomach pain.

Pfizer’s own study shows mRNA chemicals accumulate in liver, cause hepatitis

The U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS) is reportedly working with UKHSA and various public health organizations across Great Britain to get to the bottom of the cause of this outbreak – or so they say.

Since mRNA injections will probably never even get a mention as a possible cause, these government agencies will spin their wheels while never producing an honest result. Such is the nature of government.

The world was told that the spike proteins found in (viral vector) and produced by (mRNA) Fauci Flu shots remain at the injection site and only persist there for a couple weeks – but this is not the case.

Research conducted by Pfizer, one of the two pharmaceutical corporations that produces mRNA injections – the other is Moderna – shows that spike proteins from the injections circulate throughout the body and end up concentrating in the liver.

“The greatest mean concentration outside the injection site was observed in the liver, with values of 27.916 ?g equiv lipid/g (equivalent to 21.5 percent dose) in males and 30.411 ?g equiv lipid/g (equivalent to 18.4 percent dose) in females,” the study revealed.

A bio-distribution study conducted by the Japanese government also found that COVID injection spike proteins travel from the injection site through the bloodstream before landing in vital organs such as the liver, spleen, adrenal glands and ovaries.

For at least 48 hours post-injection, these accumulated spike proteins live inside vital organs, potentially causing damage. In animals that received Pfizer’s BNT162b2 injection, the following reversible hepatic effects were observed:

  • Enlarged liver
  • Vacuolation
  • Increased gamma-glutamyl transferase (yGT) levels
  • Increased levels of aspartate transaminase (AST) and alkaline phosphatase (ALP)

One study found that once mRNA chemicals from the Pfizer injection enter human liver cells, they trigger cellular DNA inside the nucleus to increase the production of the LINE-1 gene expression, which is needed to produce mRNA.

“The mRNA then leaves the nucleus and enters the cell’s cytoplasm, where it translates into LINE-1 protein,” reported the Daily Exposé about the study.

“A segment of the protein called the open reading frame-1, or ORF-1, then goes back into the nucleus, where it attaches to the vaccine’s mRNA and reverse transcribes into spike DNA.”

The same study also found that spike proteins expressed on the surface of liver cells may be targeted by the immune system, potentially causing autoimmune hepatitis.

“There [have] been case reports on individuals who developed autoimmune hepatitis after BNT162b2 vaccination,” the study said.

More related news coverage about COVID-19 “vaccines” can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources include:

DailyExpose.uk

DrEddyMD.com

Zinc is an essential mineral that supports the immune system, digestive system, cellular growth and development, and more

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.