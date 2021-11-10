Angry former Florida congressional candidate Richard Rowe dies from covid “vaccines” just days after insinuating he wanted “anti-vaxxers” to die

Yet another proud Branch Covidian has passed away from getting “vaccinated” following months of mockery towards the “unvaccinated.”

Richard Rowe, a truck driver who ran for Congress in Florida and lost, “passed away unexpectedly,” his family reported. Rowe’s death occurred not long after he received his injections from Pfizer-BioNTech.

A loud “progressive” who also self-identified as an LGBTQ, Rowe loved to post hatred all over his Facebook page. The 41-year-old was well-known for cursing, wishing death upon his political opponents, and mocking “anti-vaxxers.”

Rowe was also notorious for taking jabs (no pun intended) at Americans who reject vaccination, calling for them to be designated as second-class citizens without rights.

When Rowe got his first shot of Pfizer on August 12, he uploaded a photo with the following caption:

“Yeah, I’m mostly here for personal ego. Already had COVID last year, so not worried about catching it. But I want to maintain my smug sense of moral and intellectual superiority while making fun of Darwin’d anti-vaxxers. It’s actually pretty noble, really.”

Smug definitely captures the essence of who Rowe was as a person. Other accurate descriptors include arrogant and hate-filled.

Are covid “vaccines” turning people into braindead monsters?

Rowe seems to have always been a hateful guy, but the vitriol really escalated after his first Pfizer injection. He quickly became a hate monger on steroids, so to speak, posting comments that would have gotten him banned from Facebook had he been a conservative directing them at liberals.

On October 3, for instance, Rowe went on a rant about the term “bisexual,” claiming that it is transphobic and exclusive. Rowe would have preferred the term “pansexual,” which he said is more inclusive of “trans” and “non-binary” people.

On October 16, Rowe publicly advocated for young children to be indoctrinated into LGBTQ perversion at an early age to combat the normal relationships many of them are used to seeing in children’s cartoon programming.

“Kids are already inundated with sex and sexuality from the minute they turn on that screen,” Rowe wrote, strangely referring to Disney films like The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast.

“It’s just that we’ve standardized gender binaries and strictly heterosexual relationships so much that we don’t think twice about those depictions.”

On October 7, as well as twice on October 8, and again on October 18 (twice) and October 27, Rowe went on numerous rants against anti-vaxxers who are just saying no to the injections.

On the 7th, Rowe said he doesn’t “give a s***” what happens to the unvaccinated. On the 8th, he tried to argue that vaccine mandates are perfectly normal. Once again on the 8th, Rowe mocked anti-vaxxers using racist rhetoric by comparing them to illegal aliens begging for work outside of Home Depot.

Rowe’s last Facebook message on October 27 tried to argue that Biden has limitless power as a dictator to require that everyone get injected for the Chinese Flu.

“Homosexual culture and the injections are inherently linked because both are integral to the depopulation agenda,” reported The Covid Blog about Rowe’s inclincations.

“But if trends keep moving in the same direction, homosexual culture will be gone in a matter of a few years. Receiving these shots is self-deletion; and LGBT are the most eager to line up for it. And they believe it’s a noble thing to do.”

“There’s no more time to be politically correct,” the blog added.

“Playing along with the homosexual agenda is akin to cooperating with and promoting the vaxx agenda, and thus the depopulation agenda. Which side are you on? Stay vigilant and protect your friends and loved ones.”

More news about Branch Covidians who are dropping dead post-injection can be found at Depopulation.news.

Ethan Huff

