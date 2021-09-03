New Polio-like “Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome for Children” (MIS-C) could be created by injecting Covid spike protein vaccines into children, paralyzing their arms and legs

In October of 2020, just under a year ago, the FDA was briefed on a long list of more than 20 severe adverse events and side effects, including deathly diseases and debilitating disorders, that would result from Covid spike protein injections. Remember, the first Covid vaccines were not given until December 2020, in New York, and they were the Pfizer mRNA jabs. This was two months before anyone was jabbed with the dirty Covid shots, the FDA was made well-aware the Covid jabs create a heightened risk of 5 different kinds of blood clot disorders, death (somehow death is considered a “side effect”), miscarriages, strokes, convulsions, seizures, irreversible auto-immune diseases, Gullain-Barre syndrome, arthritis — and a new polio-like syndrome with paralytic side effects that specifically affects young children.

History reveals to us all that Western medicine is fear-based medicine, not science-based medicine

Hindsight is 20/20, they say, and looking back, one can easily see now how vaccines were never created to prevent diseases, but to inject them under the guise of preventing them. In fact, as it turns out, the doctor who supposedly invented the polio vaccine had committed illegal medical experiments on mental patients and wasn’t studying infectious diseases at all. Dr. Jonas Salk did not invent the polio vaccine. He was recruited to make it look like he did. What most people don’t know is that polio vaccines are known to induce paralytic polio in vaccine recipients. The world got conned into believing that vaccines were responsible for preventing disease and health detriment, not causing it, and it all started with the God of Cult Pharmacology, Dr. Jonas Salk.

Pay it forward 68 years, and now the insidious vaccine industry is using spike proteins to paralyze humans while pretending to be managing a pandemic based on fear, the same way it all started with “crippling” polio and pictures of kids in wheel chairs used as propaganda. Remember all that propaganda from the posters?

The new Polio-like “Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome for Children” is created by the Covid vaccines, and involves spike proteins overwhelming every vital organ of the body, including the heart, brain, liver, kidneys and pancreas. The inflammation occurs in so many places that the vaccine industry, Medicare and Medicaid had to warn the FDA in advance that this wave of genocidal health detriment was coming if they moved forward with vaccinating the populace with spike protein bioweapons.

Once the US government can encroach far enough on American’s medical rights, forced vaccination for all children will cause the new polio-like, crippling ‘inflammatory syndrome’ and it will all be blamed on Covid and its variants.

Fear-based Covid injections reminder of polio propaganda

There’s nothing the insidious vaccine industry hates more than a whistleblower from the “inside” sounding the alarms about vaccine dangers, especially when the risk highly outweighs the benefit. It wasn’t that long ago that American parents were scared to death that if their children caught polio, they would end up crippled for life.

As it turns out, a rare Polio-like disorder caused by Covid-19 and its variants is NOT SO RARE after injecting 50 billion spike proteins into a child’s vascular system, and the FDA knows all about it. In fact, it may be a common syndrome especially designed to paralyze children using toxic clot-shot injections.

Dr. Bryan Ardis blows the whistle on the Covid clot shot and other horrific treatments still being used in US hospitals today:

Tune your truth news dial to Pandemic news for updates on the war against dirty vaccines and socialism, and how to keep your family happy, healthy and safe.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

Related Posts