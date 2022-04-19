Pfizer wants to give children aged 5 to 11 COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer is planning to ask the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to give its Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine an emergency use authorization as a booster for children aged five to 11.

The Big Pharma company’s basis for asking comes from phase 2 and 3 clinical trial data that claims to show that giving children aged five to 11 a third dose of its experimental mRNA COVID-19 vaccine produced “significant protection” against the post-vaccine omicron variant of the coronavirus. (Related: Girls are developing GENITAL ULCERS after getting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.)

This data involves 140 children who received a booster approximately six months after they became fully vaccinated. The children supposedly saw a six-fold increase in antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 within one month after they received the booster dose of the mRNA vaccine.

Furthermore, a sub-analysis of 30 participants supposedly showed a 36-fold increase in neutralizing antibody titers when going up against the omicron variant.

“These data demonstrate an increase in SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant and wild-type strain neutralizing titers following a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine compared to two doses,” claimed Pfizer. “These data reinforce the potential function of a third dose of the vaccine in maintaining high levels of protection against the virus in this age group.”

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was determined by New York public health officials in February to be vastly less effective against infection from the coronavirus during the omicron surge. They reported that protection from infection in children aged five to 11 fell sharply from 68 percent to just 12 percent between Dec. 13, 2021, and Jan. 31, 2022.

Despite significant evidence to the contrary, Pfizer also claimed this trial on very young children showed “no new safety signals.”

None of this data has been published in any peer-reviewed scientific journal. The data are also not available for preview on preprint servers.

Pfizer to apply for emergency use authorizations all over the world

Pfizer said it plans to push ahead with applying for emergency use authorization with the FDA for its booster vaccine for children in the coming days.

BioNTech, the European pharmaceutical company that helped Pfizer develop its experimental and deadly mRNA vaccine, is taking the lead in submitting a similar emergency use authorization application to the European Medicines Agency. This is the main governing body in charge of evaluating medicinal products for use within the European Union.

But Pfizer’s claims have not been subjected to any kind of scrutiny.

“If Pfizer has data that shows that giving an additional dose of vaccines to the five- to 11-year-old age group increases protection against serious disease, then let’s see it,” said Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the FDA’s advisory panel. “Because otherwise, all they’ve shown is exactly what you expect, which is that when you give a third dose, a booster dose.”

“Administering the vaccines to young children has been controversial,” wrote healthcare journalist Cassidy Morrison for the Washington Examiner. “The majority of the scientific community, including virologists, maintain that children are far less susceptible to severe illness … raising the question of whether young children need a vaccine.”

Learn the truth about the COVID-19 vaccines by reading the latest articles at Vaccines.news.

Watch this clip from InfoWars as the network talks about how Pfizer is seeking approval to inject infants with its experimental and deadly COVID-19 vaccine.

https://rumble.com/v11djd3-pfizer-seeks-approval-to-inject-infants-with-deadly-gene-therapy-shots.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 Pfizer Seeks Approval to Inject Infants with Deadly Gene Therapy Shots

This video is from the InfoWars channel on Brighteon.com.

