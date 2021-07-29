VAERS data shows skyrocketing number adverse events following COVID vaccinations

More and more adverse effects in individuals who’ve taken experimental COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson have been recorded in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Some of these include pericarditis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS)and even death.

Since December 2020, there have been numerous adverse effects recorded, and these must be investigated before causal relationships can be made. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) uses the data to help them better analyze what plausible causal relationships can be made between the vaccines and the adverse effects.

In the U.S., there have been 333 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered as of July 9. Of these, 135 million doses are of the Moderna vaccine, 184 million doses are of the Pfizer vaccine and 13 million doses are of J&J vaccine.

Number of adverse events, “unprecedented” in VAERS history

The number of reports surrounding the experimental COVID-19 vaccines has been unprecedented since the surveillance program was created in 1990. Between December 14, 2020, and July 9, 2021, there have been 10,991 reported deaths post-COVID-19 vaccination or 70 deaths per day in the U.S. alone.

VAERS also saw almost half a million adverse events reported in the same period, 48,385 of which were considered serious injuries. Some of these include 445 cases of GBS, 127,421 cases of anaphylaxis, 5,049 cases of Bell’s palsy and 9,471 blood clotting disorders. Nearly 3,000 women also reported having experienced adverse events, with 1,072 miscarriages or premature births.

The CDC explained that it may take several years to collect enough data to understand the nature of the adverse events following the vaccinations, but people may not be able to gamble on their health for long.

There have been nearly 11,000 deaths and 50,000 serious injuries in just seven months — with possible thousands or more — cases going undocumented. For instance, the CDC notes that not all healthcare providers actually report to VAERS, and many of them say that patients aren’t being asked whether or not they recently got inoculated. (Related: CovidVaccineReactions.com documents injuries and reactions caused by covid vaccines.)

CDC issues updates regarding adverse events of interest

For public awareness and transparency, the CDC updated its website with a number of adverse events that may be experienced following COVID-19 vaccinations.

  • Anaphylaxis is rare and has occurred in two to five people per million in the U.S. Severe allergic reaction can occur after any type of vaccination, and providers can effectively treat the reaction.
  • Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) is rare. There had been 39 confirmed reports of TTS following the J&J vaccine out of more than 13 million doses. Women younger than 50 years old should be aware of the rare but adverse event.
  • GBS in people who received the J&J vaccine is being monitored by the CDC and FDA. After 12.8 million J&J vaccine doses have been administered, about 100 preliminary reports of GBS had been reported as of July 12, 2021. These cases have been reported around 2 weeks after vaccination, mostly in men 50 years and older.
  • Myocarditis and pericarditis are rare.  There had been 1,148 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis in people ages 30 and younger who received the COVID-19 vaccine. Most of these cases were reported after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination, mostly in male adolescents and young adults.

As for deaths from COVID-19 vaccination, the CDC claimed that reports of these are rare. More than 339 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered from December 14, 2020, to July 19, 2021. During this time, there have been 6,2017 deaths (0.0018 percent) among people who received the vaccine.

In addition, while the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires healthcare providers to report deaths after COVID-19 vaccinations to VAERS, the CDC claims that reports of adverse events following vaccination, including death, don’t necessarily mean that the vaccine was the cause.

For more on COVID-19 vaccinations, follow Pandemic.news.

Mary Villareal

Sources include:

NaturalHealth365.com

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

CDC.gov

