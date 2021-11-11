FDA approves COVID-19 “vaccine” for children but most parents still oppose vaccination due to safety concerns

Health experts warned that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11 shouldn’t have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) because of the lack of data on its long-term risks. A recent survey also revealed that only 27 percent of parents want to have their kids vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation survey, 31 percent of parents won’t get the vaccine for their children aged 12 to 17 while 30 percent of parents who have children aged five to 11 also said they will not have their children vaccinated.

Survey highlights parents’ fears over vaccine safety

Parents of children aged five to 11 have many concerns when it comes to vaccinating their children against COVID-19. Around 76 percent of parents with children in the age group were worried that there isn’t enough data about the long-term effects of COVID-19 vaccines. At least 71 percent of parents also voiced their concerns about kids experiencing serious side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

On the other hand, only 27 percent of parents with five to 11 year-olds want to have their children vaccinated as soon as one is authorized. A third of the parents were cautious and said that they will wait and observe how the vaccine is working.

The rest of the parents were split. Only five percent said that they would have their kids vaccinated if it’s required for school while the rest are undecided. Many public health researchers and other health experts have spoken up about the risks of vaccines for children outweighing any benefits.

Dr. Ben Carson, secretary of Housing and Urban Development and a former pediatric neurosurgeon at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, said that the Biden administration’s move to vaccinate young children against COVID-19 is like a “giant experiment,” especially since there is no sufficient data to determine the long-term risks posed by the vaccines.

Carson warned that giving the green light to COVID-19 vaccines for children will unnecessarily put them at risk. He stressed that it makes no sense to subject children to the potential risks of vaccines because the risk of the disease to them is “relatively small.

Children don’t need to get vaccinated, say health experts

Local physicians like Dr. Jeff Barke, a San Diego board-certified primary care physician, agree with Carson. In an interview with San Diego’s KUSI-TV, Barke said that there is no reason to give children the COVID-19 vaccine because they are not at risk.

Barke added that the vaccine is experimental and “has no long-term safety studies.” He also criticized experts who are calling for vaccination among young children. (Related: Doctor makes shocking admission about safety of coronavirus vaccines for young children.)

According to Barke, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded only 558 deaths of people under 18 in a population of about 74 million during the pandemic. While he acknowledged that COVID-19 deaths are tragic for those families, the majority of the children who died have had underlying comorbidities such as cancer, congenital heart disease, diabetes and leukemia.

Children don’t need to get vaccinated because if they get infected, most of them would only experience symptoms similar to a bad cold. He added that many people infected with COVID-19 have already recovered and that these cases remain undetected.

Before the CDC panel approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, the British Medical Journal (BMJ) published an article about a whistleblower who revealed that poor practices at a contract research company could have “compromised data integrity and patient safety” during Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trial

Whistleblower Brook Jackson, the former Texas regional director who was employed at the research organization Ventavia Research Group, emailed the FDA after the organization ignored her complaints. She was fired on the same day she sent the email to the agency.

During the critical Phase III trial, Jackson revealed that Pfizer falsified data, unblinded patients, worked with inadequately trained vaccinators and was “slow to follow up on reported adverse events.” According to the BMJ, Jackson also provided internal company documents, audio recordings, photos and emails to back her shocking claims.

The FDA approved the Pfizer shot for children one week after the agency’s advisory panel voted 17-0 to recommend it. The agency knew about the lack of safety data and the nearly 100 percent survival rate of children from COVID-19.

During the FDA advisory committee meeting, Dr. Eric Rubin, editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, admitted that many members were concerned about possible severe side effects of the vaccine that are still difficult to determine. But he quickly added that the committee was willing to put the children at risk since there was no way to confirm vaccine safety unless it was administered first.

Visit VaccineInjuryNews.com to learn more about the side effects of COVID-19 vaccines.

Zoey Sky

