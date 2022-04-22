Athletes dropping dead, children contracting hepatitis: Are COVID jabs to blame?

Androtrex® is a vegan-friendly, herbal formula specially crafted to help support normal hormone balance in men and naturally strenghten male vitality.A scouring of recent headlines paints a grim picture of the state of public health ever since Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines” were introduced.

One recent headline declares that 769 athletes have collapsed from cardiac arrest ever since the Tony Fauci injections were introduced (we have also been tracking athlete deaths linked to COVID injections).

Several other headlines talk about the new hepatitis outbreaks that are occurring in children across the United States and Europe. Why is there a sudden uptick in hepatitis among an age group least likely to contract it?

The answer, of course, is the shots. Some of the articles suggest this while others do not. So far, none of the big boys have dared to link the hepatitis outbreaks to the jabs, even though data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) show a direct correlation.

In an average year, there are only about eight cases of hepatitis reported to VAERS. In 2021, there were 304 cases just for the covid vaccine.

“Found 304 cases where Vaccine is COVID19 and Symptom is Hepatitis and Vaccination Date from ‘2021-01-01’ to ‘2021-12-31′” is the search query that investigative journalist Steve Kirsch used to extract the 304 number.

“The obvious question is, ‘why are there 8 cases a year before the COVID vaccines (across all 70 vaccines combined), and now 304 cases in 2021 associated with the COVID vaccine?’” Kirsch asks.

“As an engineer, it looks to me like the COVID vaccine causes susceptibility to liver damage.”

Has the average person been so dumbed down that they just can’t see what’s going on?

The “experts” of course say there is no link between the jabs and liver damage or hepatitis. But how, then, can this massive rise in cases, directly corresponding to when the injections were introduced and administered, be explained?

It certainly is not “COVID” causing all of this, as hepatitis numbers were normal in 2020 before Operation Warp Speed was launched. Only after people started getting injected en masse did the hepatitis numbers start spiking.

Similarly with athletes, no young people were dropping dead on the field in 2020 before the shots were introduced by the Trump administration. It was only after the needles started going into people’s arms that otherwise healthy youth started having heart attacks and dying for no apparent reason.

“There is no mystery anymore,” wrote one of Kirsch’s readers, pointing to a piece by the “insightful and wise” Catherine Austin Fitts about “The Great Poisoning” that is taking place.

“It is crystal clear … The reason ‘average people’ are unable to see the bigger picture is because the average IQ has decreased significantly since the 90s. They are getting dumber with all the poisoning in food, water, air, pharmaceutical products, drugs, etc.”

“Maybe the hepatitis adenovirus is another lab leak created for the purpose of pushing another hepatitis vaccine on children?” speculated another. “This time a crappy mRNA one?!”

Another person wrote about how she was injured by a vaccine back in 2008 and is still trying to recover.

“I have residual symptoms, so these stories infuriate me because I know how they are treated,” this person added about the stigma that comes with having a vaccine injury, which many people have been brainwashed into believing is an impossibility.

“Will any of these pediatricians speak up and find their moral compass?”

“The members of ‘The Church of the Holy Blessed Jab’ will be along shortly to protest this blasphemous sacrilege of their holy sacrament,” joked another about the response that is sure to come from the jab apologists to all of these claims.

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

SteveKirsch.substack.com

DrEddyMD.com

The Harmful Organism Cleanse Kit™ will help you remove unwanted organisms from your digestive tract while supporting your gut's health with probiotics.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.