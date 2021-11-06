The case-demic PCR scam is being exposed worldwide as medical fascists threaten to force their deliberate fraud on the world

The case-demic PCR scam is being exposed worldwide. Italy’s Higher Institute of Health released a bombshell report correcting the nation’s covid-19 death statistics. For over a year, hospital systems coded “covid-19” as the cause of death when it was merely “suspected” or “could not be ruled out.” Because there were no symptom-specific diagnostic criteria, medical professionals often defaulted to the financial incentives that came along with the new covid-19 diagnosis. Cases of influenza and other respiratory infections disappeared over the past year and half, as covid-19 diagnoses took precedence.

Italy’s covid-19 death tally falls by 97.1%

After distinctions were made in medical reports and death certificates, Italy’s death tally for covid-19 was corrected from 132,161 to 3,783 cases. A shocking 97.1% of all covid deaths in Italy turned out be from other causes; most of the deceased patients took immunosuppressant drugs and suffered from three to five different conditions that warranted their death. Because efficacious treatments were withheld and hospital systems defaulted to mechanical ventilation, many of these weak hospital patients did not stand a chance in the face of further iatrogenic error, isolation and undernourishment.

Medical authorities are now determining whether someone “died with” or “died from” covid-19 – a paradigm that is still dependent on the accuracy of the PCR test kits. Over the past year and half, many of these so-called covid-19 cases were “confirmed” using fraudulent PCR diagnostic panels. These PCR tests are fundamentally flawed and cannot distinguish benign viral RNA from infectious viruses, nor can these tests quantify viral load.

U.S. CDC admits PCR covid tests were fraud, withdraws authorization

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control is about to withdraw the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the CDC’s Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel. This assay was first introduced in February of 2020 and has been the standard ever since. On December 31, 2021, clinical laboratories will be required to ditch the old test for a new FDA alternative. As the CDC and the FDA ditch the old covid-19 tests, they are admitting they never worked in the first place. Calibrated at 40+ CT cycles, these tests harvested benign RNA from any number of dead or circulating viruses, producing false positives almost 100 percent of the time.

When the case-demic began, the FDA admitted that clinical specimens of SARS-CoV-2 were not readily available to develop molecular in vitro diagnostic (IVD) assays. The FDA authorized IVDs based on available data from contrived samples that were generated from a range of material sources that included gene specific RNA, synthetic RNA or whole genome viral RNA. At least fifty-nine different EUAs were issued for various contrived IVDs to generate these fraudulent covid-19 PCR tests.

According to Mark Schiffman of the National Cancer Institute, this is not the first time PCR testing has been used fraudulently and caused massive harm. “Most HPV infections are benign, and over-reacting clinically to HPV positivity can cause psychological and possible iatrogenic physical (e.g., obstetrical) harm,” said Schiffman. “We describe the built-in false positives in current tests, and the real harm that can result when the meaning of such false positive HPV tests is misunderstood. We suggest steps that could reduce harm being done by flawed tests and excessive clinical responses to positive HPV testing.”

OSHA’s impending medical fascism will create new case-demic, work losses, flood of vaccine injury

As the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is converted into an enforcement arm for medical fascism, U.S. businesses will begin requiring more of these fraudulent covid-19 tests. These experimental vaccine and covid-19 testing mandates violate the bodily integrity and autonomy of the individual, stealing away due process rights. Under this medical tyranny, every worker is determined to be guilty until proven innocent, subject to fraudulent and harmful weapons of medical fascism. These mandates of medical fascism will ensure continuous “covid outbreaks” — as false positives from fraudulently-calibrated PCR instrumentation become routinely forced on people.

If OSHA goes forward with these mandates, there will be even more vaccine injuries, as more people cave to the abuse and coercion just to provide for their families. Those who are coerced to take weekly covid-19 tests will eventually contribute to a new case-demic scam that will be used to justify even more mandates and violations of bodily integrity. These crimes against humanity will also cause perpetual, meaningless quarantines that deprive individuals of their civil liberties, while generating serious work losses and shutdowns that further decimate the supply chain and unwind the social fabric of the republic.

Lance D Johnson

