Australian senator speaks out about vaccine injuries, says forcing a second shot is “inhumane”

An Australian senator recently spoke out about the effects that COVID-19 vaccines are having on people and said that it is inhumane to force those who are experiencing adverse effects to get a second shot.

Speaking on Sky News, Australian Senator Gerard Rennick slammed the Australian government for mandating experimental mRNA jabs that have caused negative effects in many people. The program’s host repeatedly tried to silence the senator, but he pressed forward in his effort to warn the public about what is happening.

He addressed a series of disturbing cases involving people experiencing severe side effects from the vaccine. For example, he said he had spoken to a 37-year-old female police officer who suffered a stroke just 15 minutes after getting the vaccine but was told she would lose her job if she does not receive a second dose.

In another case, a 31-year-old man has been paralyzed on one side of his body since getting the jab in September. He had just taken out a mortgage prior to getting the vaccine and has now been living without an income for two months. Despite the paralysis caused by his first injection, the Australian government is insisting that he gets a second jab.

Rennick also drew attention to a 19-year-old woman who is in the hospital recovering from blood clots in her legs and lungs after getting the Pfizer shot.

According to the senator, not only is the government forcing people who experienced severe side effects to get yet another dose of the vaccine, they are not even offering people financial support if they are unable to work due to these effects. He said that he will continue to fight to ensure that people who are unable to return to work following their jab are given immediate income support.

Under an indemnity scheme in Australia, people who suffer severe side effects are allowed to claim as much as $20,000 in compensation, but only if their costs related to their injuries exceed $5,000. Rennick wants to see this go into effect right away rather than forcing people to wait to meet the threshold.

‘Payments from the scheme won’t be made until next year. People who cannot work because of their injury from the vaccine need the money now to make ends meet,” he wrote on Facebook.

He added that it should not just be limited to people who have spent a night in the hospital and should instead be open to anyone who experienced an injury, as some individuals with adverse effects are being turned away from hospitals.

After his Sky News appearance, Rennick posted a letter on his Facebook account that he sent to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison denouncing his coronavirus policies. He said that he will not be voting with the government until several policies are enacted by the PM, including overturning vaccine mandates in workplaces, providing easier exemptions for patients who suffer side effects following their first shot, stopping domestic travel restrictions, and putting an end to vaccines for children.

“No person in this country should be forced to lose their job because they don’t want to take a Covid vaccine,” he wrote.

He also characterized the fact that people are being forced to get a second dose after suffering an adverse event from the first one as “completely inhumane.”

“Vaccine mandates need to be lifted immediately. They should never have been implemented but they are going to cause so many issues including labour shortages, endless legal lawsuits, loss of livelihoods, discrimination,” he added.

