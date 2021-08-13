Dr. Richard Fleming warns the “vaccine is the bioweapon” in bombshell interview with Mike Adams

To truly understand why the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is still being reported as a problem almost two years after it was first announced, look no further than the “vaccines,” which Dr. Richard Fleming says are the true bioweapon.

Appearing in a recent Brighteon Conversation with Mike Adams, the Health Ranger – watch below – Fleming talked about his new bookIs COVID-19 a bioweapon? A scientific and forensic investigation, as well as the history of coronavirus biological weapons and how we got to this point.

The mass vaccination protocol being pushed by the likes of Tony Fauci is having a disastrous impact on public health, Fleming explained. This thing would have been long gone had the virus simply been allowed to run its course without Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” injections, which are fueling the mutation and spread of new Chinese Virus “variants.”

“If you take a drug vaccine that is directed towards just a part of one type of variant of a species of coronavirus, and you make an immune response to that, you’ll make an immune response, but when you dump billions of that into the body, you’ll make a massive immune response and have very adverse effects, which is what we’re seeing,” Fleming explained to Adams about the surge in new variant “cases.”

“We were able to put pressure on the virus to promote one of the variants, in this case delta … that if you actually attack one part of, in this case, the virus, you’ll promote the spread of the other types that are immune because the antibodies are completely different for that type of spike protein.”

Fauci guilty of violating Biological Weapons Convention Treaty by introducing COVID-19 into the world

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.This pressure of which Fleming speaks is selective pressure induced by the injections. Much like how antibiotic drug use fuels the mutation and spread of oftentimes deadlier “superbugs,” Fauci Flu shots are doing the same thing to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

“The virus is like antibody-resistant bacteria: those bacteria are already resistant, but if you dump antibiotics into the system indiscriminately, you’ll kill off the ones that can’t handle that, but the antibody-resistant ones will flourish,” is how Fleming put it.

“When they talk about the unvaccinated having problems as well, well of course, because it’s all been selected out to produce these slightly more infective delta variants.”

What this means is that Fauci and friends are created another new pandemic from the shots, which piggybacks on the last pandemic they created with the much-less problematic SARS-CoV-2 virus that came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

All of this was done with American taxpayer dollars, by the way, funneled by Fauci into a number of different channels both here and abroad. Fort Detrick in Maryland is said to have been involved, as was the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. And everyone involved, including Fauci, has violated the Biological Weapons Convention Treaty in the process.

“Now these people are criminally culpable,” says Fleming. “They have violated the Biological Weapons Convention Treaty. They have violated the Informed Consent with the Declaration of Helsinki. They have violated the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights Treaty. They have violated the Nuremberg Code. Physicians in the United States that are vaccinating people who have not read the package inserts to obtain the information about the drugs are violating their Hippocratic Oath – but wait a minute, there’s nothing on those package inserts because they are intentionally blank.”

Be sure to watch the full interview at Bitchute.com

You will also find the latest news coverage about the new vaccine-induced Wuhan coronavirus pandemic at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Bitchute.com

Archive.is

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.