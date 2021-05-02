Stop saying you “did your research” before you got the Covid-19 vaccine … because YOU ARE the research

For decades, natural health enthusiasts have been hounded by vaccine fanatics for not getting injected with every CDC-recommended vaccine that comes to market, and they blame us all for being “anti-science.” Oh, but how the tables have turned. Now the science reveals that vaccines, especially the Covid-19 vaccines, are very dangerous, not safe in any way, and not even effective.

All around the world, people are dying from the Covid-19 mRNA-mutated vaccinations, and soon to be even more dead from the toxic jabs than from the China flu itself. Even the Covid masks have been proven worthless, as published in the British Medical Journal just recently. So now, all you vaccine zealots, are you pro-science or anti-science?

Let’s take an inside look and see how many hypocrites are really out there, because all these pro-science, pro-vaccine radicals and apologists have become part of the world’s largest medical experiment, that’s turning out to be a genocidal wave of chemical violence carried out via vaccines.

All the pro-science zealots are cheering on their own demise

Syphilis, by the way, can cause problems with your nervous system, hearing loss, blindness, dementia and impotence. Gonorrhea can cause infertility in women, miscarriages, infections of the joints and increased risk of contracting AIDS.

Covid-19 covert research has been done as all mRNA-vaccinated “patients of the state” may soon suffer blood clots, cancer, dementia

No one single vaccine zealot knows the science behind mRNA because they don’t know where to look to find out, even if they wanted to. Their search engines and smart device software is engineered by the same control freaks that are funding the manufacturing of the gene-mutating vaccines. The research being conducted is to see how many hundred of millions of these “pro-science” idiots will get injected with the whole series of immune-destroying jabs.

In other words, the vaccinated people ARE the research experiment. They are the science experiment in stealth genocide that will be blamed on the disease, not the inoculations. The mass media is in bed with the medical industrial complex, so the victims of the dirty vaccine biological and chemical war will never know what hit them. They’ve been suckered into being so “pro-science” that now they’re “pro” their own mRNA-programmed death by science.

The medical tyranny still continues today, but instead of purposely infecting humans with STDs, they’re being infected with mutated genes that can produce “protein” prions that lead to dementia. Folks, the vaccines ARE the pandemic, don’t you get it? There’s no turning back once you “volunteer” for the experiment, especially after you get the whole series. Look forward to “booster shots” also, with new deadly strains of warped and more virulent Covid-19, and don’t forget, the vaccinated shed the disease for which they are inoculated during the first two weeks after injection.

Like the ‘pro-science’ vaccinated sheeple always say to each other, “We’re all in this together.” Well, we say, have fun in that crazy boat, because WE are not in this with you. That boat is going down like the Titanic. So don’t be a guinea pig in this evil Marxist medical experiment. Just say no to dirty vaccines (all of them), and tune your internet frequency to ChemicalViolence.com for updates on how vaccines ARE the pandemic.

S.D. Wells

