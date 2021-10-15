Bush-appointed federal judge declares no such thing as natural immunity

On October 8, U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney, an appointee of George W. Bush, ruled against a plaintiff who requested an exemption from having to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), denying the existence of her immune system.

Jeanna Norris, an employee at Michigan State University (MSU), sued her employer for trying to force herself and others to get injected with “Operation Warp Speed” poisons. Norris argued that she already tested “positive” for the alleged virus in the past and now has natural immunity to it.

Reports indicate that Norris was further able to present two antibody tests showing that she had, in fact, previously been infected with Chinese Germs. Norris’ doctors also confirmed that she does not need to get injected with any Fauci Flu shots because she is already protected against covid due to her own immune system.

Maloney disagreed, however, claiming that there is no such thing as natural immunity. The only immunity that humans have, Maloney suggested, is the kind delivered by Big Pharma through chemical syringes.

“This Court must apply the law from the Supreme Court,” Maloney proclaimed, pointing to an obscure 1905 Supreme Court ruling that he says does not support the fundamental right of human beings to rely on their own immune systems for health.

“Jacobson essentially applied rational basis review and found that the vaccine mandate was rational in ‘protect[ing] the public health and public safety,” Maloney further declared. “The Court cannot ignore this binding precedent.”

Branch Covidianism is a dangerous cult that tyrannizes and persecutes those who do not belong to it

Maloney’s opinion matches that of the World Health Organization (WHO), which last December ruled that “herd” immunity, as they call it, can only be achieved through mass injections, and not God-given immunity.

If we did not have Big Pharma to save us all, Maloney and the WHO agree, then humanity would not exist because we would all be defenseless against disease due to our inherent lack of pharmaceutical-driven immunity.

Actual science, on the other hand, proves that natural immunity is the only real immunity that a person has. Vaccine-induced fake “immunity” damages natural immunity and makes a person reliant on more vaccines and more pharmaceutical pills all throughout life just to stay alive.

Researchers from Israel recently affirmed this after making the discovery that natural immunity to the Chinese Flu last far longer than any vaccine-induced fake “immunity.”

Their analysis of the Pfizer-BioNTech injection, which is the syringe most prominently used in Israel, found that “natural immunity affords longer-lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease, and hospitalization due to the Delta variant.”

“This is the largest real-world observational study comparing natural immunity, gained through previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, to vaccine-induced immunity, afforded by the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine,” the study found.

As for Norris, she is not giving up her fight against MSU, Maloney, and the other Branch Covidian tyrants who reject science in favor of Scientism and Covidism, both of which are a religious cult that seeks to deprive others outside the cult of their God-given liberties and rights to bodily autonomy.

“Ms. Norris courageously brought this lawsuit to vindicate the constitutional rights of individuals with naturally acquired immunity to COVID-19 who are subject to irrational vaccine mandates,” announced Jenin Younes, a lawyer representing Norris from the New York Civil Liberties Alliance.

“While we are disappointed by today’s order, we are committed to fighting for the rights of covid-recovered Americans to decline a medically unnecessary vaccine without having to sacrifice their livelihoods.”

The latest news about Chinese Virus deception and tyranny can be found at Fascism.news.

