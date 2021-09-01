Head of Tokyo Medical Association says “now is the time” for all covid patients to get ivermectin, not vaccines

Earlier this year, Haruo Ozaki, chairman of the Tokyo Metropolitan Medical Association, issued a plea for the expanded use of ivermectin to treat the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Much like the current situation in the United States, Japanese authorities are hesitant to support the use of ivermectin, despite numerous scientific papers showing it to be a safe and effective remedy for the Chinese Virus.

Despite having originated in Japan, ivermectin is still something of a taboo treatment there, probably because it is inexpensive, safe and effective – and thus does not generate massive profits for the pharmaceutical cartels.

“When the number of people waiting at home and receiving medical treatment increased sharply in the third wave of January, this was no good, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Medical Association worked together to build a system with the goal of 24-hour support,” Ozaki told Yomiuri, a Japanese media outlet.

“We are now able to handle up to 37 of the 47 district medical associations. However, the current situation where more than 1000 home caregivers are piled up every day is beyond the limit. Vaccination, medical examination, home visit, etc. are not available. Now, the health center is coordinating hospitalization. There is also a hospitalization coordinating center in Tokyo, but there is a system that can quickly accept and treat suddenly changed corona patients. I haven’t gotten to the point of being established.”

 Ozaki says he is aware of “many papers” that support the safe and effective use of ivermectin in treating the Fauci Flu

Instead of continuing to inject people with experimental drugs that have never been proven safe or effective, why not give ivermectin a try?

All throughout Central and South America, doctors are administering ivermectin with great success. The drug is also being used in India with similar success to help sick patients overcome the Chinese Illness for mere pennies, which is easing the strain on health systems.

“The vaccine is not in time,” Ozaki says. “At such an imminent time, there is a paper that ivermectin is effective for corona, so it is a natural response for clinicians to try using it. Doctor-led clinical practice — that’s why many test papers came out.”

Rather than play politics as some are, the Japanese government, along with all other governments, have a duty to ensure that patients have safe and easy access to ivermectin if they choose to use it. Doctors should not feel intimidated or pressured not to prescribe it if it can help, as many say it can.

Many patients are dying because hospitals are refusing to give them ivermectin, which one could argue is a crime against humanity. There is no reason why ivermectin should remain off limits if it has the potential to quell cases and restore normalcy to society.

Ozaki points to a recent paper out of India which found that administering 0.3 mg / kg of ivermectin twice at three-day intervals resulted in an 83 percent reduction in new cases of the Wuhan Flu. Such results speak for themselves, he says.

Thanks to corrupt influence from the likes of Merck & Co., which supplies drugs like ivermectin to Japan, accessing it for the Chinese Flu remains a challenge. Even if a patient is able to find a doctor willing to write a prescription, many pharmacies no longer have any supply of the drug.

To keep up with the latest news about the Chinese Virus, visit Pandemic.news.

