Republicans seek to block federal government from imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates on children

Republicans in Congress have introduced a bill to block the federal government from imposing Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine mandates on children. Once approved, it would prevent the federal government from withholding education funds on the basis of said vaccine requirements.

The bill states: “No federal education funds may be withheld from an otherwise eligible recipient because such recipient does not require students or employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Organic, Herbal Support for Restful SleepRep. Lance Gooden from Texas sponsored the bill. He said that the Biden administration’s track record suggests it is only a matter of time before they issue COVID vaccine mandates in public schools.

“I believe the decision to vaccinate a child should be made by the parents, not the government, and my legislation would ensure the government does not take that choice away,” Gooden said.

Other sponsors for the bill include Republican Representatives Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Chip Roy of Texas, Mary Miller of Illinois and Jeff Duncan of South Carolina.

An advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently recommended the use of Pfizer vaccine for children ages five to 11, with the recommendation being approved by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

In San Francisco, parents have condemned plans of mandating vaccination for school children as young as five, arguing that nobody under the age of 20 has died of COVID-19 and only 1,529 children have contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, political commentator and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino issued a warning to Democrats. “We can take a lot, but don’t you toy with my kids,” he said. “That is a red line they better not dare cross.” (Related: Whistleblower: Pfizer and research partner falsified COVID-19 vaccine trials data.)

Decision to vaccinate kids belong to parents, not the federal government

Matt Walsh, a conservative pundit, also expressed his opposition to the mandates to his local school board. “It will make the school boards look tame by comparison. You try to force this drug into our children’s bodies and you will reap the whirlwind. Just watch,” he said.

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis said that there will be no vaccine mandates for schools in his state as the decision of whether or not to vaccinate kids belong to the parents.

In New York City, parents gathered in front of the city hall to protest the proposed vaccine mandate for children.

British Medical Journal Associate Editor Dr. Peter Doshi said that there is no science supporting universal vaccination as there is no long-term safety data for COVID-19 just yet. He also pointed out that Moderna’s clinical trials don’t officially end until late 2022.

“Doctors who want to see the clinical trial data will have to wait another year before getting access,” Doshi said. “So while we’re told to keep following the science, what we are following is not a scientific process based on open data. We’re following a process in which the data are treated as secret, and in my view, there is something very unscientific about that.”

Just hours before the CDC panel’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children, a whistleblower shared that poor practices at a contract research company may have compromised data integrity and patient safety during Pfizer’s clinical trial.

Recent surveys also revealed that most parents are not eager to vaccinate their kids, expressing concern about the lack of long-term data. One such survey showed that only 27 percent of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated, while 33 percent said that they will wait a while to see how the vaccine is working. Furthermore, 30 percent said they will definitely not get the vaccine for their children.

Read more about COVID-19 vaccines at Pandemic.news.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

WND.com

Science.TheWire.In

Our Thyroid Health Kit™ provides the essential nutrients you need to support normal, healthy thyroid levels including iodine, selenium, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.