 
BIOWEAPON: New study reveals spike protein in coronavirus vaccines responsible for adverse reactions

A new study has found the main reason why Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines cause adverse reactions. The confidential study leaked online pointed to spike proteins in the vaccines as responsible for the reported serious side effects. These spike proteins from the COVID-19 vaccines also affected people who have not been inoculated yet – aside from vaccinated individuals themselves.

The study surfaced as many who were inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine reported post-vaccination adverse reactions. A number of women reported unusual menstruation cycles following their vaccination or after being around vaccinated people. Some teenagers experienced a type of heart inflammation called myocarditis after they got inoculated. Worse, reports of Guillain-Barre syndrome and other neurological disorders were documented after COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the leaked Pfizer study, the spike protein from COVID-19 vaccines does not remain near the injection site like traditional vaccines. Instead, the spike protein enters a person's bloodstream and spread throughout the body. It then accumulates in different organs and tissues – causing serious damage. However, the study showed that the liver processes most of the spike protein.

A December 2020 study published in Nature Neuroscience appeared to bolster the findings of the Pfizer study. The paper found that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein used in the COVID-19 vaccines can cross the blood-brain barrier. Further research revealed that animals injected with the spike protein developed cardiovascular issues.

Viral immunologist Dr. Byram Bridle of the University of Guelph in Canada elaborated on the Pfizer study’s grim discovery. During an interview with Canadian broadcaster Alex Pierson, the scientist admitted that he and others “made a big mistake” with the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. He said: “We thought the spike protein was a great target antigen, [but] we never knew the spike protein itself was a toxin and … a pathogenic protein.”

Bridle admitted that by injecting people with the COVID-19 vaccines, they were “inadvertently inoculating them with a toxin.” The spike protein’s accumulation appeared to damage tissues, which the virologist pointed to as the cause of the different adverse reactions in vaccinated individuals. (Related: ‘We made a big mistake’ — COVID vaccine spike protein travels from injection site, can cause organ damage.)

Vaccine makers are racing to administer more doses into people’s arms

Despite the vaccines being more dangerous than COVID-19 itself, vaccine manufacturers are racing to inject more doses into people’s arms. They are now setting their sights on children and teenagers – who have a higher chance of surviving a bout of COVID-19. Pfizer is one of the vaccine manufacturers aiming to administer its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to a younger cohort.

In May 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer vaccine for use on teens aged 12 to 15 years old. The regulator expanded the mRNA vaccine’s original emergency use authorization (EUA) originally issued in December 2020, to include younger Americans. According to the original EUA, the Pfizer vaccine – manufactured in partnership with German firm BioNTech – was initially approved for people aged 16 and older.

FDA Acting Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock called the agency’s expansion of the EUA “a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.” She added: “Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine [EUAs.]”

The American regulator continued: “[The] Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has met the statutory criteria to amend the EUA, and that the known and potential benefits of this vaccine in individuals 12 years of age and older outweigh the known and potential risks.”

Meanwhile, Pfizer lauded the FDA’s move to expand its COVID-19 vaccine’s EUA in a May 10 statement. Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said: “[the] expansion of our EUA represents a significant step in helping … protect adolescents before the start of the next school year.” BioNTech Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Ugur Sahin added that both companies aim to submit vaccine data for pre-school and school-age children in September 2021.

The statement mentioned that Pfizer’s vaccine clinical trials on children six months to 11 years old is ongoing. The company added that it plans to submit a EUA application for two cohorts – children two to five years old, and children aged five to 11 – by September of this year. (Related: Two-year-old baby DIES during Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine experiments on children.)

