MEDICAL BOMBSHELL: Blood doctor releases findings showing Moderna’s mRNA Covid vaccines change red blood cells from round to tubular, causing them to stick together

Yes, it’s time to become your own “medical investigator,” because these vaccine manufacturers and regulatory agencies do not have our best interest in mind. Would you like to know exactly what the mRNA vaccines do to your blood that’s far more dangerous than the Covid-19 virus or any of its variants?

You don’t have to be a mechanic to learn and understand how dirty oil can ruin a motor, and you don’t have to be a doctor or scientist to understand how mRNA Covid vaccines are changing red blood cells to make them stick together. This explains the blood clot phenomena happing around the world after Covid inoculation. This explains the inflamed heart epidemic happening around the globe after Covid vaccination. This explains the explosion of cases of neuromuscular degenerative conditions.

Why are thousands and thousands of Covid-vaccinated people complaining of relentless lethargy, dizziness and clouded thinking?

Myocarditis is the condition of an inflamed heart, that’s being overworked for various reasons. One main reason for myocarditis, strokes and heart attacks is clogged blood vessels, including arteries, veins and capillaries. each of which plays specific roles in the process of circulating oxygen and nutrients. Even some of the healthiest people on planet earth, our military members, are suffering myocarditis after Covid vaccination, and this is proven by science in clinical trials.

Under a regular microscope, the examination of blood samples (blood smear) from a specific doctor’s patients who received the Moderna Covid jab(s) reveal blood cells that are destroyed, mutated-tubular-looking and clumping together (aggregated). These patients and their doctor want to know exactly what is being pushed into their bloodstream, and what is now circulating throughout their body?

The misinformation is coming from Pfizer and Moderna about mRNA and its true function. That’s where all the misinformation stems from, not alternative news, as MSM would have everyone believe.

These pictures of blood smears from Covid-vaccinated patients appear as though the patient has been suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome or MS, but they haven’t been. How are the vaccines causing this effect? The Moderna mRNA Covid vaccine mutates the shape and stickiness of the red blood cells, causing them to clot. The first diagram below shows healthy blood cells and then post Covid vaccination, you’ve got mutated, deformed red blood cells, spiked proteins, and the stickiness factor causing deadly blockages. It’s like a hundred-car pileup of wrecks on the highways and roadways where your blood travels, 24/7/365. Take a look:

Severe myocarditis, caused by Covid vaccines, weakens your heart while preventing the rest of your body from getting enough blood

The Covid vaccines are not vaccines at all. They are gene-manipulating, toxic injections that clog human blood. Coincidentally, a viral infection is the most common cause of myocarditis, so Covid is the perfect cover for vaccines causing inflamed hearts and blood clots. During a viral infection, your body produces cells to fight the virus, but after an mRNA vaccine, your cells produce sticky proteins and prions, that cause “roadblocks” in your blood vessels, and your blood clogs even more around these obstructions. The problem is compounded and quickly becomes deadly.

Some victims of Covid vaccination are suffering from cerebral vein thrombosis or deep-vein thrombosis. These are deadly blood clots in or near the brain. Other vaccination victims are suffering from pulmonary embolisms right after getting the Covid jabs. These are happening due to abnormal coagulation, where the entire blood coagulation system has been hijacked and functions out of control, thanks to mRNA “technology.” Internal organs are also taking on damage from the vaccines.

If these vaccine-induced clots become dislodged from where they form, they can move to an organ or an artery that’s too narrow for it, blocking blood flow and resulting in pulmonary embolism, like what’s happening in these vaccine victim’s lungs, stomach, and brain (ischemic strokes).

Research shows that Covid-19 patients also have significantly elevated levels of blood clotting molecules, also aiding and abetting vascular disease, so the problem is compounded for people who got Covid and get the vaccine on top of that, but the CDC doesn’t care. Nobody is checked for anything at all before getting Covid jabs at abandoned shopping malls, sporting events, and nightclubs. It’s a free-for-all because the mRNA jabs are dirty, dirty, dirty.

Now, if for some reason, you already got jabbed with the blood-clotting Covid inoculations, and you are suffering from CoVax Syndrome, then report it to VAERS. Also, check out Pandemic news for updates on these crimes against humanity and the upcoming vaccine holocaust.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

TheTruthAboutVaccines.com

Related Topics