VAERS: At least 160,000 Americans have likely died from covid vaccines

 If you extrapolate it out based on what we currently know about underreporting, the latest data from VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) suggests that upwards of 160,000 Americans may have died so far from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

Since last December when the injections were first released as part of “Operation Warp Speed,” there have been 16,310 officially reported deaths from Chinese Virus shots logged into VAERS. Since as little as one percent of vaccine injuries ever get reported to VAERS, the true number could be as high as 1.631 million U.S. deaths.

Since as little as one percent of vaccine injuries ever get reported to VAERS, the true number could be as high as 1.631 million U.S. deaths.

A more conservative estimate might use a factor of 10, which would point to around 163,100 U.S. deaths. Whichever figure is correct, we at least know that there are far more people dying from Chinese Virus injections than the government is letting on, and people need to know about it so they can make an informed decision about whether or not to join the statistics.

As we have reported, others agree that Fauci Flu shot deaths are being massively underreported. One of them is Dr. Jessica Rose, PhD, a computation biologist, molecular biologist and immunologist who estimates that around 150,000 people in the U.S. have died from covid jabs.

There are various ways to try to calculate rough estimates that are more true-to-life – meaning more accurate – than what the government claims. It is obviously in Big Pharma’s best interests to underplay injuries and deaths while overplaying “cases,” which is exactly what we have seen happen over the past several months of this plandemic.

Covid shots have potentially killed more people than American soldiers in the Vietnam War TIMES THREE

Few, if any, in the mainstream media are paying any attention to VAERS, even though it is the official data source for tracking injuries and deaths from all vaccines. Again, it is vastly underreported, but it is something, at least, that can give us an idea as to the current injury and death toll.

Even at the reported numbers, Wuhan Flu shots are the deadliest “vaccines” to hit the market in decades. They appear to be more dangerous, in fact, than all other vaccines that have ever been created combined – and this is just based on what has been reported to VAERS.

Extrapolated out using multipliers, covid shots are a full-scale pharmaceutical holocaustthat has taken more lives than perhaps the entire Vietnam War did to American soldiers.

Chinese Virus injections are certainly more deadly than the 9/11 terrorist attacks by at least a factor of five. In other words, just based on what has been reported to VAERS so far, Operation Warp Speed has taken more lives than if 9/11 had occurred five separate times.

Using a multiplier of 10 from VAERS data, which again is on the more conservative side, the number of deaths caused by covid jabs so far is like three Vietnam Wars in terms of the number of American military casualties.

We are talking huge numbers, in other words, and the media continues to remain silent about all of this. Instead, they keep telling us all to roll up our sleeves and encourage our loved ones to do the same in order to “save lives” and stop killing grandma.

“It should be a crime for the media not to be made to report this important information!” wrote one commenter at the VAERS Analysis blog.

“ALL mainstream media outlets, including even Fox News and Newsmax, refuse to address the obvious dangers of the ‘vaccines’ (experimental gene therapies),” wrote another. “They are complicit and corrupt.”

The latest news about injuries and deaths caused by Chinese Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

VaersAnalysis.info

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

