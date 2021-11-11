Australian senator speaks out about vaccine injuries, says forcing a second shot is “inhumane”

An Australian senator recently spoke out about the effects that COVID-19 vaccines are having on people and said that it is inhumane to force those who are experiencing adverse effects to get a second shot.

Speaking on Sky News, Australian Senator Gerard Rennick slammed the Australian government for mandating experimental mRNA jabs that have caused negative effects in many people. The program’s host repeatedly tried to silence the senator, but he pressed forward in his effort to warn the public about what is happening.

Organic, Herbal Support for Restful SleepHe addressed a series of disturbing cases involving people experiencing severe side effects from the vaccine. For example, he said he had spoken to a 37-year-old female police officer who suffered a stroke just 15 minutes after getting the vaccine but was told she would lose her job if she does not receive a second dose.

In another case, a 31-year-old man has been paralyzed on one side of his body since getting the jab in September. He had just taken out a mortgage prior to getting the vaccine and has now been living without an income for two months. Despite the paralysis caused by his first injection, the Australian government is insisting that he gets a second jab.

Rennick also drew attention to a 19-year-old woman who is in the hospital recovering from blood clots in her legs and lungs after getting the Pfizer shot.

According to the senator, not only is the government forcing people who experienced severe side effects to get yet another dose of the vaccine, they are not even offering people financial support if they are unable to work due to these effects. He said that he will continue to fight to ensure that people who are unable to return to work following their jab are given immediate income support.

Under an indemnity scheme in Australia, people who suffer severe side effects are allowed to claim as much as $20,000 in compensation, but only if their costs related to their injuries exceed $5,000. Rennick wants to see this go into effect right away rather than forcing people to wait to meet the threshold.

‘Payments from the scheme won’t be made until next year. People who cannot work because of their injury from the vaccine need the money now to make ends meet,” he wrote on Facebook.

He added that it should not just be limited to people who have spent a night in the hospital and should instead be open to anyone who experienced an injury, as some individuals with adverse effects are being turned away from hospitals.

Senator asks PM to lift vaccine mandates and stop vaccinating kids

After his Sky News appearance, Rennick posted a letter on his Facebook account that he sent to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison denouncing his coronavirus policies. He said that he will not be voting with the government until several policies are enacted by the PM, including overturning vaccine mandates in workplaces, providing easier exemptions for patients who suffer side effects following their first shot, stopping domestic travel restrictions, and putting an end to vaccines for children.

“No person in this country should be forced to lose their job because they don’t want to take a Covid vaccine,” he wrote.

He also characterized the fact that people are being forced to get a second dose after suffering an adverse event from the first one as “completely inhumane.”

“Vaccine mandates need to be lifted immediately. They should never have been implemented but they are going to cause so many issues including labour shortages, endless legal lawsuits, loss of livelihoods, discrimination,” he added.

Cassie B. 

Sources for this article include:

RAIRFoundation.com

TheGuardian.com

Our Thyroid Health Kit™ provides the essential nutrients you need to support normal, healthy thyroid levels including iodine, selenium, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.