IMMUNE TO LOGIC: The first goal of vaccines is to damage the brains of the vaccinated so they keep blindly taking more shots

Sure, some vaccines may have saved some lives over the past six decades, including the measles vaccine and possibly the polio vaccine. Yet, with vaccination comes corrupt pathogens, brewed and bred in laboratories to break down the human immune system, the central nervous system, and yes, systemic brain function. We’ve seen deadly pig viruses (called circovirus) purposely inserted into rotavirus vaccines for children. We’ve seen sterilization chemicals (hCG) put in vaccines promoted in Kenya, Africa, and polio vaccines that literally spread polio.

We’ve witnessed decades of multi-dose influenza vaccines, a.k.a. “flu shots” that contain overloads of mercury, known to cause brain damage. After all, mercury is the most toxic non-radioactive element on Earth. Now, we’ve introduced mRNA technology in vaccines, where your own cells are tricked into creating billions of toxic spike proteins that flood the vascular system, restricting oxygen and nutrient flow to the brain.

The first goal of vaccines is to damage brains

Energy at the Cellular LevelThe CDC and CCP are creating immunity for the vaccinated, but it’s not the kind you’re thinking about. Vaccines create an immunity to logic, and that’s the only immunity they really offer. Any immunity to the Covid virus has not been proven, and the little that is suspected to exist wanes within a few months, rendering the whole vaccination campaign more than worthless, and outright harmful.

The main reasons people get vaccinated regularly, and get their children vaccinated, are because the mass media has convinced them it’s the only safe thing to do, while the contents of those very vaccines keep them in a medical stupor–a culled state of mind that’s easily convinced of the concocted, warped and falsified “safe and effective” mantra.

Covid vaccines DO NOT prevent contraction and transmission of the virus, despite what nearly all vaccinated sheeple believe

One thing is for sure, nearly every American who takes every vaccine the FDA and CDC recommends believes 100 percent that the vaccines are totally safe and highly effective, without ever seeing a lick of science to prove it. Millions of vaccine fanatics claim to be very “science-based” when it comes to medicine, but just because their MDs are selling them on full compliance, doesn’t mean it’s science-based compliance.

Just take a look at the opioid epidemic. Is that “science” for the betterment of mankind? Are opioids “safe and effective?” Are they prescribed for the greater good? Are they good for your heart and brain? It’s time to take a closer look at vaccines now, specifically the Covid jabs, and their true function.

At first, the logic was to take the Covid vaccines to prevent catching Covid, and thus prevent the spread of it. Then science shredded that ‘fake fact.’ Then, the thinking was that the vaccines would protect the vaccinated if they just herded together, but that narrative fell to pieces with science.

The CDC needed a new narrative. Next came the theory that the vaccine prevents you from getting a severe case of Covid. That’s why vaccines make you dumb (immune to logic), so you won’t remember all the mistakes the vaccine industry JUST MADE, and you’ll believe the next big lie.

Remember, fluoridated water lowers IQ, mercury in flu shots damages brain function, and now clot shots starve the brain of oxygen. Indirectly, these planned toxins cause the victims to become immune to logic so they will continue ingesting and injecting them. Now come the “mandatory” Covid “booster” shots, which aren’t vaccines at all, just gene therapy that prevents your body from fighting disease, including cancer.

Tune your truth news dial to Pandemic news to stay informed of the engineered pitfalls of the Covid scamdemic. It doesn’t take a scientist or doctor to see that Covid vaccines, Remdesivir, masks and ventilators are compounding the problems of the pandemic, creating a pandemic of their own.

S.D. Wells 

Sources for this article include: 

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

DrEddyMD.com

ZeroHedge.com

Scirp.org

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.