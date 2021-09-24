Dr. Ryan Cole talks about how vitamin D, not vaccines, is the key to fighting COVID-19 – Brighteon.TV

In the latest episode of The Dr. Ardis Show on Brighteon.TV, Dr. Bryan Ardis speaks with Dr. Ryan Cole about the ongoing treatments for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) in ICUs in the United States.

During the discussion, Cole speaks about the importance of early treatment or prevention of COVID-19 by taking ivermectin and vitamin D before the infection becomes worse.

Vitamin D and ivermectin against COVID

Cole explains that there are about two thousand genes in the human body that are controlled by vitamin D. This makes it the “master key” to the immune system and anyone with at least a mid-range level of vitamin D in their system cannot develop a cytokine storm, which is what kills people in the first place.

He believes that it is not just a viral pandemic, but an international vitamin D-deficiency pandemic where 70 percent of the world is immune-suppressed because of vitamin D deficiency. He also shared that ninety-six percent of people in the ICU due to COVID-19 are actually vitamin D deficient and are susceptible to coronaviruses of any sort.

This deficiency is one of the reasons he does not believe in keeping on masks or social distancing among the population.

Cole discusses how vitamin D is not really a vitamin, but an essential hormone that forms in the skin of humans and animals that are exposed to sunlight.

In humans, the vitamin D hormone is critically important in the development, growth and maintenance of healthy bodily functions. A little bit of vitamin D has a major effect on people.

Cole also touches on the effective use of ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug that has become quite popular in preventing COVID-19.

Cole says that ivermectin is not only for dogs, cats or horses. In August of last year, ivermectin was found to kill 99.9 percent of coronavirus in Petri dishes.

Four billion people have taken ivermectin since the 1980s, and it has been deemed safe for human use. Some doctors in Texas, Florida and Wisconsin have been using ivermectin in their hospitals and have effectively decreased their death rates by 70 to 90 percent.

Ivermectin, according to Cole, is effective against many viruses, including dengue, and partially against Ebola as well. Most importantly, it is effective against all coronaviruses.

Approval of vaccines disallowed if there is alternative treatment?

Cole also mentions that the federal government cannot legally approve a vaccine if there is an alternative treatment of a disease. With the National Institutes of Health (NIH) being in bed with a private company, there is a conflict of interest in the matter. (Related: Vitamin D deficiency is the primary cause of covid hospitalizations and deaths.)

While he says he is not anti-vaccination, he clearly states that what is being presented today is not a vaccine, but an experimental biological gene therapy.

The mRNA trials in mammals have previously been linked with cancer and autoimmune diseases, and there has been no long-term proven safety. There is a reason healthcare providers do not want to get the vaccines themselves, and it’s because they don’t trust the data presented.

Cole admits that the shots decrease the severity of the disease in hospitalizations, but they don’t fall under the definition of creating pure immunity that can help prevent transmission — if that were the case, masks and social distancing should no longer be necessary.

Listen to more of Dr. Cole’s discussion about vitamin D, ivermectin and the problems with vaccines, masking and social distancing mandates as he speaks with Dr. Bryan Ardis on The Dr. Ardis Show, Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Brighteon.TV.

