 
Dr. David Martin: Daszak and Fauci committed acts of domestic terrorism with coordinated release of covid bioweapons

In a fascinating interview with Stew Peters of “The Stew Peters Show,” Dr. David Martin blew the lid on Tony Fauci and Peter Daszak, both of whom committed treasonous acts of domestic terrorism against the entire world with their coordinated release of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Now that we know for a fact that the Chinese Virus came about thanks to Fauci’s illegal gain of function research, which he was funding with American taxpayer dollars at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China, truth-seekers are diving even deeper into the scandal to uncover the depths of the evil that has taken place.

During the interview – you can watch it below at Brighteon – Dr. Martin explains how the release of the Fauci Flu was coordinated with the mainstream media, Big Pharma, and corrupt government entities to generate massive profits for the elite while killing off millions of people.

Not only that, but the so-called “vaccine” that was created in response to the plandemic has inflicted even more harm into the bodies of people who have been deceived into believing that it provides protection against infection, which it does not.

“When you inject a known toxin into a person, you are actually injecting an agent of death,” Dr. Martin explained. “And you cannot sit there and hide behind the diaphanous fig leaf of going, ‘well, we’re doing it in the public interest,’ when you know, not have a hunch, that it is in fact lethal in many instances.”

“Pfizer has even stated that they have an ‘acceptable death rate.’”

Fauci, Daszak are domestic terrorists who need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law

One of the newly uncovered Fauci emails shows Daszak openly admitting to committing heinous crimes against humanity, of which Fauci is also guilty. While the duo schemed up a narrative to make it appear as though they were merely looking out for public health, the truth is that Fauci and Daszak were committing serious crimes that violate both U.S. and international law.

“We have in Fauci’s emails now on Feb. 6 and Feb. 7 Peter Daszak on the record stating that we need a cover story that distances him and the Chinese from this particular pathogen, and that’s in public records, that’s not my opinion,” Dr. Martin elaborated, reading portions of the email showing that Daszak knew full well what he was doing by rallying power players from the sectors of media, medicine and the stock market to usher in the scheme.

“That is collusion, that is racketeering, and that is under the Patriot Act domestic terrorism,” Dr. Martin stated plainly.

“It’s also a violation of U.S. law, the injection of a bioweapon,” added Peters.

Another thing to keep in mind about the injections is that they bear none of the characteristics necessary to qualify as actual vaccines. Instead, they function more like computer programs to alter people’s DNA and turn them into walking spike protein factories.

“People think that somehow or another a piece of SARS coronavirus was turned into a vaccine. That is not true,” Dr. Martin contends.

“A computer-simulated, synthetic, chimeric, computer-generated code was given by China to Moderna to put into an injection so that your cells, in the case of mRNA vaccines, would produce the S1 spike protein synthesis, not the actual virus, the way we used to do vaccines. This was a computer code uploaded by China to inject a pathogen stimulant into the American population.”

Be sure to watch the full interview above. You can also keep up with the latest Chinese Virus news by checking out Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Bitchute.com

DrEddyMD.com

