Now vaccine-pushing scientists want to turn your GROCERIES into mRNA vaccines

The global agenda to inoculate every man, woman and child is coming straight to your dinner plate. A team of scientists from the University of California, Riverside are researching ways to turn your GROCERIES into mRNA vaccines. In order to combat “vaccine hesitancy” in the population, these scientists want to distribute coronavirus spike proteins throughout the food supply. This experiment could give rise to a new paradigm of vaccination that gives Big Pharma total control over the food supply, as they venture to genetically alter food to inundate the population with more blood clotting spike proteins.

Is this the reason why GMO/vaccine investor Bill Gates is buying up farmland across the United States? Will all current vaccines and hundreds of future vaccine experiments be carried out through the food supply?

Genetic modification of the food supply could soon be used to vaccinate the population

The future of bio-warfare and human experimentation will likely be carried out through the food supply, and advertised as safe. By altering the cytoplasm of edible plants, scientists hope to introduce foreign spike protein toxins into your food. These vaccine-pimping scientists are already experimenting on lettuce and spinach plants, to develop a new species of greens that can vaccinate people more often and in a less invasive manner. These new designer greens can be grown at home, too. The scientists are working on a way to quantify the correct dosage of spike protein per plant while demonstrating that the plant can replicate enough mRNA to out-perform the current vaccine supply.

“Ideally, a single plant would produce enough mRNA to vaccinate a single person,” Juan Pablo Giraldo, lead researcher and associate professor in UCR’s Department of Botany and Plant Sciences. “We are testing this approach with spinach and lettuce and have long-term goals of people growing it in their own gardens,” he added. “Farmers could also eventually grow entire fields of it.”

Giraldo strives to demonstrate that DNA containing mRNA vaccines can successfully be integrated into plant cells. To do this, the researchers intend to alter the chloroplast of the plant cell. The chloroplast takes in the sun’s energy and converts it to sugar and other molecules that the plant needs in order to grow. The scientists want to interfere with this natural process and instruct the cytoplasm to generate spike proteins and other foreign molecules that can be introduced as antigens into humans.

Giraldo and his team have already demonstrated that the chloroplast is capable of expressing foreign genes that are not part of the plant’s natural design. This genetic modification was accomplished by enclosing foreign genetic material in a protective casing and then inserting it into the plant’s cells. The goal is to introduce these GMOs into humans so their immune system can be programmed to fight antigens and viral sequences that scientists have pre-selected and designed.

Is a new paradigm of food-based vaccines upon us?

At UC San Diego, Nicole Steinmetz has already developed nanotechnologies that can deliver genetic material to the chloroplast of plants. Steinmetz tinkers with plant virus nanoparticles and repurposes them to deliver foreign genes into the plant’s cells.

This is not the only edible vaccine experiment currently underway. Scientists from the University of Ottawa have been working on an edible vaccine for coronaviruses for over a year. The Ottawa Hospital is already testing the first prototype. This edible vaccine expresses viral antigens inside the lettuce and spinach plants. Their goal is to deliver the spike proteins to the human body without altering the protein synthesis of human cells. The current vaccine supply must be kept refrigerated at extremely low temperatures. If this research effort can demonstrate the delivery of spike proteins throughout the food supply, the current vaccine supply could be scrapped in favor of a new paradigm of food-based vaccination. This experiment could forever alter the food supply, turning healthy, healing foods into bio-warfare playgrounds that globalists can use to exploit the human race.

