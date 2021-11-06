The case-demic PCR scam is being exposed worldwide as medical fascists threaten to force their deliberate fraud on the world

The case-demic PCR scam is being exposed worldwide. Italy’s Higher Institute of Health released a bombshell report correcting the nation’s covid-19 death statistics. For over a year, hospital systems coded “covid-19” as the cause of death when it was merely “suspected” or “could not be ruled out.” Because there were no symptom-specific diagnostic criteria, medical professionals often defaulted to the financial incentives that came along with the new covid-19 diagnosis. Cases of influenza and other respiratory infections disappeared over the past year and half, as covid-19 diagnoses took precedence.

Italy’s covid-19 death tally falls by 97.1%

Energy at the Cellular LevelAfter distinctions were made in medical reports and death certificates, Italy’s death tally for covid-19 was corrected from 132,161 to 3,783 cases. A shocking 97.1% of all covid deaths in Italy turned out be from other causes; most of the deceased patients took immunosuppressant drugs and suffered from three to five different conditions that warranted their death. Because efficacious treatments were withheld and hospital systems defaulted to mechanical ventilation, many of these weak hospital patients did not stand a chance in the face of further iatrogenic error, isolation and undernourishment.

Medical authorities are now determining whether someone “died with” or “died from” covid-19 – a paradigm that is still dependent on the accuracy of the PCR test kits. Over the past year and half, many of these so-called covid-19 cases were “confirmed” using fraudulent PCR diagnostic panels. These PCR tests are fundamentally flawed and cannot distinguish benign viral RNA from infectious viruses, nor can these tests quantify viral load.

U.S. CDC admits PCR covid tests were fraud, withdraws authorization

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control is about to withdraw the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the CDC’s Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel. This assay was first introduced in February of 2020 and has been the standard ever since. On December 31, 2021, clinical laboratories will be required to ditch the old test for a new FDA alternative. As the CDC and the FDA ditch the old covid-19 tests, they are admitting they never worked in the first place. Calibrated at 40+ CT cycles, these tests harvested benign RNA from any number of dead or circulating viruses, producing false positives almost 100 percent of the time.

When the case-demic began, the FDA admitted that clinical specimens of SARS-CoV-2 were not readily available to develop molecular in vitro diagnostic (IVD) assays. The FDA authorized IVDs based on available data from contrived samples that were generated from a range of material sources that included gene specific RNA, synthetic RNA or whole genome viral RNA. At least fifty-nine different EUAs were issued for various contrived IVDs to generate these fraudulent covid-19 PCR tests.

According to Mark Schiffman of the National Cancer Institute, this is not the first time PCR testing has been used fraudulently and caused massive harm. “Most HPV infections are benign, and over-reacting clinically to HPV positivity can cause psychological and possible iatrogenic physical (e.g., obstetrical) harm,” said Schiffman. “We describe the built-in false positives in current tests, and the real harm that can result when the meaning of such false positive HPV tests is misunderstood. We suggest steps that could reduce harm being done by flawed tests and excessive clinical responses to positive HPV testing.”

OSHA’s impending medical fascism will create new case-demic, work losses, flood of vaccine injury

As the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is converted into an enforcement arm for medical fascism, U.S. businesses will begin requiring more of these fraudulent covid-19 tests. These experimental vaccine and covid-19 testing mandates violate the bodily integrity and autonomy of the individual, stealing away due process rights. Under this medical tyranny, every worker is determined to be guilty until proven innocent, subject to fraudulent and harmful weapons of medical fascism. These mandates of medical fascism will ensure continuous “covid outbreaks” — as false positives from fraudulently-calibrated PCR instrumentation become routinely forced on people.

If OSHA goes forward with these mandates, there will be even more vaccine injuries, as more people cave to the abuse and coercion just to provide for their families. Those who are coerced to take weekly covid-19 tests will eventually contribute to a new case-demic scam that will be used to justify even more mandates and violations of bodily integrity. These crimes against humanity will also cause perpetual, meaningless quarantines that deprive individuals of their civil liberties, while generating serious work losses and shutdowns that further decimate the supply chain and unwind the social fabric of the republic.

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

PopularRationalism.com

DrEddyMD.com

CDC.gov

FDA.gov

Oxy-Powder® is a safe and effective colon cleanse product that harnesses the power of oxygen to gently cleanse and detoxify the entire digestive tract.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.