Food storage tips: How to store canned foods safely

Most prepper stockpiles include an assortment of food supplies like store-bought canned goods, home-canned produce and other crucial survival items.

Before SHTF, make sure your supplies will last for a long time by storing canned foods properly. (h/t to TheOrganicPrepper.com)

Follow the tips below to avoid spoilage and food poisoning when stocking up on canned foods.

Pay attention to “Best By” dates

VeganSafe B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.The “Best By” date on products refers to when the manufacturer estimates the product will remain at the best quality possible in terms of color, texture, smell and taste. However, this date doesn’t strictly determine when the contents spoil. The same goes for expiration dates on commercially canned items.

There are some exceptions, like items that need to be kept cold, such as:

  • Cheese
  • Dairy
  • Eggs
  • Most foods that are previously sealed
  • Store-bought raw meats

These dates are important because they are guidelines for after you’ve bought items and stored them away. Take note of “Best By” dates so you can rotate items in your stockpile to prevent spoilage.

Below is more information about other common terms and dates that are often stamped on food products:

  • Guaranteed Fresh – Refers to the date when it’s best to use up a product for maximum freshness.
  • Sell-By – This date is for the store. It tells them how long to display the product for sale. Used for inventory management, the sell-by date isn’t a safety date.
  • Use-By – This refers to the last date recommended to use the product while it’s at peak quality. This isn’t a safety date, except when used on infant formula.

Most of the time, you can continue using food, particularly canned food, several days past the date on the product. Some states require milk and other perishables to be sold before the expiration date.

Most expiration dates on canned foods can sometimes be extended

Since expiration dates on canned goods aren’t hard lines for when a product spoils, you can sometimes extend them for several years. These days, expiration dates on canned goods are replaced by “Best By” or “Best if Used By” dates.

Both the Grocery Manufacturers Association and the Food Marketing Institute hope to prevent food waste by encouraging major food manufacturers and retailers to stop using expiration and sell-by dates if food safety isn’t involved.

There is no federal law regarding expiration dates

Federal law only requires product dating for infant formula. While this isn’t a requirement, manufacturers still use expiration dates to earn more money. For example, if you buy a product that isn’t as fresh or palatable as another brand, you’ll probably try the other brand. But if there’s an expiration date slapped on it, you might be persuaded to think the food’s just “expired” and give the product another go.

Preventing botulism

Metal, factory-sealed cans won’t break like glass containers, but they can bend and get dented. Seals on cans with pre-scored pull tabs can also become compromised. Clostridium botulinum can spread in cases of compromised seals and containers. (Related: Prepper tips: How to keep your food stockpile safe.)

C. botulinum is the bacterium that produces fatal botulism toxin under low-oxygen conditions. These toxins block nerve function and can cause respiratory and muscular paralysis, which can kill someone who consumes spoiled food.

Foodborne botulism is caused by consuming improperly processed, canned, preserved or fermented foods. This bacterium can exist in any improperly canned item, so keep your tools clean and follow instructions when home canning fruits and vegetables.

While “best by” dates don’t indicate when foods expire, inspect canned food items before preparing or serving them. It’s not worth risking your life over a can of beans that has already gone bad.

When disposing of food that seems to have gone bad, dispose of it properly where animals cannot get to it because your pets or livestock can also get botulism.

Follow these tips to prevent botulism when purchasing canned food:

  • Examine all containers before buying items at the grocery store. Don’t purchase unsealed, cracked or dented containers.
  • Get rid of items with containers that are bulging, dented, leaking or cracked.
  • Don’t buy pre-scored cans of food with pop-top lids. Choose regular canned food and stock up on several high-quality manual can openers. While you can’t see or taste botulism, you can listen for the small release of air that happens when you break the seal of a jar or can of food.
  • Don’t let raw or cooked foods stay at room temperature for too long before refrigerating them.
  • Reheat leftovers to the sustained internal temp of 185 F (85 C) before serving.

When stocking up on canned food, rotate your food supplies regularly to prevent spoilage in your survival stockpile.

Zoey Sky

Sources include:

TheOrganicPrepper.com 1

TheOrganicPrepper.com 2

VeganSafe™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.