Covid “vaccines” now have real-world effectiveness of MINUS 73%

The latest data from the U.K. Health Security Agency, which recently replaced Public Health England, shows that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” have an average effectiveness rate of -73 percent in people over the age of 18.

This means that the jabs are actually making injected people lose their immunity to the Chinese Virus, not gain more of it. This fact runs contrary to false narrative being spread by the government and the mainstream media that Wuhan Flu injections are “safe and effective.”

As you may recall, Pfizer openly lied about its Chinese Flu injections, falsely claiming that they provide 95 percent effectiveness against the Fauci Flu. The company did this by blatantly manipulating its clinical trial data to produce artificial results.

As explained by The Exposé, Pfizer’s calculations were “extremely misleading and only measured relative effectiveness rather than absolute effectiveness.” This allowed for a gross contortion of the data by the company.

On top of that, Pfizer made the decision to ignore thousands of additional suspected infections during its trial. Instead of performing a PCR test to confirm one way or another, the company avoided this in order to prevent the results from dropping below the 50 percent minimum efficacy needed to gain regulatory approval.

“The same calculation was also used based on individual results to claim a vaccine efficacy of around 70% for AstraZeneca, and around 98% for Moderna,” The Exposéfurther revealed.

Staying unvaccinated saves lives

Using the same approach for calculations that Pfizer did, The Exposé was also able to determine the real-world effectiveness of Chinese Virus jabs, which is nothing short of grim.

On average, people 18 years of age and older who get jabbed actually experience decreased immunity. The worst-off demographic are people between the ages of 40-49, who experience a -128 percent effectiveness rate.

This is followed by the 60-69 demographic at -117 percent, and the 50-59 demographic at -115 percent. People 70-79 experience a -99 percent effectiveness rate, while people 80 years and older experience a -28 percent effectiveness rate.

“This proves that the Covid-19 vaccines are making people more susceptible to catching Covid-19, rather than preventing cases of Covid-19 by the claimed 95%, and the fact the effectiveness of the vaccines has now surpassed the minus-100% barrier in everyone between the age of 40 and 69, suggests that it has completely decimated their immune systems, at least when it comes to infection from the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus,” The Exposé reported.

“By combining the numbers provided for all age groups over the age of 18, we have been able to calculate an average vaccine effectiveness of minus-73%, and we’re definitely seeing this in the number of confirmed cases by vaccination status.”

In the United Kingdom, this is being demonstrated nationwide as those taking the injections are getting sick at much higher rate than those who leave their immune systems alone to function as nature intended.

Compared to 76,219 confirmed “cases” of the Wuhan Flu among the unvaccinated between week 40 and 43 of 2021, a whopping 438,972 cases occurred among the “fully vaccinated” during this same time period.

This is proof-positive that the jabs do not work as claimed and are making people more ill than if they had just done nothing and let their immune system handle any potential germ encounters.

“It’s simple: younger people have stronger immune systems so the ‘vax’ doesn’t kill as many of them straight away,” wrote one Exposé commenter.

“They’ll continue to die slower than the old people for the same reason. Anyone mad enough to ‘vax’ a 5 year old could easily kill them though – who knows if a 5 year old’s immune system is even fully developed by then.”

More of the latest news about the failure of Fauci Flu shots to prevent disease can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheExpose.uk

DrEddyMD.com

