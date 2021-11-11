New study shows vaccines have plunged from 88% effectiveness against covid infections to just 13% in mere months

new study published in Science finds that real-world vaccine effectiveness against covid-19 has plunged from 88 percent to just 13 percent in mere months. The study, “SARS-CoV-2 vaccine protection and deaths among US veterans during 2021” shows that vaccine efficacy studies are fraudulent and do not convey real world results. A whistleblower who worked on the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine studies even confessed to data integrity issues in the British Medical Journal.

The latest study proves that vaccine mandates are putting veterans and service members under the threat of a constant biological attack injection system that is compromising overall troop readiness. Not only are veterans’ body autonomy rights, personal beliefs and medical choices being threatened by the mandates, but their physical health is under assault by the faulty vaccine science itself. Not only have the mandates compromised troop readiness — with tens of thousands being forcibly discharged for noncompliance — but countless other military service members are suffering from debilitating side effects after being coerced to take the jabs.

Covid-19 vaccines are perpetual risk with no long term benefit

Organic, Herbal Support for Restful SleepThe study looked at infection-related data in the Veterans Health Administration from February 2021 to October 2021. The data covers approximately 2.7 percent of the U.S. population. The study compared vaccine effectiveness against covid by vaccine type. The least effective vaccine turns out to be the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. According to the study, an alarming number of post vaccination “breakthrough infections” were observed. Most shocking, these breakthrough infections put vaccine recipients at an increased risk of death!

From Feb 1 to Oct 1, 2021, vaccine effectiveness against covid infection declined for all vaccine types, even after adjusting for age, sex and comorbidity. In March, vaccine effectiveness had already fallen to 86.4% for Johnson & Johnson, 89.2% for Moderna and 86.9% for Pfizer. The pharmaceutical companies had promised 95% efficacy just months prior to that. By the fourth quarter of 2021, effectiveness had fallen to 58% for Moderna, 43.3% for Pfizer and a meaningless 13.1% for Johnson & Johnson.

This experimental Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses an adenovirus vector to deliver mRNA instructions to human cells. These mRNA instructions program cells to replicate the engineered spike proteins, forcing an artificial immune response. This experimental genetic interference attempts to bypass the innate immune response by introducing new genetic instructions into the ribosomes of the cells. Covid-19 vaccines are full of health risks and lead to perpetual dependency on mRNA programming, with no long term benefits. This experiment is turning out to be a grave, iatrogenic failure of mass proportions, a medical malpractice of historic scale.

Governments and regulatory agencies are at a historic fork-in-the-road

Most important of all, the temporary “protection” of these covid-19 vaccines comes at the cost of sudden death, seizures, Bell’s Palsy, eye disorders, brain inflammation, blood clots, heart inflammation and a total wipe-out of the immune system, to name a few of the problems now commonly reported to the CDC, the FDA, the vaccine manufacturers and their data analytic companies. Due to the measurable loss of enduring B cell immunity, the loss of cytotoxic T cells activity, and a drop-off in T-helper-1, and T-helper 2 function, these mRNA and viral vector vaccines make people more susceptible to common infections, while creating conditions for cancer cells to develop in the body.

Because of this vaccine failure data, governments and regulatory agencies around the world are at a fork in the road. Do public health authorities continue to elevate risks and call for more shots and annual boosters, or do they humble themselves and part ways with this fraudulent science, this waning model of immune depletion? All the suffering and death brought on by this global campaign of fear and coercion must be addressed. All these harmful covid-19 vaccine programs must come to an end.

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

Science.org

BMJ.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Our Thyroid Health Kit™ provides the essential nutrients you need to support normal, healthy thyroid levels including iodine, selenium, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.