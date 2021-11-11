Republicans seek to block federal government from imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates on children

Republicans in Congress have introduced a bill to block the federal government from imposing Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine mandates on children. Once approved, it would prevent the federal government from withholding education funds on the basis of said vaccine requirements.

The bill states: “No federal education funds may be withheld from an otherwise eligible recipient because such recipient does not require students or employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Rep. Lance Gooden from Texas sponsored the bill. He said that the Biden administration’s track record suggests it is only a matter of time before they issue COVID vaccine mandates in public schools.

“I believe the decision to vaccinate a child should be made by the parents, not the government, and my legislation would ensure the government does not take that choice away,” Gooden said.

Other sponsors for the bill include Republican Representatives Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Chip Roy of Texas, Mary Miller of Illinois and Jeff Duncan of South Carolina.

An advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently recommended the use of Pfizer vaccine for children ages five to 11, with the recommendation being approved by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

In San Francisco, parents have condemned plans of mandating vaccination for school children as young as five, arguing that nobody under the age of 20 has died of COVID-19 and only 1,529 children have contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, political commentator and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino issued a warning to Democrats. “We can take a lot, but don’t you toy with my kids,” he said. “That is a red line they better not dare cross.” (Related: Whistleblower: Pfizer and research partner falsified COVID-19 vaccine trials data.)

Decision to vaccinate kids belong to parents, not the federal government

Matt Walsh, a conservative pundit, also expressed his opposition to the mandates to his local school board. “It will make the school boards look tame by comparison. You try to force this drug into our children’s bodies and you will reap the whirlwind. Just watch,” he said.

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis said that there will be no vaccine mandates for schools in his state as the decision of whether or not to vaccinate kids belong to the parents.

In New York City, parents gathered in front of the city hall to protest the proposed vaccine mandate for children.

British Medical Journal Associate Editor Dr. Peter Doshi said that there is no science supporting universal vaccination as there is no long-term safety data for COVID-19 just yet. He also pointed out that Moderna’s clinical trials don’t officially end until late 2022.

“Doctors who want to see the clinical trial data will have to wait another year before getting access,” Doshi said. “So while we’re told to keep following the science, what we are following is not a scientific process based on open data. We’re following a process in which the data are treated as secret, and in my view, there is something very unscientific about that.”

Just hours before the CDC panel’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children, a whistleblower shared that poor practices at a contract research company may have compromised data integrity and patient safety during Pfizer’s clinical trial.

Recent surveys also revealed that most parents are not eager to vaccinate their kids, expressing concern about the lack of long-term data. One such survey showed that only 27 percent of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated, while 33 percent said that they will wait a while to see how the vaccine is working. Furthermore, 30 percent said they will definitely not get the vaccine for their children.

