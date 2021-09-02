Why is ivermectin STILL not being prescribed for covid?

Back in February, Haruo Ozaki, head of the Tokyo Medical Association, publicly announced that ivermectin is a safe and effective remedy for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). And yet, to this very day, the drug remains off limits for prescription throughout much of the world.

The corrupt medical establishment continues to push lethal injections (“vaccines”) and face masks (cloth or Chinese plastic) as the “solution” to the Wuhan Flu, arguing that ivermectin is only for animals, which is a lie. Since Tony Fauci and other deep state tyrants have prohibited ivermectin from being prescribed to humans, many have decided to purchase the animal version from feed stores because it does not require a prescription.

VeganSafe™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.Truth be told, ivermectin holds FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approval going back decades. It also costs mere pennies to produce, especially since it is off-patent and can be manufactured generically.

Had ivermectin been in widespread use throughout the past year, the plandemic would already be long over. There never would have been a need for Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” scheme, and life would already be back to normal.

Instead, Americans and many others living under tyranny were told by their overlords that ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), and other remedies were prohibited. The only options are Fauci Flu shots and face coverings, period.

This decree by the government has resulted in tens of thousands of injuries and deaths – all needless, of course, because ivermectin and HCQ could have saved many of them.

“While the list of crimes committed by authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic is a long one, perhaps the biggest crime of all is the purposeful suppression of safe and effective treatments,” notes Dr. Joseph Mercola, a strong proponent of natural healing remedies.

Ivermectin is used in India with great success

The nation of India is a case-in-point for the safety and effectiveness of ivermectin. The government there has been administering it to covid patients, many of whom experience full recovery after the regimen.

Ozaki pointed to India as an example of why ivermectin needs to be prescribed everywhere. He also referenced Africa, which has seen minimal, if any, cases of the Chinese Virus because as a whole because of its refusal to participate in all the plandemichysteria.

As it turns out, ivermectin is widely prescribed in Africa as a remedy for malaria. As a result, covid is virtually nonexistent there, which just goes to show that there is already a cure for the disease, despite what Fauci claims.

“In Africa, if we compare countries distributing ivermectin once a year with countries who do not give ivermectin … they don’t give ivermectin to prevent COVID but to prevent parasitic disease … if we look at COVID numbers in countries that give ivermectin, the number of cases is 134.4 / 100,000 and the number of deaths is 2.2 / 100,000.”

Unfortunately, there have been efforts throughout Africa to stop prescribing ivermectin, which is suspect in and of itself. And as a result, deaths are starting to rise.

“Now, African countries which do not distribute ivermectin: 950.6 cases per 100,000 and 29.3 deaths per 100,000,” Ozaki stated.

There is a clear pattern of decreased mortality when ivermectin is used, in other words. Conversely, depriving people of ivermectin, as Fauci and others have done, is killing many – making Fauci a mass murderer.

“I believe the difference is clear,” Ozaki said.

“Of course, one cannot conclude that ivermectin is effective only on the basis of these figures, but when we have all of these elements, we cannot say that ivermectin is absolutely not effective, at least not me.”

The latest news stories about the government’s plandemic lies and refusal to prescribe ivermectin can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.