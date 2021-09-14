Employers are uniting and preparing lawsuits against Biden’s seditious vaccine and testing mandates

The Biden regime continues to declare war on the American people. On September 9, 2021, Biden gave one of the most violent, tyrannical speeches in American history, while espousing a number of unconstitutional decrees that violate the sanctity of the individual and the free market. In the speech, Biden demanded all businesses with more than 100 employees to violate the medical privacy and body autonomy of all their employees, and require injections against people’s will. Under Biden’s decree, employees who do not comply will be stripped of their due process rights, classified as filthy vectors of disease, and subject to weekly covid-19 test swabs and/or nasal probes that are provably fraudulent.

Private employers banding together against tyranny waged by the federal government

Private employers across the country are banding together and preparing historic lawsuits against Biden’ seditious vaccine mandate. Charlie Kirk from Turning Point USA, tweeted out, “Mandating vaccines for our 170+ full time employees at Turning Point USA? No chance. We will sue you Joe Biden, and win.”

Angelina Morabito, spokeswoman for Campus Reform, tweeted that Biden’s sweeping mandate will be challenged by millions of companies. “If you listen really closely to the livestream of Biden’s speech, you can hear the sound of a million lawsuits being filed,” she wrote.

Kansas Sen. Dr. Roger Marshall (R) called the mandate “an all-out assault on private business, our civil liberties, and our entire constitutional system of limited government. This will likely get struck down in the court – but is a terrifying glimpse of the new Marxist Dem Party.”

Every adult has already been given access to the experimental vaccines, which are predictably causing waning immune responses. Children are not at risk to the advertised infection, unless they already suffer from leukemia. The remaining Americans are either at low risk to the advertised infection and can readily garner immunity or they already have natural immunity that is comprehensive and durable. In all cases, people need to be left alone to their private medical decisions and treated fairly, and the doubly vaccinated need to realize that they will be required to get yearly boosters (or more) if they continue to go along with this scam.

Biden’s decree is an open admission of SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY

Never before in the history of the United States has a sitting President conspired to overthrow, put down or destroy the Government of the United States and belittle the Constitution. Yet the Biden regime continues to threaten the fundamental rights of the American people, while threatening their life, liberty, freedom of speech, religion, privacy and property. The Biden regime is flagrantly engaged in a SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY, one of the most dishonorable crimes defined under 18 U.S. Code § 2384.

If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.”

The United States is intended to be a government of, by, and for the people, yet the Biden regime continues to wage war against the American people, threatening their livelihood and freedom. This regime is using force to seize, take and possess the very body autonomy rights of American people, contrary to the authority of the individual(s). The regime is using force to prevent, hinder and delay the execution of the Constitution of the United States, using endless threats against the American people, who are the true government. The Biden regime is threatening businesses to conspire against their own employees’ privacy and body autonomy, while extorting those businesses when they do not go along with the abuse. These are high crimes and misdemeanors, and the US is entering a time of great reckoning.

