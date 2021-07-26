 
Report says Chinese scientist filed for a coronavirus vaccine patent BEFORE the pandemic

A report has revealed that a Chinese military scientist filed a patent for a Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine prior to the March 2020 pandemic. It stated that People’s Liberation Army (PLA) scientist Yusen Zhou filed the paperwork for the vaccine in February 2020 before he mysteriously died. The report’s revelation appeared to support emerging claims that the pathogen behind COVID-19 emerged from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

According to The Australian, Zhou worked at the Beijing Institute of Microbiology and Epidemiology. The PLA-controlled Chinese Academy of Military Medical Sciences oversaw the institute. He graduated from the academy in 1998, garnering first prize for the PLA’s scientific and technical progress award. Zhou subsequently worked under PLA Senior Colonel Wuchun Cao – who also sits on the board of the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.Aside from his work with the PLA, the report said Zhou also “worked closely” with WIV scientists. The researchers he collaborated with at the WIV included Dr. Shi Zhengli – dubbed the “bat woman” due to her research on bat coronaviruses. Both Zhou and Shi focused on “new infectious disease pathogens” and immunology as their fields of research.

Outside of China, the PLA scientist also had ties to American educational institutions. Zhou did his post-doctoral research at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He also closely worked with the New York Blood Center – as evidenced by a study published in February 2020. Zhou joined 12 other researchers – including some from the center – in examining the pathogens responsible for the Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

Their study found that the MERS and SARS coronaviruses could be used as avenues for antibody-based antiviral drug therapy. The 13 authors also remarked that the “novel molecular mechanism for antibody-enhanced viral entry” they worked on could “guide future vaccination and antiviral strategies.”

Zhou’s patent filing for the vaccine also reflected this earlier study. The application stated: “The invention relates to the field of biomedicine, and relates to a COVID-19 vaccine, preparation methods and applications.” The patent also added that the vaccine’s fusion protein can be utilized to create other medical treatments for the disease.

Zhou’s WIV ties only support the theory of the institute’s “secret military activity”

New York Post report touched on the mysterious demise of Zhou. According to the paper, the award-winning PLA scientist died in May 2020. However, there were no reports or tributes about Zhou published in Chinese media outlets. His death was only mentioned in passing – listing him as “deceased” – in a July 2020 media report and a December 2020 scientific paper.

Nevertheless, the close working relationship between Zhou and Shi only supported claims of the WIV conducting “secret military activity.” Declassified U.S. intelligence released in January 2021 attested to this allegation, The Australian noted.

It said: “Despite the WIV presenting itself as a civilian institution, the U.S. has determined that the WIV has collaborated on publications and secret projects with China’s military.” The intelligence also noted: “The U.S. and other donors who funded or collaborated on civilian research at the WIV have a right and obligation to determine whether any of our research funding was diverted to secret Chinese military projects.”

The COVID-19 laboratory leak theory first gained ground during the Trump administration, but was dismissed by scientists and mainstream media. Negative sentiment against former President Donald Trump contributed to the lab leak possibility being branded as a “conspiracy theory.” Meanwhile, China insisted early on that the virus did not escape the Wuhan facility. It instead pointed to the city’s Huanan Seafood Market as the possible site of the animal-to-human transmission.

But sentiment toward the lab leak theory appeared to be doing a complete 180-degree turn. Many leading scientists worldwide have pushed for a further probe of the WIV. Even incumbent President Joe Biden called for a re-investigation of the Wuhan laboratory despite closing an earlier probe led by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Biden said in a May 26 statement that he has asked the intelligence community to “redouble [its] efforts and analyze information … [toward] a definitive conclusion” on the origins of COVID-19.

Speaking to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said the current administration’s response was “better late than never, but far from adequate.” He continued that the U.S. intelligence community has been looking at the lab leak theory for more than a year. “They’ve done good work on it, but in the end – the answer lies in the hands of [the Chinese government,] not people working for American intelligence agencies,” Cotton said.

The lawmaker also pointed out that Beijing officials have not been transparent on the COVID-19 pandemic’s origins. He told the paper: “We should be insisting that they come clean … [and] provide us a clear and unvarnished look at what was happening in the Wuhan labs.”

Visit Pandemic.news to read more articles about the COVID-19 lab leak theory.

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

DailyMail.co.uk

NYPost.com

WhiteHouse.gov

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.