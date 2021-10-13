Not even ONE state legislature has passed a covid vaccine mandate – it’s all rogue governors and local officials doing the dirty work

The National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) recently put out its 2021 Annual Report showing that not a single one of the existing Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” mandates across the United States was legally enacted through a state legislature.

All of them, it turns out, were decreed into existence by state governors, state or local officials, or private employers – meaning none of them are legitimate or legally enforceable in any way, shape or form.

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body CleanseThis is not to say that a legislatively imposed Fauci Flu jab mandate, if one existed, would be any more legitimate constitutionally speaking – it certainly would not, just to be clear. It is just that these existing mandates are flagrantly dictatorial and obviously hold no weight whatsoever.

In fact, every proposed Trump Vaccine mandate that has come up in a state legislature thus far has been shot down by lawmakers. Forced pharmaceutical poisoning, in other words, is simply not popular among constituents and their elected leaders.

“Even in spite of the sometimes divisive and hostile political climate, active citizen involvement in the legislative process to protect the human right to exercise informed consent to vaccination was the most successful it has ever been,” reports The Defender.

The NVIC found that during the 2021 legislative session, there were an astounding 473 different vaccine-related bills proposed in 49 of the 50 states. Since the NVIC was established back in 2010, this is the highest number ever, and more than double the number of bills proposed in 2020.

97% of vaccine-related bills passed in 2021 expand informed consent protections

In 2010, the NVIC launched an Advocacy Portal called NVICAP that aims to secure and defend informed consent protections covering vaccine policies and laws. This free tool helps to connect vaccine choice advocates all across the country.

Over the past 12 years, the NVIC’s Advocacy Program has analyzed, tracked and issued positions on nearly 2,000 vaccine-related bills. The group’s staff also works alongside numerous health freedom groups that support its mission.

“The NVIC Advocacy Portal team, including NVIC Advocacy state directors and aligned groups, work with families and enlightened health care professionals to educate legislators and protect vaccine informed consent rights,” The Defender reports about how the program works.

“NVIC issues action alerts and sends them through email, posts them online and shares them through social media and our text alert program.”

As of this writing, many states still have active vaccine-related bills filed either in regular or special sessions. There are also numerous bills that have been pre-filed for the next session, and all of these can be tracked at the NVIC Advocacy Portal.

During the 2021 legislative sessions, some 30 bills have been passed so far that contain Wuhan Flu-related measures. Of these, 29, or 97 percent, contained positive elements that protect or expand informed consent rights.

There are also 278 additional pending bills that the NVIC says deserve support. Each one contains measures that reiterate or expand the right of people to refuse a medical procedure – in this case pharmaceutical injections.

Of the 55 total bills that have been passed so far in 2021, they address everything from Chinese Virus restrictions (i.e., lockdowns, mask mandates) to vaccine exemptions and mandates, informed consent, minor consent, vaccine tracking, and vaccine administration.

“The breakout and analysis of bills that passed in these different categories identifies trends across the states,” The Defender explains.

“This serves as a guide to educating your state legislators and community in 2021, and it shows why it is so important to speak up and protect vaccine informed consent rights. Your voice is making a difference!”

The latest news about the Chinese Virus injection push can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

NVICadvocacy.org

DrEddyMD.com

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.