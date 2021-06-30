The government shouldn’t force young adults and teens to take experimental coronavirus vaccines, says inventor of mRNA vaccines

The American government continues to push for vaccination among young adults and teenagers amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic despite studies proving that the vaccines available to the public are linked to many negative side effects like heart inflammation.

And when Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA vaccines himself, spoke up against the use of these experimental vaccines, YouTube deleted the video where he said that “the government is not being transparent about the risks” of these vaccines.

Who is Dr. Robert Malone?

Malone is credited as the inventor of mRNA vaccines and DNA vaccines. He also discovered lipid-mediated and naked RNA transfection technologies.

In 1987 and 1988, Malone started his research at the Salk Institute where he pioneered in-vitro RNA transfection and also in-vivo RNA transfection in both frog embryos and mice. Malone filed patent and disclosures from the Salk included in-vivo RNA transfection and also methods for mRNA stabilization, yet others claim to have invented them.

Malone was scientifically trained at the University of California, Davis, the University of California San Diego and at the Salk Institute Molecular Biology and Virology laboratories.

Malone received his medical training at Northwestern University (MD), Harvard University Medical School (Clinical Research Post Graduate) and in Pathology at UC Davis. Malone has almost 100 peer-reviewed publications and he has been an invited speaker at about 50 conferences.

Don’t force anyone to get vaccinated, says Malone

In an interview on Fox’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Malone warned that there isn’t enough data about the risks for young adults and adolescents. He also told Carlson that these age groups shouldn’t be forced to get vaccinated at the risk of their own health.

Malone also expressed his concern about the risks and a lack of access to the data about the vaccine’s side effects. He added that the public has the “right to decide whether to accept vaccines or not,” particularly since they are all experimental vaccines.

Coronavirus vaccines linked to heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults

Not surprisingly, an advisory group for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) soon reported that there was a potential link between cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults and the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines use mRNA technology while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses the more traditional virus-based technology.

In the CDC presentation, the COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical (VaST) Work Group discussed a shocking 500 reports of heart inflammation or myocarditis in vaccinated adults younger than 30. The doctors said the risk of myocarditis or pericarditis following vaccination with the mRNA-based shots in adolescents and young adults is much higher after the second dose, especially in males.

Conventional vaccines are made with weakened forms of the virus but mRNAs use only the virus’s genetic code. An mRNA vaccine is injected into the body where it enters cells and orders them to create antigens.

These antigens are recognized by the immune system and are then prepared to fight coronavirus. A virus isn’t needed to create an mRNA vaccine, meaning the rate at which it can be produced is dramatically accelerated.

Because of this, mRNA vaccines are hailed as “potentially offering a rapid solution to new outbreaks of infectious diseases.”

The VaST findings were presented in a paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the official journal of the US National Academy of Sciences.

Malone and other experts censored

Malone warned that the federal government is recommending coronavirus vaccines for everyone over 12 without the necessary research proving that it’s safe for these age groups. Carlson added that Malone “has a right to speak” given his expertise and medical background. (Related: San Francisco forcing 35,000 city employees to get COVID-19 vaccines.)

Malone was also a guest speaker on a podcast along with Bret Weinstein, an evolutionary biologist, and Steve Kirsh, an American serial entrepreneur who started seven companies.

The podcast was uploaded to YouTube but it was flagged as sharing misleading information about the coronavirus vaccine and deleted. YouTube also flagged statements about how the “spike protein” used in the COVID-19 vaccine, which is how mRNA vaccines work, is toxic.

In the podcast, Malone revealed that he sent “manuscripts” to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) months ago detailing how the spike protein used in the coronavirus vaccine was a potential health risk. He added that the FDA dismissed the data he sent because it “was sufficient documentation of the risk that the spike was biologically active.”

CDC study shows vaccines don’t exactly prevent infection

To date, U.S. cases are at around 33.6 million and COVID-related deaths are at 602,836. According to real-world data from the largest CDC study to date, COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna reduce the risk of getting sick from the virus by 94 percent.

Results showed that only six percent of COVID-19 cases out of over 1,800 health care workers were in people fully vaccinated with one of the two mRNA shots. No one included in the study was given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Additionally, the study was only designed to test if the vaccines prevented people from getting symptomatic coronavirus. Only a small fraction of the group who tested positive was fully vaccinated, implying that the vaccines likely prevent infection and transmission, not just illness.

The study involved a network of over 500,000 health care workers. The data was then narrowed down to 1,843 participating nurses, doctors and hospital staff who were likely exposed to coronavirus while working.

Out of the group, a total of 623 people had tested positive for coronavirus and had at least one symptom of the infection.

1,220 people tested negative.

Only 40 out of the 623 people who tested positive were fully vaccinated.

This suggests only three percent of people who tested positive were fully vaccinated, compared to 15 percent who tested negative. This also doesn’t prove that being fully vaccinated means you are five times less at-risk of getting coronavirus and translates to vaccine effectiveness of 96 percent.

The study didn’t include people who tested positive for coronavirus but never showed any symptoms, meaning it can’t prove that vaccines prevent infections in the first place, proving that Malone was right. Young adults and teenagers have the right to refuse coronavirus vaccines, especially if it can harm their overall well-being.

Zoey Sky

