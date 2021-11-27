Covid “vaccine” mandates dangerous for children, warns former Australian medical official

A former chief medical officer in Australia has come forward in defense of children, whom he says should not be forced to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

O2-Zap® ozonated olive oil is loaded with oxygen and ozone to help promote healthy skin. May help with eczema, acne, wrinkles, swelling and irritation.For some reason, Nick Coatsworth is not concerned about children over the age of 12, who are required along with all adults in Australia to get injected for the Fauci Flu. Children under the age of 12, however, should be exempt, he says.

Unless their parents want them to get jabbed, under 12s should not be forced by the Australian government to take the shots, Coatsworth said. His statements come as the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is considering making the Spikevax (Moderna) mandatory for children and babies under 12 years old.

The only reason the Spikevax is not currently approved for use in under 12s is because the government has not yet approved it for that age group. Moderna is pushing hard to expand the pool of eligible candidates, though, which will make a lot of money for company executives and investors.

The TGA says it is currently looking to see if children aged six to 11 should be given the Spikevax. If it determines that the jab is “safe and effective” for this age group, then the injections could become mandatory for children as young as six.

“Whilst I encourage parents to vaccinate their 12-15-year-old children, the risk of myocarditis especially in young boys is sufficient that parents have every right to wait for more data or to decline vaccination,” Coatsworth warned.

“In doing so, the child must not then be subject to differential public health treatment which is effectively ‘mandating’ by regulation.”

The government wants all people of every age to be forcibly injected for the Fauci Flu

Myocarditis, by the way, is a common adverse effect in adults who take the jabs as well. Any person of any age is at risk of heart disease from taking the injections, which we now know do nothing to stop infection or spread.

Even so, governments all around the world are trying to force people to get jabbed, and many are complying. Many others are not complying, so the government is concocting new punishments every day to try to change their minds.

The official claim is that myocarditis will appear within 10 days of injection. If it does not occur within that window, then the government deems that jab a “success.”

The TGA insists that around one out of every 100,000 people who get stabbed with either Comirnaty (Pfizer) or Spikevax will develop a heart condition. The most likely candidates are young men and teenage boys, and typically after the second “dose.”

The TGA’s Database of Adverse Event Notifications logged only 672 cases of myocarditis stemming from the jabs as of November 9. Three people in Australia have reportedly died from getting the shots.

As of this writing, Moderna is still in the trial phases of its pediatric mRNA (messenger RNA) injection for children, which it is calling “KidCOVE.” That study involves children as young as six months old going all the way up to age 12.

Hilariously, Moderna claims that the results so far show a 100 percent efficacy rate two weeks after the first dose.

“In Victoria, in particular, the chief health officer is breaching the fundamental ethical principle of autonomy in differential treatment of unvaccinated 12- to 15-year-olds,” Coatsworth added in protest of the “vaccine passport” schemes being imposed in that region.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley, meanwhile, says he is “confident” that there will be “strong uptake” of the injections among those aged 5-11 once the government issues its approval.

More of the latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at Vaccines.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

NaturalNews.com

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.