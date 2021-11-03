PRE-PLANNED: Weeks before covid appeared in U.S., Congress redefined the word “vaccine” to include mRNA injections

Up until December 2019, the official government definition for the word “vaccine” did not include the mRNA (messenger RNA) technology that is now being injected into people’s bodies for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). That changed, though, just weeks before the first “cases” of the Chinese Virus appeared on American soil.

Just in time for “Operation Warp Speed,” the United States Congress quietly redefined the word “vaccine” to include the drug injections that would soon be unveiled by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna – almost like they knew well in advance that a plandemic was coming.

Cell Fuzion™ is an advanced antioxidant formula that protects cells against harmful free radicals and environmental toxins. It also supports healthy aging.Right before the turn of the year into 2020, the federal government signed a contract with Moderna that specifically referred to the company’s soon-to-be jab as an “mRNA coronavirus vaccine” that was “developed and jointly owned” by both Moderna and the federal government.

That same month, Congress changed the definition of “biological product” in federal laws that pertain to vaccine labeling, emergency use authorization (EUA), and approval. Now, the federal government considers vaccines as “biological products,” which was not the case prior to that.

“A basic summary is as follows: without the December 2019 change to U.S. law defining ‘biological product,’ the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines may have been required to be labeled as something other than a vaccine,” reported LifeSiteNews about the change.

“Stated slightly differently, the U.S. federal government’s definition of ‘biological product’ which was used up until a few weeks before the reported outbreak of COVID-19 may have prohibited the mRNA COVID-19 products from being labeled as vaccines.”

Mandates would have been much harder had mRNA poisons not been redefined as “vaccines”

Since mRNA technology had never previously been inserted into humans prior to the advent of the Fauci Flu, it would have been a much harder sell for governments to try to force mystery injections on the public as a condition of remaining employed or participating in society.

Also keep in mind that every mRNA experiment on animals that was conducted prior to the Chinese Flu entering from stage left resulted in mass death well beyond that caused by conventional vaccines.

Had the truth about all this been publicly disclosed in good faith, chances are that most of America, regardless of political affiliation, would have just said no to these experimental drugs. However, because they once again made this a left-versus-right thing, along with redefining what a “vaccine” even is, we are now stuck in this current conundrum.

Another thing worth noting is that Congress struck the words “except any chemically synthesized polypeptide” from the definition of “biological product.” This further paved the way for Operation Warp Speed participants to roll out experimental gene therapies made from such and call them “vaccines,” when that never would have been allowed under the old wording.

“The significance of this change is that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines chemically synthesize the SARS-CoV-2 ‘Spike’ (also known as the ‘S’) protein,” LifeSiteNews added.

“Thus, the wording of the previous definition of ‘biological product’ seems to suggest that the mRNA COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ could not legally be labeled as vaccines. That would be a major problem for public health officials and ‘vaccine’ makers.”

It appears as though Congress knew well in advance of the plandemic that chemically synthesized mRNA substances would need to be redefined as “vaccines” in order to be mandated as such by the government, is the gist of all this.

“It is also worth repeating that the U.S. federal government partially owns an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, and soon before their imposition onto Americans, the U.S. federal government seemingly ensured COVID-19 mRNA vaccines would be legal,” LifeSiteNewsfurther explained.

More related news about criminality in government can be found at Corruption.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

NaturalNews.com

LewRockwell.com

Our Thyroid Health Kit™ provides the essential nutrients you need to support normal, healthy thyroid levels including iodine, selenium, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.