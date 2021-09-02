PFIZER COLLUSION: Fauci says deadly spike protein injections should be mandatory for all children under age 12

Tony “Dr. Death” Fauci is back in the fake news pushing “vaccinations” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Speaking to CNN lisper Jake Tapper during a recent CNN appearance, Fauci went off about how all children, regardless of age, should get injected for Chinese Germs in order to keep everyone “safe” against the plandemic.

“I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea,” Fauci proclaimed – watch the video below.

According to Fauci, mandating Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” shots is no different than forcing a polio or an MMR injection on a child.

“We have mandates in many places in schools, particularly public school, that if you want a child to come in – we’ve been doing this for decades and decades,” Fauci rambled.

“This would not be something new requiring vaccinations for children to come to school,” Fauci added, stating plainly that he believes Wuhan Flu shots “should be a requirement to attend public school.”

Fauci says “fully vaccinated” Americans should wear masks outside

Relaxation & Joint Comfort as Nature IntendedAs for continuing to wear a mask, Fauci supports this as well, even for those considered to be “fully vaccinated.”

When asked by Tapper what he thinks of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s reimposition of an outdoor mask mandate for the Beaver State, Fauci said that some “circumstances” require that fully injected people continue to wear a mask even when they are outside.

In Fauci’s opinion, getting jabbed makes no difference as far as one’s risk of catching or spreading the Fauci Flu, thus everyone should probably continue masking in order to “flatten the curve.”

Meanwhile, one of the things we know is capable of curing the Chinese Disease, ivermectin, remains nearly off limits in the United States and elsewhere because it threatens the plandemic agenda of mandatory injections and the forever wearing of masks.

Fauci cares about your life and the lives of your children about as much as an axe murderer cares about his victims, in other words. All Fauci wants is for you to obey his psychopathic orders, no matter how insane they are, or else you hate “science.”

Some good news in all this is that more Americans are waking up to the truth of what is going on, especially in areas of the country where full-on medical fascism is rearing its ugly head.

In New York City, for instance, a crowd of thousands of protesters recently converged in Manhattan to decry the city’s new “vaccine passport” requirement. Some of the protesters – watch below – were seen with signs that read: “SHOVE THAT MANDATE UP YOUR A$$,” among other flavorful phrases.

More of this type of thing is needed, and it is needed now, to stop the tyranny from spreading across the rest of the country. Protests, it turns out, are an excellent “vaccine” that helps to prevent one’s town or city from becoming infected with Fauci’s brand of medical fascism.

“God hates those who harm children,” wrote one commenter at Citizen Free Press about Fauci, reserving some choice words for that gnomish ghoul.

“What kind of rocks do these pathological scumbags crawl out from under?” asked another. “Protected by the media and the other evil elites like himself … they all need to feel the terror for themselves that they seem all too happy to inflict on us.”

Another pointed out that none of the heads of Pfizer, Moderna, or the other vaccine corporations currently pushing these jabs have gotten injected themselves. Why is that?

More related news about Fauci’s death jabs can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

CitizenFreePress.com

Archive.is

DrEddyMD.com

Organic, Plant-Based Zinc

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.