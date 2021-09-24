Biden hands Americans a death sentence by restricting COVID-19 medications

Around 85 percent of COVID-19 patients would have been saved if proper treatment protocol had been established, including early intervention.

It has been established early during the pandemic that once COVID-19 patients exhibit advanced symptoms, they should be given proper treatment or their survivability greatly diminishes.

Hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin have shown promise in mitigating the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as does the newer option, monoclonal antibody therapy REGEN-COV, which the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized for use as post-exposure prevention for COVID-19 in adults and pediatric individuals who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.

The drug, which is apparently a game-changer, has been shown to reduce hospital rates by 70 percent for high-risk COVID-19 patients if treated within 10 days.

However, president Joe Biden responded by rationing these drugs to states, essentially making them scarce.

Commentator Andrea Widburg noted that since Biden entered the White House, Democrats have been determined to deter COVID treatments while forcing Americans to get vaccinated.

Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) head Rochelle Walensky admitted that the genetic therapy agents (vaccines) don’t prevent the transmission or contraction of the delta variant. Many of the most vaccinated nations also have the highest virus infection rates. Furthermore, vaccine side-effects, including the deadly ones, have been severely underreported.

Steve Kirsch, an FDA advisory panel member, warned in a discussion that the vaccines kill more people than they save.

Given these details, it is understandable that seeking effective treatments, and states such as Florida, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama have been using monoclonal medications. Republican Florida governor Ron DeSantis also recently set up 25 REGEN-COV sites to dispense Regeneron’s version of the monoclonal antibody treatment. (Related: RNC to sue Biden regime over unconstitutional covid “vaccine” mandates.)

Monoclonal treatment does not sit well with Biden

Despite announcing that the administration would be increasing shipments of monoclonal antibodies in September by 50 percent, the Department of Health and Human Services(HSS) announced on September 13 that it is seizing control of the supply and controlling distribution.

Widburg also said that Biden’s rationing is not related to supply and demand. Regeneron said it will have no problems producing enough drugs to cover nationwide demand; the only reason to cut supplies of REGEN-COV to republican states is to ensure that more residents die.

Fortunately, DeSantis intends to circumvent the feds by purchasing monoclonal antibody treatments directly from the manufacturer.

African Americans are disproportionately affected by the virus, as they are among the least vaccinated group, and Biden’s rationing could likely disproportionately kill more of them.

Republican states that are successful at mitigating COVID-19 without restrictions undermine the left’s agenda. Motivating the aggressive GTA push may be a desire to eliminate a “control group.” If the “vaccinated” can’t be compared to the “unvaccinated” because the latter no longer exist, then it becomes more difficult to expose the scam that is the vaccine.

Biden has done a complete 180 from his previous promise of avoiding vaccine mandates. His latest vaccination push is the most aggressive effort by the administration yet. The approach affects hundreds of public and private companies and millions of American workers as it mandates vaccines and eliminates testing options for federal government employees, as well as those in the healthcare sector. A New York hospital already stopped delivering children due to a lack of healthcare workers — some of them resigned over their disagreement with the mandates.

“This is not about freedom or personal choice. It’s about protecting yourself and those around you,” he said while forcing vaccination and making it more difficult for Americans to get their hands on game-changing drugs like REGEN-COV.

Get more news and updates about the China Virus at Pandemic.news.

Mary Villareal

Sources include:

TheNewAmerican.com

AmericanThinker.com

CNBC.com

Related Posts