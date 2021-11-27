Covid “vaccine” mandates dangerous for children, warns former Australian medical official

A former chief medical officer in Australia has come forward in defense of children, whom he says should not be forced to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

For some reason, Nick Coatsworth is not concerned about children over the age of 12, who are required along with all adults in Australia to get injected for the Fauci Flu. Children under the age of 12, however, should be exempt, he says.

Unless their parents want them to get jabbed, under 12s should not be forced by the Australian government to take the shots, Coatsworth said. His statements come as the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is considering making the Spikevax (Moderna) mandatory for children and babies under 12 years old.

The only reason the Spikevax is not currently approved for use in under 12s is because the government has not yet approved it for that age group. Moderna is pushing hard to expand the pool of eligible candidates, though, which will make a lot of money for company executives and investors.

The TGA says it is currently looking to see if children aged six to 11 should be given the Spikevax. If it determines that the jab is “safe and effective” for this age group, then the injections could become mandatory for children as young as six.

“Whilst I encourage parents to vaccinate their 12-15-year-old children, the risk of myocarditis especially in young boys is sufficient that parents have every right to wait for more data or to decline vaccination,” Coatsworth warned.

“In doing so, the child must not then be subject to differential public health treatment which is effectively ‘mandating’ by regulation.”

The government wants all people of every age to be forcibly injected for the Fauci Flu

Myocarditis, by the way, is a common adverse effect in adults who take the jabs as well. Any person of any age is at risk of heart disease from taking the injections, which we now know do nothing to stop infection or spread.

Even so, governments all around the world are trying to force people to get jabbed, and many are complying. Many others are not complying, so the government is concocting new punishments every day to try to change their minds.

The official claim is that myocarditis will appear within 10 days of injection. If it does not occur within that window, then the government deems that jab a “success.”

The TGA insists that around one out of every 100,000 people who get stabbed with either Comirnaty (Pfizer) or Spikevax will develop a heart condition. The most likely candidates are young men and teenage boys, and typically after the second “dose.”

The TGA’s Database of Adverse Event Notifications logged only 672 cases of myocarditis stemming from the jabs as of November 9. Three people in Australia have reportedly died from getting the shots.

As of this writing, Moderna is still in the trial phases of its pediatric mRNA (messenger RNA) injection for children, which it is calling “KidCOVE.” That study involves children as young as six months old going all the way up to age 12.

Hilariously, Moderna claims that the results so far show a 100 percent efficacy rate two weeks after the first dose.

“In Victoria, in particular, the chief health officer is breaching the fundamental ethical principle of autonomy in differential treatment of unvaccinated 12- to 15-year-olds,” Coatsworth added in protest of the “vaccine passport” schemes being imposed in that region.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley, meanwhile, says he is “confident” that there will be “strong uptake” of the injections among those aged 5-11 once the government issues its approval.

More of the latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at Vaccines.news.

