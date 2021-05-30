They are telling us the plan: A future virus “more deadly” than COVID is coming

Remember when Bill and Melinda Gates laughed and sneered that the “next pandemic” will get people’s attention? Well, now the World Health Organization is saying the same thing. Kamala Harris is already gearing up for another one too.
(Article by Mac Slavo republished from SHTFPlan.com)
Bill Gates Warning: “We’ll Have a Deadlier Pandemic”
Kamala Harris To The United Nations: “We Must Prepare For” The Next Pandemic
A virus even more transmissible and fatal than Covid-19 (which is pretty easy considering Covid’s death rate is about equal to that of the common cold) will lead the world into the next pandemic, the director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said, noting the “evolutionary certainty” of such an occurrence.
Could that “evolutionary certainty” have anything to do with the mass “vaccination” programs being rolled out worldwide? Just a coincidence? You decide.
More COIVD-19 Vax Deaths: Think They’ll Blame This On COVID-21?
Just what do these rulers have planned for the rest of us? Do they have some sort of a “pandemic” designed to actually do damage this time? And still, it all comes back to the “vaccines.”
But the WHO chief stressed that the world remains “in a fragile situation” and cautioned against any nation assuming it is “out of the woods, no matter its [Covid] vaccination rate.” The efficacy of the world’s current crop of Covid-19 vaccines does not appear to be undermined by emerging variants of the virus, such as the strain first detected in India, Ghebreyesus said. But he did warn variants are “changing constantly” and that any future strains could “render our tools ineffective and drag us back to square one.”
Somehow, it looks like they are “readying” the population to begin to accept a surge of deaths. Whether it’s from black, white, or yellow fungus, the “vaccine” or anything else they have decided, matters little. They appear to be telling us that we will need to actually see the horrifying results of their tyrannical takeover to make sure we remain enslaved and obedient.
Too many of the slaves have figured out COVID was a scam. What’s next is anyone’s guess. Stay alert and prepared. Continue to use critical thinking and ask questions. Discernment and logic will be useful skills in the coming year.
