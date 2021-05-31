Biden reinstates investigation into covid origin following CNN criticism

Not even a day after CNN criticized him for canceling a State Department effort launched under Donald Trump to investigate the origin of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), Sleepy Joe Biden suddenly switched course by reinstating a 90-day intelligence community probe.
In an official statement, the White House explained that officials in the regime have been pursuing various possibilities as to where the Chinese Virus originated. The two options, they say, are that it either “emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.”
Media outlets are suggesting that the White House is in full damage control mode as it desperately tries to keep up with the shifting narrative surrounding the Wuhan Flu.
“I have now asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days,” China Joe announced in a statement.
Previously, Biden was opposed to the idea that the Chinese Virus originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which had been receiving funding from Anthony Fauci to conduct illegal gain of function research on bat coronaviruses.
Then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had sought to determine China’s role in the unleashing of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), only to be obstructed at every turn by political opposition that claimed he was engaged in a “witch hunt” against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
After late-winter briefing, Biden canceled investigation into Chinese Virus origins
Three unnamed sources say that Hunter’s dad was briefed on the investigation’s findings back in February in March, and whatever was revealed caused him to pull the plug on any further inquiry.
It was at this time that Beijing Biden steered everyone back to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) official declaration that the Wuhan Flu originated in bats at a Wuhan wet market.
“The way they did their work was suspicious as hell,” a former State Department official is quoted as saying.
Pompeo, meanwhile, had been warning back in May 2020 that there was “enormous evidence” and a “significant amount of evidence” to support the lab-escape theory.
“People in the US government were working on the question of where Covid-19 came from but there was no other effort that we knew of that took the lab leak possibility seriously enough to focus on digging into certain aspects, questions and uncertainties,” said David Feith, a former State Department official.
The revelation about Biden’s flip-flop was described as “awkward at best” by Zero Hedge, especially following a report on Sunday from The Wall Street Journal revealing that three researchers at WIV got sick back in November 2019, right before the Chinese Virus was released.
Even Fauci is having to capitulate to the notion that the Wuhan Flu did not occur naturally, or in nature, and that he may be responsible for its release via the EcoHealth Alliance and other shady operations that were conducting illegal research with American taxpayer dollars.
“I said it right at the beginning, and that’s where it came from,” Trump told Newsmax the other night. “I think it was obvious to smart people. That’s where it came from. I have no doubt about it. I had no doubt about it. I was criticized by the press.”
“People didn’t want to say China. Usually they blame it on Russia,” Trump added. “I said right at the beginning it came out of Wuhan. And that’s where all the deaths were also, by the way, when we first heard about this, there were body bags, dead people laying all over Wuhan province, and that’s where it happened to be located.”
More of the latest news about the Chinese Virus can be found at Pandemic.news.
Ethan Huff
