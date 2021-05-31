Zelenko Protocol discoverer Dr. Vladimir Zev Zelenko MD today called child vaccine mandates “coercive human experimentation,” calling for those responsible for such policies to be tried for “crimes against humanity.”

“According to the CDC, healthy kids 18 or younger have a 99.998% rate of recovery from COVID-19 WITHOUT any treatment,” Zelenko told America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS). “There is NO medical necessity for any vaccines. Especially, an experimental and unapproved mRNA injection that has shown to have many dangerous side effects.”

He continued: “Any government or individual that forces or mandates children to get this experimental injection is in direct violation of the Geneva convention’s prohibition against coercive human experimentation.

“These are criminals of the highest order and must be brought to justice for crimes against humanity.”

Dr. Zelenko has accused the government of the State of Israel of using “coercion against its own citizens to force them into human experimentation,” urging a halt to the campaign.

“The Israeli government uses coercion against its own citizens to force them into human experimentation,” he said. “Green passports are a tool of discrimination and exert an unconscionable amount of psychological pressure on innocent people.

“Informed consent has been disregarded and medical necessity is not considered. Therefore, young and healthy people and those who already have antibodies are still being forced into an experimental medical intervention that they do not need.”

He continued: “Israeli government – stop shooting microscopic missiles into the bodies of your innocent and non-consenting citizens.

“Proceed with caution, stop human experimentation, and gather more safety and efficacy data BEFORE using new and unapproved technology.”

Dr. Zelenko has been included in a group of doctors nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

He achieved worldwide prominence for treating COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine and zinc, finding that mortality dropped 8-fold with use of those two substances. He says treatment with hydroxychloroquine and zinc within the first 5 days reduces death rates by 85%.

