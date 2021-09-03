Stockpile storage tips: How to organize your survival supplies

As a prepper, your survival stockpile should be organized. This will make it easier to keep track of all your supplies so you can quickly restock when you run out of something.

If you’re at a loss because your homestead is cluttered and disorganized, start by clearing shelves and organizing everything. Always keep detailed records of your supplies before SHTF. (h/t to Survivopedia.com)

Why you need to store your survival supplies properly

Relaxation & Joint Comfort as Nature IntendedDon’t let your hard-earned supplies and gear go to waste by leaving them strewn all over your house. When the power goes out, it’ll be easier to reach for a flashlight and extra batteries if you know where they are instead of rummaging in random drawers in the dark.

It’s also not wise to spend all your time accumulating supplies without sparing some for organizing your stockpile. You should keep a detailed record of all your gear and supplies, but that’s only possible if you start organizing immediately.

If you’re new to prepping, find an accessible room or area in your house that you can use to organize your supplies before you buy anything in bulk. This ensures that once you start stocking up on canned food, you’ll have a clean room that you can easily organize as you go along.

Since you’ll also be buying items that you won’t use daily or even once a week, you need a spare room to store your supplies in. This will help keep the space in your pantry or closet free for items that you’ll need to use regularly.

You can also use a corner in your garage or build shelves in your basement to store your gear and supplies. This will keep your supplies out of the way but still easily accessible if SHTF.

If you don’t have the extra space for your supplies, break your supplies into smaller groups and store them in designated places inside your home. For example, you can keep flashlights and extra batteries on the top shelf of a closet.

Storing gear in smaller groups also helps with security. If someone tries to steal your supplies, they won’t be able to take all of it. At the same time, storing gear in different locations ensures that you won’t lose your whole stockpile if your home is destroyed by a natural disaster.

Store items in hard, transparent plastic boxes for easy organization and identification. Most plastic boxes are also stackable, making it easier to move items around.

Emergency Preparedness Checklist

Start by reorganizing everything

If your supplies are strewn all over the house, set aside one weekend for organization and inventory checking. Take everything off the shelves and start organizing them.

Sort supplies into categories and decide which items to keep in your survival supply and which items should be stored elsewhere. When packing items, group similar things together. Store axes, hatches and pocket knives in one box so if you need something sharp for your survival bag, you’ll know where to search.

What to do with duplicate items

Preppers also stock up on certain duplicate items that serve different purposes. If you have some items like this, create specialized gear groups and store them in a specific area of your house. Some items, like those needed for an office survival kit, can also be used for your get-home bag.

Keep these extra supplies in a box that you can bring with you if you have to bug out. Store this box close to the front door so you can grab it on your way out.

Having a stockpile of duplicate gear will help give you peace of mind if you organize it properly since you have what you need in a specific place.

Group similar items together

After you place duplicate items in one container, don’t forget to store similar items together.

If you have a box for emergency lighting with flashlights and extra batteries in it, you can also keep your candles and matches in it. Keep blade sharpeners in the same container as your knives and other edged items. Leave a couple of can openers near your stock of canned food.

Storage ideas

Here are some suggestions on how to organize your supplies:

  • Canned food dispensers – These dispensers will make it easier to rotate your supplies and prevent spoilage.
  • Movable shelving units – Metal shelving units are durable and can hold heavy items.
  • Sliding storage tower – Use these to store small cans and canisters by your fridge or anywhere with a couple of inches of free space.
  • Small plastic bins – Small plastic bins are great if you live in a small apartment but want to prep. Use plastic storage bins and drawers to store smaller prepping supplies.
  • Under the bed storage bin or slider – If there’s a bit of space under your bed, use bins or sliders to store more supplies under it.

Record everything properly

You also need to record everything, from the items you already have in stock, to expiration dates on perishable items. Start recording your supplies while you clear shelves for proper organization. Make your list practical and easy to understand.

Take note of the expiration dates of perishable items like food and medicine.

home food preserving or canning

Keeping food records

Your food and water stockpile is essential to your survival, especially if you have to bug in during a long-term disaster scenario.

Since most foods will eventually spoil, you can’t keep them in storage forever. This is the main reason why you should practice the first in, first out (FIFO) storage system. Rotate your supplies properly and refer to your inventory so you know which items can still be used before they expire.

When buying new perishable items or food supplies, record their expiration dates. Write down when you bought the items and how long they will remain edible. (Related: Food storage tips: How to store canned foods safely.)

Use a flat shelf or plastic tote and keep it in your spare room for your stockpile. When storing items, place the items that will expire soon in front and those that will last longer at the back of the shelves. When you need something from your supply, get the ones in front.

Group all similar food items, like beverages, condiments or baking ingredients, together.

Updating your inventory regularly will help you save money since the FIFO storage method will ensure that you don’t have to buy more items because you forgot which canned items were going to expire soon.

Rotate perishable survival supplies

Rotating your supplies is also mandatory, and this also applies to supplies that aren’t edible.

Rotate extra batteries or gasoline so nothing goes to waste even if you don’t go through a survival scenario. Constantly rotating your perishable items means your stockpile can last indefinitely.

Keep your survival stockpile organized and rotate your supplies so nothing goes to waste. Staying organized will ensure that when SHTF, you can get what you need without wasting time looking for it.

Zoey Sky 

Sources include:

Survivopedia.com

SurvivalistPrepper.net

ThePrepared.com

Organic, Plant-Based Zinc

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.