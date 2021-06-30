From hives to swelling: Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines linked to 4 skin reactions

According to a study, both Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are linked to four different and painful skin reactions post-vaccination.

Pain and discomfort are “normal,” claim experts

The study was conducted by allergists at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and results revealed that at least two percent of 49,197 people who were vaccinated reported having painful skin reactions.

Despite the alarming side effects, some health experts claim that it’s normal to experience mild side effects after any vaccines. They also say that these adverse effects are worth it to prevent getting infected, no doubt at the insistence of Big Pharma who stands to gain the most from a public believing that vaccines will save them during the pandemic.

The study, which was published in the journal JAMA Dermatology, concluded that the reactions are “rare” and don’t often happen twice.

But are you willing to risk painful skin conditions and even worse side effects by taking these experimental vaccines?

Researchers discovered that rashes and itching in another spot other than the injection site were the most common reaction to the vaccines.

Hives were the next most reported reaction to the vaccines. Hives are a raised, itchy rash that appears on the skin. They can appear on one part of your body or be spread across large areas. The rash is often very itchy and ranges in size from a few millimeters to the width of a hand.

Other people who were vaccinated experienced swelling or angioedema, a condition that involves the swelling of areas of tissue under the skin. Angioedema can sometimes affect the face and throat.

The study examined adverse reactions to both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that have the same messenger RNA process. Results showed that, overall, both vaccines seemed to produce a similar number of reactions in each cohort. (Related: More than 80% of children who received Pfizer’s covid injection suffered side effects.)

The average age of people reporting a skin reaction was 41 years, with the side effects being more common in females. A shocking 85 percent of women experienced painful side effects post-vaccination, with only 15 percent of men reporting the same adverse effects.

White-skinned people who were vaccinated reported issues more often, with 62 percent saying they experienced a painful skin reaction.

Data also showed that the reactions didn’t seem to happen again after receiving the second dose. About 83 percent of the group that experienced itchiness or rashes with the first dose did not report it after getting the second jab.

Dr. Kimberly G. Blumenthal, co-director of the Clinical Epidemiology Program at MGH, said that this is the first information that experts have on the risk of “recurrence of skin reactions” after the second dose when there is a reaction after the first dose.

Blumenthal added that the findings could provide critical reassurance to patients who experience “rashes, hives and swelling” after getting the first dose of their mRNA vaccines.

Dr. Lacey B. Robinson, lead author and an allergist and researcher at MGH, added that skin reactions shouldn’t be a reason to skip the second dose, particularly since not everyone experienced adverse effects after receiving the second dose.

Yet despite assuring people that it was safe to get vaccinated, Robinson said that if you experience the same severe side effects “within hours of vaccination” or at any time, you should consult an allergist or immunologist for “guidance on dose 2 vaccination.”

“COVID arm” is another second dose vaccine side effect

Earlier in 2021, health experts warned that the Moderna vaccine could cause a painful reaction in the arm several days after inoculation. Dubbed “COVID arm,” the side effect was reported by several patients in the U.S. who experienced a large red lesion around the injection site.

Medical experts refer to the side effect as delayed cutaneous hypersensitivity, meaning “a delayed reaction on the skin.”

Dr. Debra Jaliman, who has a private practice in Manhattan, New York City, explained that the side effect seems to be an allergic reaction that occurs after getting an injection. The site where the injection occurred is firm and red, and others also experience itching, with the lesion being painful to touch.

Unlike other side effects that often occur within a day or two, COVID arm can appear even five to nine days after the first shot.

Visit Vaccines.news to learn more about the painful and often dangerous side effects of coronavirus vaccines.

Zoey Sky

Sources include:

TheSun.co.uk

Health.com

