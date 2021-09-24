WORLD BOMBSHELL: Leaked DARPA document, DRASTIC analysis confirms attack on humanity using aerosolized, skin-penetrating nanoparticle spike proteins

Prepare for a flood of intel in today’s Situation Update podcast shown below. Beyond the world bombshell DARPA document leaked to DRASTIC, which shows that EcoHealth Alliance and Fauci conspired to release aerosolized, skin-penetrating spike protein nanoparticles into wild bat populations in China (which would immediately leap to humans as planned), we also have bombshell intel about something else that makes it even worse.

With full credit to DRASTIC, we have mirrored their PDF analysis of the DARPA documents at this link on NN servers (PDF).

The original EcoHealth Alliance proposal to DARPA is numbered HR001118S0017-PREEMPT-PA-001

Investigative journalist Lara Logan has confirmed all this through her own sources, as she is now warning that the migrant crisis in Texas is the “perfect cover” for America’s enemies to sneak in a dangerous biological weapon. Our sources, who have been in touch with Logan, have confirmed she knows much more but isn’t yet at liberty to go public with the full details.

DARPA Ecohealth alliance proposal

We have the full details here. Read these bullets carefully. This is the plan that’s now under way, to the best of our knowledge. It’s far worse than you probably imagined. The “Super MERS” attack is now imminent, and the bioweapons deployment operators are already pre-positioned across US cities, likely armed with drones and aerosolizing drone attachments. We are about to be sprayed with a super dangerous biological weapon:

  • DARPA originally funded MERS but refused to support any effort to release it into the wild. They wanted to keep it as a strategic, last-ditch biological weapon for extreme emergencies.
  • Fauci and EcoHealth Alliance finagled a way to get their hands on MERS, which became the template for the gain of function research that was laundered through the WIV, using US taxpayer money. Elements from MERS, HIV, SARS and other viral strains were engineered together to create the “chimeric” bioweapons with special affinity for human ACE2 receptors.
  • Daszak and Fauci approached DARPA to request funding to release their bioweapons in China. DARPA refused. But they found funding through globalist sources that support depopulation.
  • Had DARPA agreed to the funding, Daszak and Fauci had planned to invite Shi Zheng Li (the “Bat Lady”) to a celebration announcement at DARPA headquarters!
  • SARS-CoV-2 was never designed to kill. It was designed to spread rapidly, with low fatality, to create worldwide panic and demand for vaccines, along with government lockdowns and global communism due to “cases” diagnosed via fraudulent PCR tests.
  • But MERS is a super deadly bioweapon. This will be released next, a souped-up version of MERS that has been weaponized via Fauci, the NIH and the WIV under the control of the PLA (People’s Liberation Army).
  • The EcoHealth Alliance project proposal to DARPA mentions their plans to develop three to five coronavirus bioweapon strains each year. This was to be an ongoing, never-ending assault on humanity via biological weapons, all funded by the US military working with communist China.
  • We don’t yet know the official designation of this MERS bioweapon, but I’ll call it “Super MERS” for now. Super MERS is already in the hands of PLA operators who have crossed into the United States via Mexican narco smuggling routes. The CCP / PLA has hundreds of military advisors working with Mexican narcos, with the promise that the narcos will receive a piece of the southern USA once China occupies and defeats the United States.
  • These Chinese bioweapons operatives are told to simultaneously release “Super MERS” across US cities when given the activation command, which could come via public means such as the New York Times being ordered by China to use a certain phrase on a certain day. (The NYT has long been on China’s payroll, just like most Democrats, half the US Senate and all of Big Tech). The White House is almost completely controlled by the CCP, and Biden is China’s puppet.
  • This Super MERS strain will kill at least 30% of those who are infected, under normal circumstances. But because the covid vaccines have destroyed the immune response among vaccinated individuals, the death rate in the vaccinated may be significantly higher. (50%?)
  • The Super MERS strain is effectively the second half of the binary weapon system, with the first half being the vaccine. This is why tyrannical government has pushed so hard for mass vaccinations. It’s the setup for the kill. The Biden administration has been working with China all along to try to achieve a 70% vaccination rate in the USA, which would translate into an overall kill rate of at least 20% of the US population once Super MERS is released. This translates into about 70 million people, roughly speaking. Or more than ten times the death statistics of the Nazi Holocaust.
  • The release of Super MERS cannot be stopped. The agents are already in place. The border has long been penetrated. America’s military was ordered to stand down during all this, via treasonous Pentagon criminals like Milley and Austin. The left-wing media is all in on this, as is Big Tech. They are all taking orders from China.
  • The release of Super MERS will be called a “variant” by the criminal government, and they will blame the unvaccinated while activating the CDC’s covid death camps to round up political dissidents and begin mass executions.

Map of the CDC’s current “quarantine stations” which will be transmorphed into covid death camps. Source: CDC.gov

CDC Quarantine Stations

From the CDC.gov website:

“CDC has the legal authority to detain any person who may have an infectious disease that is specified by Executive Order to be quarantinable.”

Treasonous imposter Joe Biden recently signed an EU adding measles to this list of quarantinable diseases. Thus, any political dissident can be “diagnosed” with measles via fraudulent PCR testing, then forcibly thrown into a quarantine death camp run by the CDC.

The State of Washington recently posted a public jobs ad calling for “Isolation & Quarantine strike team” coordinators to help run its own quarantine camp in Centralia, WA. When the public became aware of this ad, Washington government goons scrambled to remove the “strike team” phrase from the job listing and stealth edited it to pretend that it was just an ad for people to do laundry and change bed sheets. (Yes, really.)

State of Washington Job Opportunities Strike-Team

At the same time, we are hearing rumors that military personnel who refuse vaccinations are being loaded onto buses and forcibly isolated / quarantined by the military until they agree to be vaccinated. This isn’t happening everywhere (yet). Our report is from a single military base, but this practice could spread.

China will very shortly initiate the bioweapons release in America, likely followed by cyber attacks and financial system tactics

While the exact timing on all this is always difficult to know, it appears China will soon initiate its bioweapons attack on America, making covid look like child’s play. Once this commences, anyone who doesn’t take Super MERS seriously will be in grave danger. This will be a time to truly stay away from public places and avoid large cities where it is likely that Chinese operatives will use drones to disperse aerosolized, skin-penetrating toxic nanoparticles based on the MERS research.

Yes, America’s cities are about to be “gassed” / sprayed with deadly poison, much like Zyklon B (except at a much larger scale).

Cyber attacks will likely be timed to coincide with this planned chaos and biowarfare death wave, and it seems almost certain that China will choose this moment of vulnerability to assault America’s financial standing — i.e. the world reserve currency status of the petro dollar.

Very quickly, America could lose:

  • A third of its active duty military personnel, due to the mass vaccinations.
  • A third of the US population living in targeted cities.
  • World reserve currency status for its fiat currency dollar, which would collapse to near-zero value overnight.
  • The power grid could go down, regionally, due to cyber attacks, plunging areas of the country into darkness.

At the same time, armed state and federal government agents would be unleashed as “strike teams” against the population, aiming to achieve:

  • Nationwide gun confiscation
  • Mass executions of political dissidents
  • Medical kidnappings, quarantines and executions of large populations in order to achieve depopulation
  • Total government control over all movement, speech and medical interventions

Expect highway checkpoints, vaccine papers, on-site executions, door-to-door medical kidnappings and every nightmare of government terrorism against the people that you could possibly imagine.

More details are found in today’s Situation Update podcast:

https://www.brighteon.com/358dc7fe-2580-40c6-8a90-13a13175caf5

Prepare to be sprayed with aerosolized, skin-penetrating toxic nanoparticles. It’s all in the DARPA proposal (which DARPA refused to fund, thankfully), and the depopulation agenda is now abundantly obvious to everyone paying attention.

Mike Adams 

We post a new podcast each day, along with bombshell interviews with top experts. Find it all at my channel on Brighteon.com:

brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

