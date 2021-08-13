Leaked report reveals Moderna COVID vaccine caused 300,000 vaccine injuries in three-month time span, hidden from VAERS

Moderna is new to the vaccine industry, and they are part of a global effort to introduce new mRNA spike protein replication technology to the field of vaccination. The company is also new to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), a government reporting database that collects incidences of vaccine injury and death. A leaked report from Moderna’s data collection company reveals that the Moderna covid-19 vaccines have caused upwards of 300,000 vaccine injuries in a three-month time span – dwarfing the number of vaccine injuries Moderna actually reported to VAERS in that time frame.

CDC and FDA ignore hundreds of thousands of vaccine injuries

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) manage VAERS and are well aware of the widespread injuries and deaths caused by these vaccines. VAERS is required to make these injuries public each and every week, even as the medical establishment continues to yawn and turn the other way. The VAERS database has published hundreds of thousands of vaccine injury reports in 2021, but the CDC and the FDA haven't done anything significant to address the wide-scale medical malpractice and wrongful death perpetuated by this bioweapon experiment. The CDC and the FDA refuse to take the vaccines off the market, and only warn young adults that the vaccines "rarely" cause heart problems, anaphylactic shock, and blood clots.

Moderna is legally required to forward all vaccine injury reports directly to VAERS, but they apparently aren’t doing their part and are concealing massive amounts of vaccine injury data. If this data was shared in a timely and transparent manner, it would further corroborate the numerous, wide-scale injuries already being reported to VAERS.

Moderna concealing hundreds of thousands of vaccine injuries

According to the most recent data from VAERS, Moderna has only reported 110,500 adverse events reports from January through March for their SpikeVax COVID-19 vaccine. Most of these injuries occurred in the United States. VAERS also reports another 78,000 reports of vaccine injury from SpikeVax from April through June, with 71,400 of those injuries coming from the United States. Of these 188,500 vaccine injuries reported to VAERS, Moderna themselves only reported a fraction of them. Most of the reports came from patients, physicians, and other health care providers, who documented the adverse events in a medical report filed with VAERS.

Most shocking yet, a data collection service that works for Moderna sent out an internal memo highlighting up to 300,000 adverse events that occurred in a three-month span in 2021. Moderna’s data collection company is called IQVIA. This company helps drug-makers manage clinical trials. IQVIA employs 74,000 people and grossed $ 11 billion in sales last year. The company’s President for Research and Development Solutions sent out a Quarter Two update that was labeled “Confidential – for internal distribution only.” The report includes upwards of 300,000 incidences of vaccine injury reported directly from injured consumers.

The memo states that IQVIA applied more than 12 automation’s to drive greater efficiencies and quality “to ensure regulatory compliance for the Moderna pharmacovigilance program.” The memo states that “this enabled the team to effectively manage approximately 300,000 adverse event report and 30,000 medical information queries in a three-month span to support the global launch of their covid-19 vaccine.” These injuries might coincide with whistleblower testimony and a subsequent lawsuit alleging 45,000 deaths from covid-19 vaccines have been covered up.

Many physicians aren’t even reporting vaccine injuries because the media has normalized the injuries, claiming they are “better than the symptoms of covid.” All this vaccine damage is a money-making business for the medical system. The FDA and the CDC have no way of ensuring that physicians are accurately and consistently reporting vaccine injuries. However, according to the law, vaccine manufacturers must forward all reports they receive. The manufacturer must report “any adverse event listed in the VAERS Table of Reportable Events Following Vaccination occurring within the specified time period after vaccination” or an adverse event listed by the vaccine manufacturer as a contraindication to administering further doses of the vaccine.

With these revelations, Moderna could be in serious violations of the law.



Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

