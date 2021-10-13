PhD warns that at least 150,000 Americans have died from covid vaccines (so far)

Based on data collected from the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) database, Dr. Jessica Rose, PhD, a computational biologist, molecular biologist and immunologist, has determined that at least 150,000 people in the United States have died from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” as of Aug. 28, 2021.

Rose utilized both VAERS data and statistics on anaphylaxis events gathered from Massachusetts General Hospital to compute a 41x under-reporting factor for serious adverse events associated with Fauci Flu shots. This means that many more people are dying from the injections than the officials are claiming.

“The estimates were validated multiple independent ways,” Rose explained.

The research kicked off after several dozen physicians and pathologists converged in Reutlingen, Germany, recently to try to get to the bottom of why hundreds of thousands of people in Europe alone died not long after getting jabbed with an “Operation Warp Speed” shot.

The event, entitled “Cause of Death after Covid-19 Vaccination,” ended up being a real eye-opener in that the so-called “vaccines,” it was discovered, are leaving behind various “non-biological components” in the blood of vaccinated people.

All of the vaccines currently being administered in both Germany and Austria – these include the mRNA (messenger RNA) shots from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as the single-dose non-mRNA shots from Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and AstraZeneca, contained these foreign objects.

Two of the pathologists who were chief presenters at the symposia say they have never seen anything like what is being observed in relation to Chinese Virus injections throughout their entire career.

“If you got the vaccine, you almost certainly have some, if not all, of these non-biological structures in your blood and other tissues, including brain tissue,” one of them revealed.

Covid vaccines represent “an immunological catastrophe on a global scale,” says PhD

Numerous slides were presented at the symposia showing what Dr. Calvin Luther Martin, PhD, describes as “an immunological catastrophe on a global scale” (those images are available for viewing with a cursor-led zooming feature at this link).

“These slides reveal a level of depravity and human destruction unprecedented in history,” Martin explains, noting that he is a prize-winning historian who taught for many decades at an Ivy League university and who possesses 2.5 years of PhD-level training in molecular biology and immunology.

“The worst part is, this immunological timebomb has been injected into hundreds of millions of people, including children.”

In one of the slides, a strange artificial substance is seen that looks like some kind of upside-down firearm. Dr. Arne Burkhardt says he found many different types of “non-biological foreign bodies” such as this inside the vaccine vials.

In another slide, a strange yellow sliver is seen that Burkhardt says became engulfed in a syncytium, or a multi-nucleated giant cell formed by the fusion of multiple macrophages in response to a foreign body that is too large for individual macrophages.

This syncytium attempted to enzymatically digest the foreign substance in lung tissue, however it was unable to do so because the substance is nondigestible. These and other similar nondigestible substances are being injected directly into people’s bodies through the “vaccines.”

In another slide, a large object with patterned blue marks on its was seen. Burkhardt speculated that perhaps these are nanochips of some sort, which makes sense as he also found other strange microchip-looking objects that could be graphene chips “carrying who-knows-what information to the protein-manufacturing apparatus in the cells.”

Finally, the last slide presented by Martin on his website shows a lymph follicle embedded within pulmonary (lung) alveolar tissue where it does not belong, but that got there because of the vaccine.

“Burkhardt discovered many of these lymph follicles (nodes) around pulmonary blood vessels,” Martin explains. “This is indisputable evidence of extensive alveolar damage via extreme inflammation.”

Cancer rates expected to skyrocket due to covid vaccines

The gist of all this is that people are getting injected with strange foreign objects that are triggering autoimmune diseases, either immediately or over the course of time. For many, the horrific effects of this could take years to fully manifest.

“Re-phrasing this, the massive infiltration of lymphocytes in brain, heart, lung, kidney and other tissue is a red flag for both auto-immune disease and cancer,” Martin says. “Expect to see cancer rates go up substantially.”

Burkhardt himself stated during the session that he thought a lot about what he saw in his analysis and it pointed to just one thing: “lymphocytes run amok (gone berserk) in all organs and all tissue.”

In other words, the fully vaccinated are incurring an extreme immune reaction that Burkhardt describes as “a self-to-self attack.” He says he witnessed hyperplasia (overgrowth) as well as the activation of lymphatic organs, lymph nodes, and spleen.

He also saw lymphocytes infiltrating non-lymphatic organs, also known as a lymphocytic storm. The end result is a total loss of external immune capacity and function, along with lymphocyte-caused tissue inflammation and destruction that could result in a prolonged autoimmune reaction.

“Nobody can say whether or how long it will take these tissues to regenerate and be restored to their normal, healthy state,” he warns.

You can watch the conference, as well as view other documents associated with the research, at this link.

At that same link, you will also find testimonies from medical professionals about the horrors they are witnessing among fully vaccinated patients who are developing severe blood clots in their lungs.

The latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

