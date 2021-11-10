Covid “vaccines” now have real-world effectiveness of MINUS 73%

The latest data from the U.K. Health Security Agency, which recently replaced Public Health England, shows that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” have an average effectiveness rate of -73 percent in people over the age of 18.

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.This means that the jabs are actually making injected people lose their immunity to the Chinese Virus, not gain more of it. This fact runs contrary to false narrative being spread by the government and the mainstream media that Wuhan Flu injections are “safe and effective.”

As you may recall, Pfizer openly lied about its Chinese Flu injections, falsely claiming that they provide 95 percent effectiveness against the Fauci Flu. The company did this by blatantly manipulating its clinical trial data to produce artificial results.

As explained by The Exposé, Pfizer’s calculations were “extremely misleading and only measured relative effectiveness rather than absolute effectiveness.” This allowed for a gross contortion of the data by the company.

On top of that, Pfizer made the decision to ignore thousands of additional suspected infections during its trial. Instead of performing a PCR test to confirm one way or another, the company avoided this in order to prevent the results from dropping below the 50 percent minimum efficacy needed to gain regulatory approval.

“The same calculation was also used based on individual results to claim a vaccine efficacy of around 70% for AstraZeneca, and around 98% for Moderna,” The Exposéfurther revealed.

Staying unvaccinated saves lives

Using the same approach for calculations that Pfizer did, The Exposé was also able to determine the real-world effectiveness of Chinese Virus jabs, which is nothing short of grim.

On average, people 18 years of age and older who get jabbed actually experience decreased immunity. The worst-off demographic are people between the ages of 40-49, who experience a -128 percent effectiveness rate.

This is followed by the 60-69 demographic at -117 percent, and the 50-59 demographic at -115 percent. People 70-79 experience a -99 percent effectiveness rate, while people 80 years and older experience a -28 percent effectiveness rate.

“This proves that the Covid-19 vaccines are making people more susceptible to catching Covid-19, rather than preventing cases of Covid-19 by the claimed 95%, and the fact the effectiveness of the vaccines has now surpassed the minus-100% barrier in everyone between the age of 40 and 69, suggests that it has completely decimated their immune systems, at least when it comes to infection from the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus,” The Exposé reported.

“By combining the numbers provided for all age groups over the age of 18, we have been able to calculate an average vaccine effectiveness of minus-73%, and we’re definitely seeing this in the number of confirmed cases by vaccination status.”

In the United Kingdom, this is being demonstrated nationwide as those taking the injections are getting sick at much higher rate than those who leave their immune systems alone to function as nature intended.

Compared to 76,219 confirmed “cases” of the Wuhan Flu among the unvaccinated between week 40 and 43 of 2021, a whopping 438,972 cases occurred among the “fully vaccinated” during this same time period.

This is proof-positive that the jabs do not work as claimed and are making people more ill than if they had just done nothing and let their immune system handle any potential germ encounters.

“It’s simple: younger people have stronger immune systems so the ‘vax’ doesn’t kill as many of them straight away,” wrote one Exposé commenter.

“They’ll continue to die slower than the old people for the same reason. Anyone mad enough to ‘vax’ a 5 year old could easily kill them though – who knows if a 5 year old’s immune system is even fully developed by then.”

More of the latest news about the failure of Fauci Flu shots to prevent disease can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TheExpose.uk

DrEddyMD.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.