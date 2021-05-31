Zelenko Protocol discoverer Dr. Vladimir Zev Zelenko MD today called child vaccine mandates “coercive human experimentation,” calling for those responsible for such policies to be tried for “crimes against humanity.”
(Article republished from AmericasFrontlineDoctors.org)
“According to the CDC, healthy kids 18 or younger have a 99.998% rate of recovery from COVID-19 WITHOUT any treatment,” Zelenko told America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS). “There is NO medical necessity for any vaccines. Especially, an experimental and unapproved mRNA injection that has shown to have many dangerous side effects.”
He continued: “Any government or individual that forces or mandates children to get this experimental injection is in direct violation of the Geneva convention’s prohibition against coercive human experimentation.
“These are criminals of the highest order and must be brought to justice for crimes against humanity.”
Dr. Zelenko has accused the government of the State of Israel of using “coercion against its own citizens to force them into human experimentation,” urging a halt to the campaign.
“The Israeli government uses coercion against its own citizens to force them into human experimentation,” he said. “Green passports are a tool of discrimination and exert an unconscionable amount of psychological pressure on innocent people.
“Informed consent has been disregarded and medical necessity is not considered. Therefore, young and healthy people and those who already have antibodies are still being forced into an experimental medical intervention that they do not need.”
He continued: “Israeli government – stop shooting microscopic missiles into the bodies of your innocent and non-consenting citizens.
“Proceed with caution, stop human experimentation, and gather more safety and efficacy data BEFORE using new and unapproved technology.”
Dr. Zelenko has been included in a group of doctors nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in addressing the coronavirus pandemic.
He achieved worldwide prominence for treating COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine and zinc, finding that mortality dropped 8-fold with use of those two substances. He says treatment with hydroxychloroquine and zinc within the first 5 days reduces death rates by 85%.
News Editors
Read more at: AmericasFrontlineDoctors.org
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
View all posts by dreddymd