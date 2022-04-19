Pfizer wants to give children aged 5 to 11 COVID-19 vaccine booster

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.Pfizer is planning to ask the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to give its Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine an emergency use authorization as a booster for children aged five to 11.

The Big Pharma company’s basis for asking comes from phase 2 and 3 clinical trial data that claims to show that giving children aged five to 11 a third dose of its experimental mRNA COVID-19 vaccine produced “significant protection” against the post-vaccine omicron variant of the coronavirus. (Related: Girls are developing GENITAL ULCERS after getting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.)

This data involves 140 children who received a booster approximately six months after they became fully vaccinated. The children supposedly saw a six-fold increase in antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 within one month after they received the booster dose of the mRNA vaccine.

Furthermore, a sub-analysis of 30 participants supposedly showed a 36-fold increase in neutralizing antibody titers when going up against the omicron variant.

“These data demonstrate an increase in SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant and wild-type strain neutralizing titers following a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine compared to two doses,” claimed Pfizer. “These data reinforce the potential function of a third dose of the vaccine in maintaining high levels of protection against the virus in this age group.”

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was determined by New York public health officials in February to be vastly less effective against infection from the coronavirus during the omicron surge. They reported that protection from infection in children aged five to 11 fell sharply from 68 percent to just 12 percent between Dec. 13, 2021, and Jan. 31, 2022.

Despite significant evidence to the contrary, Pfizer also claimed this trial on very young children showed “no new safety signals.”

None of this data has been published in any peer-reviewed scientific journal. The data are also not available for preview on preprint servers.

Pfizer to apply for emergency use authorizations all over the world

Pfizer said it plans to push ahead with applying for emergency use authorization with the FDA for its booster vaccine for children in the coming days.

BioNTech, the European pharmaceutical company that helped Pfizer develop its experimental and deadly mRNA vaccine, is taking the lead in submitting a similar emergency use authorization application to the European Medicines Agency. This is the main governing body in charge of evaluating medicinal products for use within the European Union.

But Pfizer’s claims have not been subjected to any kind of scrutiny.

“If Pfizer has data that shows that giving an additional dose of vaccines to the five- to 11-year-old age group increases protection against serious disease, then let’s see it,” said Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the FDA’s advisory panel. “Because otherwise, all they’ve shown is exactly what you expect, which is that when you give a third dose, a booster dose.”

“Administering the vaccines to young children has been controversial,” wrote healthcare journalist Cassidy Morrison for the Washington Examiner. “The majority of the scientific community, including virologists, maintain that children are far less susceptible to severe illness … raising the question of whether young children need a vaccine.”

Learn the truth about the COVID-19 vaccines by reading the latest articles at Vaccines.news.

Watch this clip from InfoWars as the network talks about how Pfizer is seeking approval to inject infants with its experimental and deadly COVID-19 vaccine.

https://rumble.com/v11djd3-pfizer-seeks-approval-to-inject-infants-with-deadly-gene-therapy-shots.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Pfizer Seeks Approval to Inject Infants with Deadly Gene Therapy Shots

This video is from the InfoWars channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Pfizer’s COVID “vaccine” responsible for hepatitis outbreak in children.

Teens develop heart damage months after getting second Pfizer covid shot, study finds.

Most parents reject COVID-19 jabs for children aged 5 to 11 – poll.

Multiple studies show COVID vaccines don’t protect kids – so why insist on injecting?.

8-year-old girl suffers stroke and brain hemorrhage less than a day after getting Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

TheEpochTimes.com

Reuters.com

WashingtonExaminer.com

Rumble.com

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.