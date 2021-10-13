Not even ONE state legislature has passed a covid vaccine mandate – it’s all rogue governors and local officials doing the dirty work

The National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) recently put out its 2021 Annual Report showing that not a single one of the existing Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” mandates across the United States was legally enacted through a state legislature.

All of them, it turns out, were decreed into existence by state governors, state or local officials, or private employers – meaning none of them are legitimate or legally enforceable in any way, shape or form.

This is not to say that a legislatively imposed Fauci Flu jab mandate, if one existed, would be any more legitimate constitutionally speaking – it certainly would not, just to be clear. It is just that these existing mandates are flagrantly dictatorial and obviously hold no weight whatsoever.

In fact, every proposed Trump Vaccine mandate that has come up in a state legislature thus far has been shot down by lawmakers. Forced pharmaceutical poisoning, in other words, is simply not popular among constituents and their elected leaders.

“Even in spite of the sometimes divisive and hostile political climate, active citizen involvement in the legislative process to protect the human right to exercise informed consent to vaccination was the most successful it has ever been,” reports The Defender.

The NVIC found that during the 2021 legislative session, there were an astounding 473 different vaccine-related bills proposed in 49 of the 50 states. Since the NVIC was established back in 2010, this is the highest number ever, and more than double the number of bills proposed in 2020.

97% of vaccine-related bills passed in 2021 expand informed consent protections

In 2010, the NVIC launched an Advocacy Portal called NVICAP that aims to secure and defend informed consent protections covering vaccine policies and laws. This free tool helps to connect vaccine choice advocates all across the country.

Over the past 12 years, the NVIC’s Advocacy Program has analyzed, tracked and issued positions on nearly 2,000 vaccine-related bills. The group’s staff also works alongside numerous health freedom groups that support its mission.

“The NVIC Advocacy Portal team, including NVIC Advocacy state directors and aligned groups, work with families and enlightened health care professionals to educate legislators and protect vaccine informed consent rights,” The Defender reports about how the program works.

“NVIC issues action alerts and sends them through email, posts them online and shares them through social media and our text alert program.”

As of this writing, many states still have active vaccine-related bills filed either in regular or special sessions. There are also numerous bills that have been pre-filed for the next session, and all of these can be tracked at the NVIC Advocacy Portal.

During the 2021 legislative sessions, some 30 bills have been passed so far that contain Wuhan Flu-related measures. Of these, 29, or 97 percent, contained positive elements that protect or expand informed consent rights.

There are also 278 additional pending bills that the NVIC says deserve support. Each one contains measures that reiterate or expand the right of people to refuse a medical procedure – in this case pharmaceutical injections.

Of the 55 total bills that have been passed so far in 2021, they address everything from Chinese Virus restrictions (i.e., lockdowns, mask mandates) to vaccine exemptions and mandates, informed consent, minor consent, vaccine tracking, and vaccine administration.

“The breakout and analysis of bills that passed in these different categories identifies trends across the states,” The Defender explains.

“This serves as a guide to educating your state legislators and community in 2021, and it shows why it is so important to speak up and protect vaccine informed consent rights. Your voice is making a difference!”

The latest news about the Chinese Virus injection push can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

NVICadvocacy.org

DrEddyMD.com

