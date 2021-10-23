Covid vaccine plunges to just 3% effectiveness, yet Biden and CNN authoritarians demand 100% compliance with taking it

A new study has found that the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) “vaccine” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is now only three percent effective, falling from an alleged 88 percent effectiveness rate back in March.

Fake news outlet CNN reported that this “steep decline in vaccine effectiveness” occurred around August, “especially for people who received the J&J vaccine.” The implication, here, is that the other jabs for the Chinese Virus also saw declines.

“The researchers found that among more than 600,000 veterans, J&J’s vaccine’s protection fell from 88% in March to 3% in August,” CNN added.

This is odd, considering that Donald Trump, who continues to call himself the “father of the vaccine,” just appeared with Bill O’Reilly the other day to say that his “Operation Warp Speed” injections “work really well.”

Anyway, the paper found that the jabs do not actually work, at least not in the sense that they are providing protection against any disease. To the contrary, the shots are massively increasing the spread of symptomatic infection.

In Israel, one of the most compliant nations in the world, vaccinated residents were found to be 27 times more likely to develop a symptomatic Fauci Flu infection than their unvaccinated counterparts with natural immunity.

Some American politicians, by the way, claim that natural immunity is fake, and that the only way people can stay protected against disease is to get injected with Big Pharma chemicals.

FDA now relying on “gut feeling” rather than science to approve covid “boosters”

As for the other shot brands, the same study that looked at J&J’s injections found that Pfizer’s similarly declined in effectiveness from around 91 percent, supposedly, earlier in the year, to 50 percent in August.

Moderna’s shot also fell from 92 percent effectiveness to 64 percent effectiveness during the same timeframe.

“That suggests natural immunity is now more than a hundred times more effective than J&J’s vaccine, yet the federal government and most companies do not even recognize natural immunity as a justification not to get vaxxed,” reported Information Liberation.

“They insist you take some experimental jab – any jab at all now that the FDA has endorsed mixing and matching vaccines for “boosters” – or get fired from your job … Meanwhile, the FDA is approving the rollout of boosters despite little to no data showing their effectiveness based off ‘gut feeling’ rather than data.”

This “gut feeling” comment refers to statements recently made by Patrick Moore, a member of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) vaccine advisory committee who says that the recent unanimous vote to approve a Moderna “booster” shot was based on wishful thinking, not science.

“The data itself is not strong, but it is certainly going in the direction that is supportive of this vote,” he added, using strange language to explain why a third round of the mystery drug was approved.

What this all goes to show is that we are witnessing a clown show circus of pseudoscience being paraded around as if it was sound science. The plandemic clearly continues to hoodwink only the dumbest among us as those in charge openly admit, pretty much, that the whole thing is a scam.

“The behavior of people in power shows they have no fear of being voted out,” noted one commenter at Information Liberation. “Probably true due to election cheating.”

“It doesn’t matter whether the so-called vaccine is effective or ineffective, human beings have the human right to decline being injected with anything whatsoever, including lab-made genetically engineered chemical concoctions whose ingredients and function in the body are abominable,” wrote another.

The latest news stories about Chinese Virus injection injuries and deaths can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

