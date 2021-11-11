New study shows vaccines have plunged from 88% effectiveness against covid infections to just 13% in mere months

A new study published in Science finds that real-world vaccine effectiveness against covid-19 has plunged from 88 percent to just 13 percent in mere months. The study, “SARS-CoV-2 vaccine protection and deaths among US veterans during 2021” shows that vaccine efficacy studies are fraudulent and do not convey real world results. A whistleblower who worked on the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine studies even confessed to data integrity issues in the British Medical Journal.

The latest study proves that vaccine mandates are putting veterans and service members under the threat of a constant biological attack injection system that is compromising overall troop readiness. Not only are veterans’ body autonomy rights, personal beliefs and medical choices being threatened by the mandates, but their physical health is under assault by the faulty vaccine science itself. Not only have the mandates compromised troop readiness — with tens of thousands being forcibly discharged for noncompliance — but countless other military service members are suffering from debilitating side effects after being coerced to take the jabs.

Covid-19 vaccines are perpetual risk with no long term benefit

The study looked at infection-related data in the Veterans Health Administration from February 2021 to October 2021. The data covers approximately 2.7 percent of the U.S. population. The study compared vaccine effectiveness against covid by vaccine type. The least effective vaccine turns out to be the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. According to the study, an alarming number of post vaccination “breakthrough infections” were observed. Most shocking, these breakthrough infections put vaccine recipients at an increased risk of death!

From Feb 1 to Oct 1, 2021, vaccine effectiveness against covid infection declined for all vaccine types, even after adjusting for age, sex and comorbidity. In March, vaccine effectiveness had already fallen to 86.4% for Johnson & Johnson, 89.2% for Moderna and 86.9% for Pfizer. The pharmaceutical companies had promised 95% efficacy just months prior to that. By the fourth quarter of 2021, effectiveness had fallen to 58% for Moderna, 43.3% for Pfizer and a meaningless 13.1% for Johnson & Johnson.

This experimental Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses an adenovirus vector to deliver mRNA instructions to human cells. These mRNA instructions program cells to replicate the engineered spike proteins, forcing an artificial immune response. This experimental genetic interference attempts to bypass the innate immune response by introducing new genetic instructions into the ribosomes of the cells. Covid-19 vaccines are full of health risks and lead to perpetual dependency on mRNA programming, with no long term benefits. This experiment is turning out to be a grave, iatrogenic failure of mass proportions, a medical malpractice of historic scale.

Governments and regulatory agencies are at a historic fork-in-the-road

Most important of all, the temporary “protection” of these covid-19 vaccines comes at the cost of sudden death, seizures, Bell’s Palsy, eye disorders, brain inflammation, blood clots, heart inflammation and a total wipe-out of the immune system, to name a few of the problems now commonly reported to the CDC, the FDA, the vaccine manufacturers and their data analytic companies. Due to the measurable loss of enduring B cell immunity, the loss of cytotoxic T cells activity, and a drop-off in T-helper-1, and T-helper 2 function, these mRNA and viral vector vaccines make people more susceptible to common infections, while creating conditions for cancer cells to develop in the body.

Because of this vaccine failure data, governments and regulatory agencies around the world are at a fork in the road. Do public health authorities continue to elevate risks and call for more shots and annual boosters, or do they humble themselves and part ways with this fraudulent science, this waning model of immune depletion? All the suffering and death brought on by this global campaign of fear and coercion must be addressed. All these harmful covid-19 vaccine programs must come to an end.

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

Science.org

BMJ.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts