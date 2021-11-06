Pfizer is using predatory manipulation tactics to abuse children, while censoring kids who were injured in clinical studies

How can adults sit idly by, as pharmaceutical companies claim ownership over their children’s minds, bodies and future? Nearly two years have gone by since the first acts of medical tyranny were brought down upon the world, yet children are still being subjugated by oppressive school mask mandates, anti-social behavioral training and on-off paranoid “quarantines” that do not make any sense, whatsoever.

Now Pfizer and the rest of the Big Pharma cabal are doing exactly what they have planned all along. They are targeting the mentally abused, the physically restrained and the socially isolated schoolchildren, lumping them into age groups, then using them as guinea pigs in a global experiment gone tyrannically awry. Not only have these pharmaceutical companies converted regulatory agencies into their personal propaganda-pushing lackeys, but they have also indemnified themselves from judicial accountability, denying families any legal recourse when these experimental vaccines damage children.

Pfizer continues to deceive parents and abuse children

Pfizer has yet to demonstrate that children are at risk to the infection they advertise. Instead, Pfizer makes children believe they are going to suffer and die if they do not take part in this never-ending, oppressive, undignified experiment. Children are being held down, their wills broken, their spirit crushed, just so Pfizer can promise them “superhero” status if they follow along and take their “vaccines.” Pfizer is now marketing directly to kids and telling them the vaccines make them more altruistic and give them “superpowers.”

There is no shred of science to support the false sense of altruism that Pfizer is manipulating children to accept. Pfizer has yet to show that their vaccines stop transmission of SARS-CoV-2. One Oxford study showed that vaccinated healthcare workers actually carry 251 times the viral load of unvaccinated people.

Even if a real vaccine was available — an efficacious and safe immunization — children are not at any severe risk to the advertised infection. Because of this, children do not need to fear the air they breathe or the people they meet.

Pfizer has yet to demonstrate that their “lifesaving” product strengthens human immunity. The evidence shows that these “vaccines” destroy the cytotoxic T-cell, T-helper-1 and T-helper-2 human immune response, weakening long term antibody responses and making immune systems more susceptible to severe infection.

Researchers at the Salk Institute have shown that the spike protein (now being replicated in human cells) damages the endothelial cells and causes acute cardiovascular issues, strokes, myocarditis, pericarditis and blood clots.

Pfizer disregards and censors children who were injured in clinical trials

Pfizer is preying on the psychology of children, setting them up for lifelong dependence on government decrees and pharmaceutical interventions that do more harm than good. Parents who have lost the courage to speak up for their children are now going along with Pfizer’s false authority, believing that their freedom will return if they just follow the next Big Pharma mandate. Lacking courage, parents are setting their children up for a lifetime of depression, mental fragility, subservience to medical tyranny, and health complications. Pfizer is now mocking these parents and telling their abused and terrorized children that it is “courageous” to line up and take all the shots. This deception will lead many children to suffer, as various vaccine injuries, disabilities, strokes and immunosuppression becomes normalized.

Nothing is more sinister than the recent censorship of 13-year-old Maddie de Garay who volunteered for Pfizer’s experimental covid-19 vaccine trial that was targeted toward 12-15-year-olds. Comcast colluded with Pfizer to block the girl’s video testimony. Within twelve hours of the second Pfizer covid-19 vaccine, Maddie started to experience severe symptoms that included swollen limbs, severe abdominal pain, spasms, severe headache, nausea, fever, vomiting, blood in her urine and tachycardia. She did not get better over the months; in fact, she lost feeling below her waist and had to walk hunched over with her toes up, as pain and misery overtook her young body. Pfizer disregards the children harmed in their clinical trials and works to censor them at every turn, with power over Big Tech and the corporate media.

Parents can no longer turn a blind eye to this monstrosity, and must do everything in their power to protect their children against these child predators.

Lance D Johnson

