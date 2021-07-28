MEDICAL BOMBSHELL: Blood doctor releases findings showing Moderna’s mRNA Covid vaccines change red blood cells from round to tubular, causing them to stick together

Yes, it’s time to become your own “medical investigator,” because these vaccine manufacturers and regulatory agencies do not have our best interest in mind. Would you like to know exactly what the mRNA vaccines do to your blood that’s far more dangerous than the Covid-19 virus or any of its variants?

You don’t have to be a mechanic to learn and understand how dirty oil can ruin a motor, and you don’t have to be a doctor or scientist to understand how mRNA Covid vaccines are changing red blood cells to make them stick together. This explains the blood clot phenomena happing around the world after Covid inoculation. This explains the inflamed heart epidemic happening around the globe after Covid vaccination. This explains the explosion of cases of neuromuscular degenerative conditions.

Why are thousands and thousands of Covid-vaccinated people complaining of relentless lethargy, dizziness and clouded thinking?

Plant-Based Vein Health Promotes Healthy Veins & Circulation is an herbal circulatory system support formula that promotes blood vessel strength and elasticity for healthy blood flow throughout the body.Myocarditis is the condition of an inflamed heart, that’s being overworked for various reasons. One main reason for myocarditis, strokes and heart attacks is clogged blood vessels, including arteries, veins and capillaries. each of which plays specific roles in the process of circulating oxygen and nutrients. Even some of the healthiest people on planet earth, our military members, are suffering myocarditis after Covid vaccination, and this is proven by science in clinical trials.

Under a regular microscope, the examination of blood samples (blood smear) from a specific doctor’s patients who received the Moderna Covid jab(s) reveal blood cells that are destroyed, mutated-tubular-looking and clumping together (aggregated). These patients and their doctor want to know exactly what is being pushed into their bloodstream, and what is now circulating throughout their body?

The misinformation is coming from Pfizer and Moderna about mRNA and its true function. That’s where all the misinformation stems from, not alternative news, as MSM would have everyone believe.

These pictures of blood smears from Covid-vaccinated patients appear as though the patient has been suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome or MS, but they haven’t been. How are the vaccines causing this effect? The Moderna mRNA Covid vaccine mutates the shape and stickiness of the red blood cells, causing them to clot. The first diagram below shows healthy blood cells and then post Covid vaccination, you’ve got mutated, deformed red blood cells, spiked proteins, and the stickiness factor causing deadly blockages. It’s like a hundred-car pileup of wrecks on the highways and roadways where your blood travels, 24/7/365. Take a look:

healthy-red-blood-celldeformed-red-blood-cell
blood-clotabnormal-hemoglobin

Severe myocarditis, caused by Covid vaccines, weakens your heart while preventing the rest of your body from getting enough blood

The Covid vaccines are not vaccines at all. They are gene-manipulating, toxic injections that clog human blood. Coincidentally, a viral infection is the most common cause of myocarditis, so Covid is the perfect cover for vaccines causing inflamed hearts and blood clots. During a viral infection, your body produces cells to fight the virus, but after an mRNA vaccine, your cells produce sticky proteins and prions, that cause “roadblocks” in your blood vessels, and your blood clogs even more around these obstructions. The problem is compounded and quickly becomes deadly.

Some victims of Covid vaccination are suffering from cerebral vein thrombosis or deep-vein thrombosis. These are deadly blood clots in or near the brain. Other vaccination victims are suffering from pulmonary embolisms right after getting the Covid jabs. These are happening due to abnormal coagulation, where the entire blood coagulation system has been hijacked and functions out of control, thanks to mRNA “technology.” Internal organs are also taking on damage from the vaccines.

If these vaccine-induced clots become dislodged from where they form, they can move to an organ or an artery that’s too narrow for it, blocking blood flow and resulting in pulmonary embolism, like what’s happening in these vaccine victim’s lungs, stomach, and brain (ischemic strokes).

Research shows that Covid-19 patients also have significantly elevated levels of blood clotting molecules, also aiding and abetting vascular disease, so the problem is compounded for people who got Covid and get the vaccine on top of that, but the CDC doesn’t care. Nobody is checked for anything at all before getting Covid jabs at abandoned shopping malls, sporting events, and nightclubs. It’s a free-for-all because the mRNA jabs are dirty, dirty, dirty.

Now, if for some reason, you already got jabbed with the blood-clotting Covid inoculations, and you are suffering from CoVax Syndrome, then report it to VAERS. Also, check out Pandemic news for updates on these crimes against humanity and the upcoming vaccine holocaust.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

TheTruthAboutVaccines.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Topics

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.